Vehicle overview

Based purely on bang for the buck, the 2013 Audi TT is a hard sell. Compared to a lot of other sport coupes and convertibles, the TT can seem overpriced. Yet there's a reason some people are willing to spend more money on a product that accomplishes nothing more than a less expensive alternative: attractive design.

Of course, there's the TT's exterior styling, which still cuts a very distinctive shape on the road. But there's more to the TT than just beauty. Thanks to its strong and efficient turbocharged engine, slick automated dual-clutch manual transmission and standard all-wheel drive, it's an appealing car to drive, especially in places that have a lot of bad weather. Feature-rich content and an impeccably built and presented interior are other appealing attributes.

The TT comes as a coupe with two vestigial rear seats and a strictly two-seat TT convertible. Buyers may supplement the dramatic exterior style with available two-tone color schemes and Audi's "S line" appearance and performance upgrades. Finally, for those who lust for more power, there are also higher-performance TTS and TT RS variants with between 50 and 150 horsepower more under their domed hoods.

Nevertheless, the slick Audi TT can seem pricey for what you get. For example, the Nissan 370Z is more powerful and handles more adeptly, even though the Z isn't as well equipped or as tastefully styled as the 2013 Audi TT. For similar money as the TT, though, you can get a coupe with a more usable backseat or a sportier driving experience, examples being the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G. The TT convertible matches up very well with the more expensive BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz SLK, although its competitors are more dynamically gifted.

Overall, the 2013 TT manages to be fun but not frenetic; versatile, but not boring. If design and refinement are near the top of your list, the TT is worth a look. But we suggest taking a look at the aforementioned competitors as we think they're better cars overall.