Used 2000 Audi TT for Sale Near Me
118 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 100,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
- 26,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,400
- 54,403 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,777
- 244,017 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- 76,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,990
- 137,406 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,975
- 89,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 156,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 68,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$510 Below Market
- 67,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495
- 19,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
- 80,261 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 92,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
- 96,174 miles
$12,900
- 178,493 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 73,198 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,990
- 126,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 135,693 miles
$9,481
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi TT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT
Read recent reviews for the Audi TT
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.642 Reviews
Report abuse
gary m bouvier,08/30/2015
quattro Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
I have owned my tt for 15 years now and have just had my first bad experience with it. the repair shop charged me 400 bucks to replace an o2 sensor and it still ran like crap...they wanted another 700 to fix the problem...well...first of all this has been the best car ive ever owned, I normally do all my own work and have made some major upgrades such as brembo brakes and rotors, heavy duty torsion bars, larger turbo/ exhaust/ racing ignition..from audi..larger tires and rims but these were made when they needed replacement, except the turbo which I still have. I have driven this car from main to calif to florida to washington. fully loaded with my wife as copilot and were extremely comfortable. Even with the extra hp..about 300..I still get 34 mpg highway and have had fun with a few dodge challengers with their hemis. I'm due for some shocks and a timing belt and hoping I find a reasonable shop to do that. my only [non-permissible content removed] is with audi, the dash acted up almost as soon as I bought it and they replaced it, then about a year later it happened again and I had to pay the second time. well it screwed up again but I have never gotten it fixed, the temp gauge never says its warm and the gas gauge light comes on at 1/2 tank saying its empty. in 2001 they changed the analog part of the dash and from then on their hasn't been a problem. but audi never admitted their was a problem until 2010 and then you had to be the original owner of the vehicle to have it replaced, well I was exempt because I already had mine replaced..another scam. so I live with it and its really not that big a deal. the car has been used for everything from hauling construction material, groceries, cement, windows and doors, 2x4s. camping gear, moving. and my work car everyday. I love it and wish audi would make a motorcycle.
Related Audi TT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon