Used 2000 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Red
    used

    2001 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    100,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    26,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,400

    Details
  • 2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 225hp quattro

    54,403 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    Details
  • 2002 Audi TT 180hp in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi TT 180hp

    244,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    76,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi TT 250hp quattro

    137,406 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,975

    Details
  • 2005 Audi TT 180hp in Black
    used

    2005 Audi TT 180hp

    89,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    156,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    68,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    67,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    19,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Silver
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    80,261 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Red
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    92,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    96,174 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    178,493 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T in Black
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    73,198 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro
    used

    2008 Audi TT 3.2 quattro

    126,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi TT 2.0T
    used

    2008 Audi TT 2.0T

    135,693 miles

    $9,481

    Details

total quatro fun
gary m bouvier,08/30/2015
quattro Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
I have owned my tt for 15 years now and have just had my first bad experience with it. the repair shop charged me 400 bucks to replace an o2 sensor and it still ran like crap...they wanted another 700 to fix the problem...well...first of all this has been the best car ive ever owned, I normally do all my own work and have made some major upgrades such as brembo brakes and rotors, heavy duty torsion bars, larger turbo/ exhaust/ racing ignition..from audi..larger tires and rims but these were made when they needed replacement, except the turbo which I still have. I have driven this car from main to calif to florida to washington. fully loaded with my wife as copilot and were extremely comfortable. Even with the extra hp..about 300..I still get 34 mpg highway and have had fun with a few dodge challengers with their hemis. I'm due for some shocks and a timing belt and hoping I find a reasonable shop to do that. my only [non-permissible content removed] is with audi, the dash acted up almost as soon as I bought it and they replaced it, then about a year later it happened again and I had to pay the second time. well it screwed up again but I have never gotten it fixed, the temp gauge never says its warm and the gas gauge light comes on at 1/2 tank saying its empty. in 2001 they changed the analog part of the dash and from then on their hasn't been a problem. but audi never admitted their was a problem until 2010 and then you had to be the original owner of the vehicle to have it replaced, well I was exempt because I already had mine replaced..another scam. so I live with it and its really not that big a deal. the car has been used for everything from hauling construction material, groceries, cement, windows and doors, 2x4s. camping gear, moving. and my work car everyday. I love it and wish audi would make a motorcycle.
