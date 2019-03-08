  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2019 Audi S4

What’s new

  • New entry-level Premium trim level
  • Part of the fifth S4 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
  • Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
  • Modern and well-thought-out interior
  • Quiet and relaxed over long distances
  • Interior storage space is merely adequate
MSRP Starting at
$50,200
2019 Audi S4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which S4 does Edmunds recommend?

For the most flexibility in option choices and affordability, we'd opt for the Premium Plus trim. Its numerous packages and stand-alone options let you tailor your car to perfection. We recommend adding the S Sport package for its adaptive suspension and trick differential.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.5 / 10

Coming off of a full redesign last year, the Audi S4 sport sedan returns unchanged, just the way we like it. The S4 has historically been the attainable luxury sport sedan, and the traits we've always appreciated — performance, technology and everyday usability — haven't changed.

The cabin is thoroughly modern with bright displays, the latest in smartphone integration and excellent ergonomics. The only available powertrain, a turbocharged V6 producing 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, is powerful and responsive, and its handling prowess is aided by an optional S Sport package that adds a trick rear differential and adaptive damping, which lets the S4 take turns like a race car.

The downsides are few: The S4's rear seating area is a little smaller than average, and it takes time to acclimate to all of the available technology. The S4 is more aggressive than rivals such as  BMW's 330i xDrive M Sport or Mercedes' AMG C 43, without compromising on luxury or tech.

2019 Audi S4 models

The 2019 Audi S4 is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan that is the high-performance version of the A4 sedan. It is available in three trims — Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige — with each trim adding increasing levels of luxury and technology features. All models come with a powerful, turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Premium model is new for 2019 and comes with 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated side mirrors, sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power front seats with heating and massage functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview and interior ambient lighting.

On the technology front, Premium models come with a 7-inch multimedia display, Bluetooth, voice control, remote access via a smartphone app, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and emergency braking and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.

An available Convenience package adds driver-seat memory, satellite radio, a security alarm, rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, and keyless entry and push-button start.

Premium Plus trim adds all of the Premium model's Convenience package items plus Virtual Cockpit digital instrumentation, an upgraded multimedia system with a larger 8.3-inch display and a handwriting recognition pad on the center console, a navigation system, expanded Audi Connect subscription services including a Wi-Fi hotspot, and an inductive smartphone charging pad with a signal booster.

The Prestige trim includes all of the above and adds a head-up display, traffic-adaptive cruise control and active lane centering, a top-down parking camera system, and a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system. All but the audio system are exclusive to the Prestige trim.

Options for both the Premium Plus and Prestige trims include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential), the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and premium leather upholstery), the Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and an adaptive steering system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi S4 Premium Plus Sedan (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.5 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.5

Driving

9.0
The breadth of performance makes the S4 a true gem in this class. With its stout acceleration, ample traction and impressive ability to handle quick directional changes, the S4 is a match for anything in its class. Occasional brake fade seems to be the only mark against the Audi.

Acceleration

9.0
From a standstill, the S4 responds a little leisurely. But keep your foot in it and a moment later the S4 is accelerating fiercely. In our testing, which used the S4's launch control, the S4 blasted to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. That's plenty of power for everyday driving.

Braking

8.0
The pedal is firm but easy to modulate in routine driving, and you can trust the brakes during enthusiastic driving as well. There's sports-car-worthy performance here, with stops from 60 mph in just 105 feet. But track testing revealed a noisy ABS and brake fade after multiple panic stops.

Steering

8.5
Variable steering efforts are available. All are accurate and well matched to their respective setting. Feedback can be lacking, even under spirited driving. But when pushed to the limit, the S4 communicates the available front grip quite well.

Handling

8.5
The sport rear differential, part of the S Sport package, enhances the S4's enthusiastic turn-in. Even sports cars would have a hard time matching the S4's pace on a tight, twisty road. Longer sweepers, however, tax the Audi's front tires to the point of moderate understeer.

Drivability

9.0
While the eight-speed automatic can be a little too eager to upshift in Drive, you can easily fix that by selecting the transmission's Sport mode. With its stout V6 and adjustable drive modes, the Audi can adapt to all conditions.

Comfort

9.0
The S4 delivers performance and luxury in equal amounts. Driver fatigue, no matter the road, is at a minimum, and the S4 manages to strike a fine balance between capability and usability.

Seat comfort

9.0
The S Sport front seats are wonderful examples of very supportive yet non-intrusive seating. The front seats offer heating but not ventilation. The rear seats are more than adequate for a sedan of this size, providing comfort on longer trips.

Ride comfort

9.0
The optional Sport Adaptive Damping is the way to go on the S4. Comfort mode handles rough and broken road surfaces with aplomb, while Dynamic mode keeps the body in check even under the most spirited driving.

Noise & vibration

9.5
The S4 is relatively silent at all speeds, well-isolated from both road and wind noise. Only under hard acceleration does the engine's pleasing V6 snarl become prominent. Tire noise is minimal, which is a pleasant surprise for summer-rated tires.

Climate control

9.0
Clear, self-explanatory and easy to use, the S4's three-zone climate interface sets an example for the class. The pressure-sensitive buttons seem like unnecessary flair, but they work without delay. It's refreshing to see climate control not buried in an on-screen menu.

Interior

8.5
From the moment you open the door, you'll be struck by the S4's cohesive and easy-to-use cabin design. Friendly ergonomics and style are at the top of their class.

Ease of use

9.0
It's hard to argue with an Audi interior — the controls are clear, logically arranged, and consistent in both look and feel. The configurable instrument panel does take some time to learn, but it presents a wide array of information. Audi's MMI becomes intuitive after only a few uses.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Even with the wonderfully supportive sport seats, the S4 is as easy to get in and out of as any other small luxury sedan. Taller rear occupants might have to duck their head to clear the roofline, but there is ample door opening for a graceful entry and exit.

Driving position

9.5
With the combination of the sport front seats and the S4's exceptionally ergonomic and highly adjustable steering wheel, drivers of all sizes will be able to find a suitable position within a few seconds. Driver fatigue is unlikely to ever be an issue. The S4 definitely sets a benchmark.

Roominess

7.5
Front occupants have ample head-, legroom and shoulder room. While taller passengers might find the rear seat a tight fit behind a taller driver, two passengers would be comfortable for moderate distances. That's on par for not only the class but for most midsize sedans.

Visibility

9.0
Bucking the trend of high beltlines and even higher trunks, the S4 is an example of a modern sedan that offers good visibility. Blind spots are minimal.

Quality

9.0
All-around build quality is excellent and on par with what we've come to expect from Audi. There are no unsightly connections, welds or hinges. The brushed aluminum interior trim does look and feel plasticky, but that's the only letdown.

Utility

7.5
While performance is the S4's key draw, it provides the same utility as the regular A4 sedan. There's a suitable amount of trunk space and storage.

Small-item storage

7.0
Storage isn't abundant, but there's enough room to keep your phone, sunglasses, parking card and drinks easily accessible while driving.

Cargo space

8.0
Though the trunk isn't overly large, the load height is reasonable, and the cargo area is free of any intrusions or irregularities.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Easily accessible LATCH anchors are included in the rear seats, and the adequate door opening minimizes inconvenience.

Technology

8.5
The S4 fits right in with other offerings from Audi in its excellent integration of entertainment- and safety-related technology. Modern and easy to use, the S4's systems seem wholly integrated rather than an afterthought.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, but the native Audi systems are so good that all of our drivers preferred not to use their phones for anything other than Bluetooth audio.

Driver aids

7.5
Along with a not-too-intrusive and easily defeatable stability control, Audi offers its Pre Sense predictive system that supplies maximum braking performance when an accident is anticipated. Rear and side assists, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are available at extra cost.

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi S4.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • technology
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • doors
  • infotainment system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A gentleman’s GT
Audi Fan,
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The Prestige model adds a considerable amount to the price of an S4, but it is worth every penny. Dual pain glass results in a car that is supremely isolated from road noise, the B&O sound system produces exceptionally crisp and clean output, and the adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist provide welcome relief from congested urban driving. More generally, the optional sport differential and adjustable suspension opens the door to both smooth long distance cruising and backroad fun. While there are other cars that are faster or sharper handling, nothing in the same price range comes close to the S4’s complete package, and especially so if you want a car that is not only reasonably compact and that also can accommodate four mature adults in comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, Just so fast
D H,
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is a rocket. Put this in Sport mode and try not to smile. Use this is a daily commuter and get decent mpg. I find the car very comfortable. I did get the upgraded nappa leather seats. They have a massaging function which is awesome. The lumbar and side bolsters are also fully adjustable. I also have the adjustable dampening system and put it in comfort mode on long highway rides. Technology is amazing inside the car with virtual cockpit and available google earth and live traffic. Only complaint is I wish the screen was a touchscreen. The road noise at high speed could be better and I assume the acoustic glass on prestige model takes care of that. But, with the B&O 3-D sound you will not notice it. Excellent sports sedan. Would definitely consider getting another one.

4 out of 5 stars, Great performing car but check Sports Seats
Mike S,
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This car drives very well, but the S Sports Seats are the most UNCOMFORTABLE seats I've ever sat in. No matter how they are set, something is always digging into my back. Despite the other assets of the car, the seats are a major issue. If you are contemplating buying this car with the Sports seats, give it a LONG test drive. Neither Audi nor my dealer has been of any help whatsoever.

1 out of 5 stars, Poor reliability
Dave,
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I’ve had major issues with my new 2019 Audi S4 prestige. At 2k my sunroof broke, at 4K my fuel injector broke, now at 6k my fuel injector is acting up again with significant lag and poor gearing. I would highly advise against purchasing this car.

Features & Specs

Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$54,500
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$57,800
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$50,200
MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all 2019 Audi S4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite S4 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
Audi Side Assist
Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.

Audi S4 vs. the competition

Audi S4 vs. Audi A4

With a softer ride, less power and plusher seats, the A4 is the more practical and easy-to-live-with model. But the day-to-day experience in either of these two will be nearly the same. Yes, there are significant differences both mechanically and physically, but ultimately the choice comes down to what your bank account can bear.

Audi S4 vs. Audi S5

Nearly identical in every way, these two models are distinguished by their rooflines. The S5 is sleeker, and the trunk and cargo area are accessed by a large rear hatch that encompasses the back window. While this design makes loading bulky items easier, some may prefer the S4's traditional trunk, separate from the passenger area.

Audi S4 vs. BMW M3

BMW's M3 is the top dog in the 3 Series range. It features a powerful engine, snappy transmission, and a suspension best suited for smooth racetracks. Audi's S4 takes a step back into a more civilized world where four people can go on a short road trip in comfort, even in bad weather, thanks to all-wheel drive.

FAQ

More about the 2019 Audi S4

2019 Audi S4 Overview

The 2019 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi S4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi S4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 S4 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi S4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 S4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

