2003 Audi TT Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, cutting-edge interiors, available all-wheel drive, superb optional Bose sound system.
- Confusing interior controls, engines short on low-end thrust, hefty roadster curb weight limits handling, coupe's useless backseat.
$9,789
For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe or roadster, the 2003 Audi TT will likely disappoint. But those willing to give up, say, 12 percent of sheer ability will get back at least 25 percent in pure style.
2003 Highlights
Never considered hard-edged performance cars in their respective segments, the stylish 2003 Audi TT coupe and roadster finally offer an automatic transmission -- and a six-speed unit at that. Unfortunately, it's available only on the front-drive, 180-horsepower coupe and roadster. In other news, the quattro version of the 180-hp coupe is no longer offered and the remaining cars get a new front grille and revised exterior badging. Cast-alloy wheel designs have been updated, and, this year, you'll be able to get optional 17-inch all-season tires on all TTs (you could only get summer performance tires in this size previously); 18-inch all-season rubber is available on 225-hp models. Finally, the optional Bose sound system gets AudioPilot technology, which uses volume and tonal adjustments to compensate for outside noise.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,05/17/2016
225hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Great little car that is unfortunately over-engineered and very difficult to repair. Even minor repairs may require partial disassembly. Labor charges are high, and since the parts usually must be ordered from Germany, their cost are also high. Expect to spend as much or more on repairs as you spend on the purchase price (for a used TT).
Linda,08/13/2016
225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just bought mine used w/98,000 miles on it. Other than hitting a bear (yes, a bear) not more than 14 miles from home the day I purchased it, I have thoroughly loved my car. It's the perfect "Divorce Revenge"! My car handles beautifully. I trust it! Everything except the inside trunk release works. That's going to be fixed soon. I love the top down or up! It's so fancy, stylish & with the great gas mileage, I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work. I've always wanted a convertible & am not disappointed w/my choice. It's solid, very quiet & drop dead gorgeous. Love the turbo! My warranty is amazing too! The trunk space is very adequate. The seats are ultra comfy. I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work now!
snowdogg,10/04/2010
Purchased as 2nd owner from dealer. 35K on the clock in 7 years. Since it is almost new, I expect NO problems and haven't been disappointed [yet]. Powerful, fun to drive, great handling, eye-catching and real economy - 30 mpg, suburb stereo. This car has all the bells and whistles I'll ever need. Plan on keeping this car a long time only driven in summers. Will do maintenance as recommended by factory - my best attempt at forestalling potential problems.
BF100,01/18/2009
Although the first few months of ownership were filled with computer related and dealer repair problems (almost 1 month to get is all working). It is tough to find a replacement vehicle, at this price, that offers the style and design features of the TT Roadster. The Baseball Optic leather seats with dark blue and blue canvas roof and brushed metal hardware are striking and hold up to wear well. They speak to the high standards of Audi's designers and engineers. The power train and exhaust have been reliable. There is more than enough hp/torque for an everyday vehicle and the all-wheel drive has served when needed. "Keyless" entry occasionally needs reprogramming it eats batteries.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
