2003 Audi TT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, cutting-edge interiors, available all-wheel drive, superb optional Bose sound system.
  • Confusing interior controls, engines short on low-end thrust, hefty roadster curb weight limits handling, coupe's useless backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe or roadster, the 2003 Audi TT will likely disappoint. But those willing to give up, say, 12 percent of sheer ability will get back at least 25 percent in pure style.

2003 Highlights

Never considered hard-edged performance cars in their respective segments, the stylish 2003 Audi TT coupe and roadster finally offer an automatic transmission -- and a six-speed unit at that. Unfortunately, it's available only on the front-drive, 180-horsepower coupe and roadster. In other news, the quattro version of the 180-hp coupe is no longer offered and the remaining cars get a new front grille and revised exterior badging. Cast-alloy wheel designs have been updated, and, this year, you'll be able to get optional 17-inch all-season tires on all TTs (you could only get summer performance tires in this size previously); 18-inch all-season rubber is available on 225-hp models. Finally, the optional Bose sound system gets AudioPilot technology, which uses volume and tonal adjustments to compensate for outside noise.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to Drive, Expensive to Repair
John,05/17/2016
225hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Great little car that is unfortunately over-engineered and very difficult to repair. Even minor repairs may require partial disassembly. Labor charges are high, and since the parts usually must be ordered from Germany, their cost are also high. Expect to spend as much or more on repairs as you spend on the purchase price (for a used TT).
I love my roadster
Linda,08/13/2016
225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just bought mine used w/98,000 miles on it. Other than hitting a bear (yes, a bear) not more than 14 miles from home the day I purchased it, I have thoroughly loved my car. It's the perfect "Divorce Revenge"! My car handles beautifully. I trust it! Everything except the inside trunk release works. That's going to be fixed soon. I love the top down or up! It's so fancy, stylish & with the great gas mileage, I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work. I've always wanted a convertible & am not disappointed w/my choice. It's solid, very quiet & drop dead gorgeous. Love the turbo! My warranty is amazing too! The trunk space is very adequate. The seats are ultra comfy. I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work now!
Hot car
snowdogg,10/04/2010
Purchased as 2nd owner from dealer. 35K on the clock in 7 years. Since it is almost new, I expect NO problems and haven't been disappointed [yet]. Powerful, fun to drive, great handling, eye-catching and real economy - 30 mpg, suburb stereo. This car has all the bells and whistles I'll ever need. Plan on keeping this car a long time only driven in summers. Will do maintenance as recommended by factory - my best attempt at forestalling potential problems.
It's a tough act to follow
BF100,01/18/2009
Although the first few months of ownership were filled with computer related and dealer repair problems (almost 1 month to get is all working). It is tough to find a replacement vehicle, at this price, that offers the style and design features of the TT Roadster. The Baseball Optic leather seats with dark blue and blue canvas roof and brushed metal hardware are striking and hold up to wear well. They speak to the high standards of Audi's designers and engineers. The power train and exhaust have been reliable. There is more than enough hp/torque for an everyday vehicle and the all-wheel drive has served when needed. "Keyless" entry occasionally needs reprogramming it eats batteries.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Audi TT

Used 2003 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2003 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 180hp Fwd 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Audi TT?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Audi TT trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Audi TT 225hp quattro is priced between $9,789 and$9,789 with odometer readings between 83639 and83639 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Audi TT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 TTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,789 and mileage as low as 83639 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Audi TT.

Can't find a used 2003 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TT for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,219.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,663.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TT for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,964.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,612.

