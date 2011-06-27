I just bought mine used w/98,000 miles on it. Other than hitting a bear (yes, a bear) not more than 14 miles from home the day I purchased it, I have thoroughly loved my car. It's the perfect "Divorce Revenge"! My car handles beautifully. I trust it! Everything except the inside trunk release works. That's going to be fixed soon. I love the top down or up! It's so fancy, stylish & with the great gas mileage, I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work. I've always wanted a convertible & am not disappointed w/my choice. It's solid, very quiet & drop dead gorgeous. Love the turbo! My warranty is amazing too! The trunk space is very adequate. The seats are ultra comfy. I'm enjoying my 2 hour ride into work now!

