Used 2009 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

Ken Garff Chevrolet American Fork - American Fork / Utah

Clean Carfax, Local Trade In, Clean Vehicle History, Leather, ABS brakes, Audi Concert AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Convertible roof lining, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Ken Garff Chevrolet is pumped up to offer this great 2009 Audi TT. 2.0T Roadster FrontTrakRecent Arrival! Brilliant Black 2009 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster FrontTrak

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Audi TT 2.0T with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUYF38JX91006773

Stock: 4EX0878B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020