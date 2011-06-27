2020 Audi S3
What’s new
- Small changes to standard and optional equipment
- Prestige trim level has been eliminated, leaving Premium and Premium Plus
- Part of the first Audi S3 generation introduced in the U.S. in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- Upscale interior looks and feels expensive
- Precise handling makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads
- Standard all-wheel drive for enhanced traction
- Trunk won't fit much more than a couple of small suitcases
- Adults will feel cramped in the back seat
- Manual transmission not offered as an option
2020 Audi S3 Review
The current generation S3 — a sportier variant of the Audi A3 — has been on sale for a few years now. But outside of some minor equipment and trim changes, it's basically the same small sport sedan we've known for years. Thanks to 288 horsepower and other sport-oriented upgrades, the S3 offers more performance than the standard A3, yet it's more comfortable (and affordable) than the sharp-edged RS 3 model.
The S3 shares more than a little with its corporate sibling, the Volkswagen Golf R, but that's hardly a bad thing. The Golf R is one of the most entertaining cars on the market, and that fun-to-drive nature carries over to the Audi. Think of the S3 as a Golf R sedan with an even nicer interior, though we wish Audi would offer the Volkswagen's manual transmission.
Overall, we think the S3 is worth a look if you want a nimble and relatively subtle luxury sedan. But checking out the competition will be a good idea. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class, in particular, offers a newer design, more advanced technology features, and a new performance-oriented AMG A 35 trim level that's every bit a match for the S3.
Which S3 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi S3 models
The 2020 Audi S3 is offered in two trim levels: Premium and Premium Plus. They are pretty similarly equipped but, as the name suggests, the Premium Plus offers more standard features and equipment. All S3s have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (288 hp, 280 lb-ft) that's shared with other Audi models. That power is put to the ground through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the Premium include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, keyless ignition and entry, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and full leather upholstery.
For the Premium Plus model, you get all that plus a wireless charging pad, an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, rear USB ports, blind-spot monitoring, and more power adjustments for the front seats.
For both trim levels Audi offers an S Sport package that adds red-painted brake calipers and an adaptive suspension. For the Premium Plus only, you also can find packages offering sport seats, adaptive cruise control, integrated navigation and the Virtual Cockpit, a slick fully digital instrument cluster.
Sponsored cars related to the S3
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi S3.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$45,600
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$43,000
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S3 safety features:
- Audi Adaptive Cruise
- Maintains a set distance between you and the car ahead of you. Automatically accelerates and brakes as needed, with the ability to stop.
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Lets you keep your attention on the road by providing route guidance in the instrument panel right in front of you.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
- Warns you if a vehicle may hit you as you're backing out of a spot. Perfect for small urban parking lots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
Audi S3 vs. the competition
Audi S3 vs. Audi S4
The Audi S4 is the S3's larger sibling. Besides more room for people and cargo, the S4 packs a turbocharged V6 in place of the S3's turbocharged inline-four. Both cars use a version of Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, a plus for those living in rainy or snowy regions. Standard and available features are similar for both models, so shoppers should decide if the extra space is worth the extra cost.
Audi S3 vs. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The BMW 2 Series is roughly the same size as the S3, but it's only available as a coupe or convertible. If you need a back seat, the S3 is easily the better option. If you're looking for a small, fun-to-drive luxury car, the BMW — especially in M240i spec — might be the way to go. It's more powerful, and it offers rear- or all-wheel drive and a manual transmission. If you don't need the power but dig the looks, check out the BMW 230i.
Audi S3 vs. Volkswagen Golf R
These two cars are nearly identical underneath the sheet metal. They're based on a common platform, so most dimensions (outside of cargo space) are roughly the same, though the Audi's interior is a step up in quality. The Golf R's hatchback shape means it more than doubles the S3's cargo capacity. Both share the same engine, transmission and all-wheel-drive system, so performance is about equal. The Golf R is available with a manual transmission.
FAQ
Is the Audi S3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi S3:
- Small changes to standard and optional equipment
- Prestige trim level has been eliminated, leaving Premium and Premium Plus
- Part of the first Audi S3 generation introduced in the U.S. in 2015
Is the Audi S3 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S3?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S3 is the 2020 Audi S3 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,000.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,600
- Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $43,000
What are the different models of Audi S3?
More about the 2020 Audi S3
2020 Audi S3 Overview
The 2020 Audi S3 is offered in the following submodels: S3 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi S3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi S3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi S3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 S3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi S3?
2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,630. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,830 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,830 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,800.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 11.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi S3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi S3 for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2020 S3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,930 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi S3. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,736 on a used or CPO 2020 S3 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi S3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S3 for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,418.
Find a new Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,566.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi S3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi S3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019