- $25,999Great Deal | $3,079 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro37,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Horne Hyundai - Apache Junction / Arizona
Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MMI AM/FM/SAT w/1 CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 8.5" x 18" 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design. 2.0T quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic23/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3917 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7G1026807
Stock: 2721H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $28,573Great Deal | $2,378 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro16,881 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chapman Value Center Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV0G1030410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,590Fair Deal
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro17,945 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV5G1021587
Stock: 2000621153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$29,000Good Deal | $2,198 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro27,518 milesDelivery available*
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this handsome 2016 Audi TT in Florett Silver Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, TT 2.0T quattro, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Florett Silver Metallic.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9746 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Isn't it about time you treated yourself to something fun, stylish and modern? The redesigned 2016 Audi TT is all that and more. From its surprisingly powerful four-cylinder engine to the sophisticated cabin and cutting-edge technology, the TT coupe and soft-top convertible make you feel like going for a drive just for fun. See for yourself why we awarded it a coveted Edmunds "A" rating. Source: Edmunds * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology keeps you informed and safe Source: EdmundsAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV8G1006159
Stock: G06159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $29,490Fair Deal
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro33,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS AS LIKE NEW AS A 2016 GETS! - OBVIOUSLY GARAGE KEPT, PAINT IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - HEATED SPORT LEATHER SEATS - 19" SPORT WHEELS W/ EXCELLENT TIRES - 2.0T ENGINE WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE QUATTRO - NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA - MMI WITH SD CARD INPUT - BACKUP AND FORWARD PARKING SENSORS - VERY VERY WELL KEPT, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW - THESE ARE AWESOME FUN LITTLE CARS! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV4G1025906
Stock: DF8172582A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,795Good Deal | $1,157 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro43,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
MINI of Mt. Laurel is delighted to offer this beautiful-looking 2016 Audi TT Nano Gray Metallic/Black Roof 2.0T with the following features:Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Rear-View Camera, S Sport Seat Package, S Sport Seats, Technology Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 19" Forged 5-Arm Star Design. Clean CARFAX. 23/30 City/Highway MPGMINI of Mt Laurel is a proud member of the Holman Organization. For over 95 years, we have built long-lasting relationships and have welcomed thousands of people into the Holman family. Come see why being a part of the Holman family is so special. Visit us at www.holmanauto.com or schedule a test drive today with one of our expert Motoring Advisors!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV3G1000611
Stock: G1000611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $22,495Good Deal | $1,124 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro70,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paul Miller BMW - Wayne / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BMW is offering contact-less Delivery &Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 13 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 30 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1030053
Stock: X201529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- Price Drop$27,998Good Deal
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro41,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
QUATTRO-S SPORT SEAT PKG-TECHNOLOGY PKG-$4K IN FACTORY OPTIONS-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-KEYLESS GO-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2016 AUDI TT QUATTRO AUTOMATIC 2.0L I4 F. BEAUTIFUL WHITE (IBIS WHITE) EXTERIOR WITH BLACK DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING AND PADDLE SHIFTERS, QUATTRO, S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,000), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($3,250), NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST, 18 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, POP-OUT REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....KEYLESS GO WITH BLUETOOTH AND AUDI SIDE ASSIST....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER AUDI TT QUATTRO WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV1G1001532
Stock: NT001532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $29,621Good Deal | $401 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro30,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Heated Seating, Leather Seating, Power Seat(s), Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6566 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPGProudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 9 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 8.5 x 18 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design, Rain sensing wipers, Blind-Spot Alert, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Parking Sensors, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Leather Seating, Bluetooth/Handsfree, IPod Adapter/MP3 Player, & MORE Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6G1032565
Stock: B32222A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $33,995
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro13,334 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $6,420 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC / BLACK ROOF ($575) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($3,250) -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Auto-Dimming/Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, LED turn signal repeaters, Audi Connect w/Online Services, 6-month trial subscription, Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors) * S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,600) -inc: Fine Nappa leather interior, S Sport seats with diamond stitching, Neck-level heating system * BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ($950) * AUDI FIRST AID KIT ($45)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1026472
Stock: Z26472PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $31,000Fair Deal | $1,121 below market
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro26,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV8G1019831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,900
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro32,816 milesDelivery available*
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*Park Place Porsche Dallas Trade In*-19" Wheel Package- Bang and Olufsen Sound System- Audi Beam Quattro*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6G1033392
Stock: MP15468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- New Listing$28,990
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro39,064 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6G1000683
Stock: 2000620797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $31,740
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro27,238 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MC MOTORCARS - Miami / Florida
2.0L Turbocharged I4 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel Trim, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Navigation System, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Exterior Mirrors, Xenon Headlights, Alloy Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV8G1027268
Stock: 10349446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,998
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro58,705 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV1G1000798
Stock: 19278801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,995
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro28,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mohegan Lake Volkswagen - Mohegan Lake / New York
$32,995 can buy you the sports car you always wanted. This Audi Certified TT has only 28,000 miles and is beyond loaded. In fact the original sticker in 2016 was $51, 000 so you know this has all the "bells and whistles." Silver with Black leather ... and not just any leather, but the big bucks diamond cross stitched S- Sport seats... absolutely stunning and that's just the opening act.This Certified TT Coupe of course is all wheel drive with Quattro and features the technology package, VIRTUAL COCKPIT, navigation, backup camera, Bang and Olufsen sound, the great looking 19" alloys...even the Uber-Cool 19"alloy wheels.With Audi Certification, this is the closest to new you can get..fully reconditioned ... a terrific find and a great value at only $32,995 while it lasts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV2G1031199
Stock: 26966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Price Drop$32,795
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro25,708 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Introducing the 2016 Audi TT! A great car and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With just over 25,000 miles on the odometer, this car expresses top-tier capabilities, proving the automaker's commitment to quality, safety and comfort! Audi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: leather upholstery, power door mirrors, and power front seats. Audi made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV0G1022792
Stock: 20162792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $33,700
2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro19,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7G1022384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.