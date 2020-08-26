Used 2012 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

118 listings
TT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  • 2012 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    71,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,963

    Details
  • 2012 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2012 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    84,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,980

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    45,073 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    104,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Prestige quattro
    used

    2013 Audi TT 2.0T Prestige quattro

    34,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,886 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,800

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    91,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    51,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,250

    $2,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    3,433 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

    $642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    68,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,950

    $2,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    54,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,980

    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    55,348 miles

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi TT 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2010 Audi TT 2.0T Premium quattro

    73,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,985

    Details
  • 2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    116,523 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi TT 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi TT 2.0T Premium quattro

    101,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,555

    Details
  • 2015 Audi TT 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi TT 2.0T quattro

    38,383 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT

Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
The best in fun per dollar
Tony Wheeler,03/03/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Update 4SEP17: Car is still fun to drive. It has been trouble free for the past 1.5 years and I have added 10k miles to the odometer. I got a stage 1 tune which is a mild upgrade in power and makes the car go fast. I spotted this car online and drove almost 3 hours in heavy traffic to finally locate this car. I was not in a good mood by the time I got to the dealership. When they told me the car was on their auxiliary lot one mile away I almost got back in my car to leave. The dealer grabbed a car and talked me into riding with him over to this other lot. The moment I sat in this Audi TT and started the engine I was grinning ear to ear. This 2012 Audi TT is new to me for one month now. I love driving it. My wife loves driving it and riding in it. That is a first and quite remarkable since I have previously owned two other roadsters which she did not care to ride in or even drive. I have had a Miata and Z4. Both are great for driving in the mountains. I liked the Miata for its quick nimble handling (after some suspension mods and addition of a roll bar) but it was a bit cramped and underpowered for my tastes. The Z4 didn't lack power and had good interior room but lacked that nimble feel. Trammeling was a bit annoying as well. This TT is the best of both and then some. It has the nimble handling and feel way beyond the Miata and is even a bit faster than the Z4. It also has the interior room I want. The sound of the engine and the fast, crisp shifts of this transmission are the best ever to me. The Audi interior is pleasing to the eye and probably the nicest interior of any car in this class. My only gripe so far is the Navigation/Entertainment system. Entering an address or phone number into this radio has gotta be the most painful and cumbersome system I have ever encountered. It works fine but plan some prep time before a trip to set up a route. One good feature about this radio however is the screen. It is bright and clear even in direct sunlight with the top down. I haven't gotten to do a lot of playing yet but so far, finding some curvy roads and engaging the paddle shifters is a blast. This car is a stress reliever from the moment I turn the key.
