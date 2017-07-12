Overall rating 8.3 / 10

The 2018 Audi TT is fun to drive, has loads of high-tech features and simply makes you feel great. From its baby R8 style to its minimalist yet feature-rich interior, it's one of the best choices in a class of exceptional luxury sport coupe and convertibles. You'd do well to add it to your short list.

The TT isn't your best choice if it's practicality you're after. The coupe's rear seats are so tiny that they're pretty much useless, and the convertible doesn't have rear seating at all. Then again, most cars in this class lack practicality, and at least with the TT coupe you get a hatchback design for easier cargo loading. Overall, the TT more than makes up for any deficiencies with its capable performance and impeccable build quality. This is one of those rare luxury cars that make you feel as though you're getting more for your money.