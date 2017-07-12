2018 Audi TT Review
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
- Virtual instrument panel minimizes driver distraction
- Limited interior storage space
- Comically small rear seat in the coupe
- Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Which TT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.3 / 10
The 2018 Audi TT is fun to drive, has loads of high-tech features and simply makes you feel great. From its baby R8 style to its minimalist yet feature-rich interior, it's one of the best choices in a class of exceptional luxury sport coupe and convertibles. You'd do well to add it to your short list.
The TT isn't your best choice if it's practicality you're after. The coupe's rear seats are so tiny that they're pretty much useless, and the convertible doesn't have rear seating at all. Then again, most cars in this class lack practicality, and at least with the TT coupe you get a hatchback design for easier cargo loading. Overall, the TT more than makes up for any deficiencies with its capable performance and impeccable build quality. This is one of those rare luxury cars that make you feel as though you're getting more for your money.
2018 Audi TT models
The 2018 Audi TT is offered in a single trim level as either a four-seat Coupe or a two-seat convertible (Roadster). Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (220 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) that is paired with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive system is standard.
Standard TT Coupe features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, heated auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a power-deployed rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, selectable drive modes and adaptive steering.
On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, folding rear seats, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a trace pad and voice control, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports.
From here, you can add the Technology package, which includes a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a blind-spot monitor, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. The optional S Line Competition package enhances the TT with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats. You can also get a S Sport Seat package with full leather upholstery and diamond stitching.
The TT Roadster eliminates the rear seats but gains a center pass-through ski bag along with a folding fabric roof, roll hoops and a power-deployable wind blocker.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi TT Quattro Coupe (turbo 2.0L 4-cyl | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current TT has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's TT.
Driving8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Safety
Our experts like the TT models:
- Audi Side Assist
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Audi Connect
- Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.
