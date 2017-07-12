  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2018 Audi TT
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Audi TT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
  • Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
  • Virtual instrument panel minimizes driver distraction
  • Limited interior storage space
  • Comically small rear seat in the coupe
  • Small cargo capacity hurts practicality
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Audi TT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$30,533 - $34,965
Used TT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which TT does Edmunds recommend?

Since the 2018 Audi TT is only offered in one trim level, the big decision is whether to go with the coupe or convertible. Both are similarly equipped, so it's just a matter of which body style you prefer. To further bolster the TT's luxury appeal, add the optional Technology package that comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, premium audio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

The 2018 Audi TT is fun to drive, has loads of high-tech features and simply makes you feel great. From its baby R8 style to its minimalist yet feature-rich interior, it's one of the best choices in a class of exceptional luxury sport coupe and convertibles. You'd do well to add it to your short list.

The TT isn't your best choice if it's practicality you're after. The coupe's rear seats are so tiny that they're pretty much useless, and the convertible doesn't have rear seating at all. Then again, most cars in this class lack practicality, and at least with the TT coupe you get a hatchback design for easier cargo loading. Overall, the TT more than makes up for any deficiencies with its capable performance and impeccable build quality. This is one of those rare luxury cars that make you feel as though you're getting more for your money.

2018 Audi TT models

The 2018 Audi TT is offered in a single trim level as either a four-seat Coupe or a two-seat convertible (Roadster). Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (220 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) that is paired with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive system is standard.

Standard TT Coupe features include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, LED headlights, heated auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, a power-deployed rear spoiler, keyless ignition and entry, selectable drive modes and adaptive steering.

On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, folding rear seats, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a trace pad and voice control, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and two USB ports.

From here, you can add the Technology package, which includes a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a blind-spot monitor, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. The optional S Line Competition package enhances the TT with 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, a sport steering wheel and sport seats. You can also get a S Sport Seat package with full leather upholstery and diamond stitching.

The TT Roadster eliminates the rear seats but gains a center pass-through ski bag along with a folding fabric roof, roll hoops and a power-deployable wind blocker.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi TT Quattro Coupe (turbo 2.0L 4-cyl | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current TT has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's TT.

Driving

8.5
Previous generations of the TT lagged other sports cars in performance and handling precision. But the latest TT, with its strong turbo engine and standard all-wheel-drive system, elevates the dynamics to a level we didn't anticipate. It may not fit the sports car mold, but it sure acts like one.

Acceleration

8.5
The engine's 220 hp isn't a large number, but with 258 lb-ft of torque to exploit, thrust is abundant whether you're driving around town or making a highway pass. In our testing, 60 mph came in 5.5 seconds using the launch control feature.

Braking

8.5
Great straight-line stability with minimal noise and vibration during panic stops make for a confident braking experience. In our testing, the TT stopped from 60 mph in a short 103 feet.

Steering

8.0
Electric assist provides different steering settings tuned to either ease low-speed maneuvering or provide more stability at speed. Road feedback is better than in some of Audi's S models but still falls below what we'd consider ideal.

Handling

9.0
Short of putting the TT on a racetrack, its handling is near faultless. The AWD system does a beautiful job of keeping the car on the intended line. There's great traction and superb poise through turns.

Drivability

8.5
The TT lacks the responsiveness that its nonturbocharged rivals provide, but it operates smoothly overall. The multiple drive modes give distinctly different levels of assist and response, good for cruising to corner carving. Gearshifts are quick and smooth.

Interior

8.5
Audi's Virtual Cockpit combines the infotainment screen and gauge cluster into one screen in front of the driver. While this occupies the main stage, the climate controls complete the modern interior look, integrating seamlessly into the air vent bezels on the center of the dash.

Ease of use

8.5
A single driver-centric screen helps create a beautifully simple cabin without sacrificing functionality.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The low-slung nature of the TT could provide some challenges for those who aren't used to climbing into sportier vehicles. Otherwise, the narrow door sills and generous dash clearance provide a wide opening.

Driving position

There are enough adjustments to ensure that tall and short occupants will find a perfect driving position.

Roominess

7.5
The TT's 12-way adjustable seats provide a surprising amount of range to accommodate front-seat occupants over 6 feet tall. The rear seats are for kids only, and even then they'll have minimal legroom. Best to assume you're buying a two-seater.

Visibility

9.0
The front and rear roof pillars are thin, thereby making the TT an impressively easy sport coupe to see out of.

Quality

9.5
The TT feels worth every penny of its price. The cabin's design is not only pleasing to the eye, but the switchgear and contact surfaces are noticeably high in quality. This is a cabin you'll want to spend time in.

Utility

7.0
You really can't expect too much in the way of practicality when it comes to cars in this class. And so it is with the TT.

Small-item storage

7.0
Interior cabin stowage is sparse, limited to modest-size door pockets, a small covered bin and armrest space, shared with a flip-down second cupholder.

Cargo space

7.0
Trunk space is adequate with 12 cubic feet of capacity. If you fold the tiny rear seats flat, you can fit two golf bags.

Technology

8.0
The virtual gauge cluster not only displays the speed and other vitals, but it also handles audio, navigation and secondary system controls. You control the majority of functions with the MMI knob mounted on the center console, right where your hand normally rests.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The system works flawlessly, with quick responses and super sharp graphics that are easy to read at a glance. Some of the menus take some getting used to, but it quickly becomes intuitive.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.3 / 10
Driving8.5
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi TT.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(34%)
1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful looks and cabin
Zachary Haines,10/31/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
There are faster cars in this price range, but I love the looks and build quality of our TT. They aren't big sellers, so you won't see one at every corner. So far, ours has been reliable and comfortable out on the open road. Carefully consider the competition package, the stiff suspension and lowered springs create a really hard ride that takes commitment to live with. If I was to buy another, I'd spend a bit more on the TTS to get the adjustable suspension and ability to have a softer ride.
My first great quality fast and frankly fun car
Bob,09/18/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Expect a really fun car to drive. It will set you back in your seat when you push on the peddle.
Not much Bang for the Bucks
Dawn L.,08/29/2018
2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Terribly over-priced. Nice electronics, sport-looking. Buggy, expensive to own, Insurance out of sight. Car is maybe worth $35,000 but you’ll be stuck paying at least $50,000 to $60,000. For that, buy a Porsche.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi TT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the TT models:

Audi Side Assist
Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
Audi Connect
Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
Audi Parking System Plus
Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Audi TT

Used 2018 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2018 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi TT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi TT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi TT.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TT for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,976.

Find a used Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,064.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TT for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,527.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi TT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi TT lease specials

Related Used 2018 Audi TT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles