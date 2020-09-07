2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT Review
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
The 2020 Audi TT is a small performance coupe or convertible that packs a lot of style and technology into its compact shell. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine isn't overly powerful — it's good for 228 horsepower — but you do get nimble handling and standard all-wheel drive. Audi does offer the higher-performing TTS and TT RS if you desire more invigorating acceleration.
Which TT does Edmunds recommend?
Audi TT models
The 2020 Audi TT is offered in either a four-seat coupe or a two-seat Roadster (convertible). Both are limited to a single trim level. Highlight features include:
Very comfortable and well appointed inside. Drives like a cross. between a sports car and a sedan but has usual great Audi drive.
|2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$45,500
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite TT safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Audi Connect
- Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.
Audi TT vs. the competition
Audi TT vs. BMW 2 Series
What the BMW lacks in character compared to the TT it makes up for with performance. The six-cylinder in the M240i is good for 335 horsepower, easily outclassing the TT's 228 hp. You also get a bigger back seat with the BMW.
Audi TT vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
If you desire more luxury with performance, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 coupe is a strong choice. Its cabin exudes more classic refinement than the Audi's. It also has a big power advantage, churning out 385 hp. All of this will cost you, though, since the AMG rings in at about $13,000 more.
Audi TT vs. Toyota GR Supra
The revived Toyota Supra is exceptionally fun to drive and its 335-hp output should keep the TT in your rearview mirror. The thing is, you're essentially buying a BMW that's been reskinned to look like a Toyota; underneath, it's the BMW Z4. The Supra will set you back a few thousand dollars more than the Audi TT, and its styling is more controversial.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi TT:
- Only minor feature additions that include an anti-theft system
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
The least-expensive 2020 Audi TT is the 2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,500
The 2020 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi TT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 TT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TT.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi TT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi TT for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 TTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,885 and mileage as low as 126 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi TT.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
