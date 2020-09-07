  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT

2020 Audi TT

Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Coupe Exterior. European Model Shown.
+32
(1)

2020 Audi TT
MSRP: $45,500

MSRP$45,500
Dealer Price

2020 Audi TT Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
  • Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
  • Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy

The 2020 Audi TT is a small performance coupe or convertible that packs a lot of style and technology into its compact shell. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine isn't overly powerful  — it's good for 228 horsepower — but you do get nimble handling and standard all-wheel drive. Audi does offer the higher-performing TTS and TT RS if you desire more invigorating acceleration.

There aren't a lot of alternatives to the 2020 Audi TT. Primary picks include the BMW 2 Series coupe or Z4 convertible and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible. The BMWs are more fun to drive, while the Mercedes is more luxurious. The TT is still a solid choice, though, especially if you're fond of its distinctive styling.

Which TT does Edmunds recommend?

Since there's only one trim level for the TT, you really only need to decide between the coupe or Roadster. To either, we suggest adding the Technology package in order to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Audi TT models

The 2020 Audi TT is offered in either a four-seat coupe or a two-seat Roadster (convertible). Both are limited to a single trim level. Highlight features include:

Coupe
Comes generously appointed with:

  • A 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine
  • Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Auto-dimming mirrors
  • Leather and faux suede upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 50/50-split folding rear seats
  • A digital instrument panel

Roadster
Has the above features but with:

  • A power-folding fabric roof
  • Two-passenger seating
  • A power-deployable wind blocker

Adding the S Line Competition package will get you features that include:

  • Larger 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires
  • A sport-tuned suspension
  • Gloss black exterior trim
  • Sport front seats
  • Additional leather interior surface coverings

Meanwhile, the Technology package adds:

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • A built-in navigation system  
  • Audi Connect telematics, remote monitoring and control
  • A 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Audi TT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all TT lease offers
2020 Audi TT price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi TT.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE THIS TT
Barbie drove it.,
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Very comfortable and well appointed inside. Drives like a cross. between a sports car and a sedan but has usual great Audi drive.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Used Years for Audi TT
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000

Features & Specs

2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$45,500
MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Audi TT features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite TT safety features:

Audi Side Assist
Warns the driver if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot and beeps if a turn signal is activated in that direction.
Audi Connect
Summons help automatically in the event of a collision or on demand if roadside assistance is needed.
Audi Parking System Plus
Alerts the driver to the vehicle's proximity to objects using sensors in the front and rear bumpers.

Audi TT vs. the competition

Audi TT vs. BMW 2 Series

What the BMW lacks in character compared to the TT it makes up for with performance. The six-cylinder in the M240i is good for 335 horsepower, easily outclassing the TT's 228 hp. You also get a bigger back seat with the BMW.

Compare Audi TT & BMW 2 Series features

Audi TT vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

If you desire more luxury with performance, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 coupe is a strong choice. Its cabin exudes more classic refinement than the Audi's. It also has a big power advantage, churning out 385 hp. All of this will cost you, though, since the AMG rings in at about $13,000 more.

Compare Audi TT & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Audi TT vs. Toyota GR Supra

The revived Toyota Supra is exceptionally fun to drive and its 335-hp output should keep the TT in your rearview mirror. The thing is, you're essentially buying a BMW that's been reskinned to look like a Toyota; underneath, it's the BMW Z4. The Supra will set you back a few thousand dollars more than the Audi TT, and its styling is more controversial.

Compare Audi TT & Toyota GR Supra features
Audi TT for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000

FAQ

Is the Audi TT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 TT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi TT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TT gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TT has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi TT. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Audi TT?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi TT:

  • Only minor feature additions that include an anti-theft system
  • Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Audi TT reliable?

To determine whether the Audi TT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Audi TT a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi TT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 TT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi TT?

The least-expensive 2020 Audi TT is the 2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi TT?

If you're interested in the Audi TT, the next question is, which TT model is right for you? TT variants include 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of TT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Audi TT

2020 Audi TT Overview

The 2020 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Coupe, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Audi TT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi TT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 TT 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 TT.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi TT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 TT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi TT?

Which 2020 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi TT for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 TTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,885 and mileage as low as 126 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi TT.

Can't find a new 2020 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi TT for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,292.

Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,958.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi TT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2020 Audi TT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles