Used 2017 Audi TT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,578$3,717 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Technology Package Black Optic Package S Sport Seat Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Scuba Blue Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Beam-Rings Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Audi TT Coupe is offered to you for sale by Audi South Orlando. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2017 Audi TT Coupe. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. This low mileage Audi TT Coupe has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi TT Coupe . More information about the 2017 Audi TT Coupe: The Audi TT starts at just below $43,000, while the higher-performance TTS starts at around $52,000. This allows the TTS to undercut higher-priced rivals such as the Porsche Boxster and the Chevrolet Corvette, while still offering a cheaper base model that is faster and much more nicely equipped than the down-market Subaru BRZ or Scion FR-S. And while the TTS might be a half a step down from rivals like the Corvette in terms of absolute performance, it makes up for it by being a much more livable vehicle, with a better-appointed interior and better fuel economy. Furthermore, neither the Boxster nor the Corvette offer the kind of stability and all-weather assurance that comes with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, which is standard on the TT and TTS. This model sets itself apart with Slick styling, high quality interior, excellent handling, all-wheel drive, quick acceleration, and convertible option All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV1H1022186
Stock: H1022186
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,955$4,050 Below Market
Wyatt-Johnson Toyota - Clarksville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV9H1000934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,000$1,855 Below Market
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV0H1014799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,998$1,969 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Technology Package S Sport Seat Package Wheels: 9.0" X 19" Forged 5-Arm Star Design Bang & Olufsen Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Collapsible Fabric Audi Cargo Storage Box Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV5H1009909
Stock: H1009909
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$33,993$1,729 Below Market
Audi Boise - Boise / Idaho
*Clean CARFAX, *NAV GPS NAVIGATION*, *LOW MILES*, *NAV NAVIGATION GPS*, *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *TURBO TURBOCHARGED*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *AWD 4WD 4X4*, *CLEAN AUTO HISTORY*, POWER FOLDING ROOF, Black Leather. 23/30 City/Highway MPG At VW Audi Boise we do business differently. We are family owned and operated. We have haggle free highly competitive low prices. Our Consultants are non commissioned and get paid the same regardless of what you buy. When it comes to your trade we use real numbers when evaluating your car. Our trade appraisal is as good as cash. Please call us at (208) 377-5400. 2017 Audi TT quattro 2.0T Roadster quattro Brilliant Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV6H1006125
Stock: P8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 11,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$37,000
Mercedes-Benz of Plano - Plano / Texas
2017 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster quattro *** BRAKE ASSIST ***, *** STABILITY CONTROL ***, Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 10734 miles below market average! 2017 Audi TT 2D Convertible White 2.0T Roadster 23/30 City/Highway MPG 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic quattroCall us today to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 6455 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024. Visit us online at www.mbplano.com. We offer free airport pickup. We can help facilitate low cost shipping directly to your door. Come see how easy it is to do business with the Ewing Automotive Group.Call us today to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 6455 Dallas Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024. Visit us online at www.mbplano.com. We offer free airport pickup. We can help facilitate low cost shipping directly to your door. Come see how easy it is to do business with the Ewing Automotive Group.Reviews: * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology that delivers useful information. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV0H1006606
Stock: U006606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,998$1,867 Below Market
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
CERTIFIED. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim with Diamond Stitching, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), S Sport Seats, Wheels: 8.5 x 18 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design. 2017 Audi TT. This 2017 Audi with Black leather interior is a Certified Pre-owned model with the world renowned Audi quattro All-wheel drive system. Get the NEW look for the Certified Pre-owned price. Any Audi Certified Pre-owned model gives you the reassurance of up to a 5-year/unlimited mile limited warranty - which includes a rigorous 300+ point inspection and reconditioning. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come experience the Audi quattro system on the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in CALIFORNIA at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. 23/30 City/Highway MPG All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV4H1019875
Stock: 65028
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,799$827 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Monsoon Gray Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6391 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 6-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro 23/30 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Side Assist, Audi Smartphone Interface, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Technology Package. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * 300+ Point Inspection Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV2H1012136
Stock: P4685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 28,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$31,988$1,654 Below Market
Ray Skillman Auto Center Buick GMC - Indianapolis / Indiana
2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro Gray Black w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim w/Diamond Stitching. 23/30 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro Reviews: * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology that delivers useful information. Source: Edmunds Indy's largest selection of Buicks, GMC Trucks, Kias and Mitsubishis. Ray Skillman Auto Center in Indianapolis, IN, also serving Greenwood, IN and Plainfield, IN is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Ray Skillman Auto Center has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. Conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Greenwood Park Mall on US 31 S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7H1006445
Stock: W5040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 7,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,691$1,876 Below Market
Audi Coral Springs - Coral Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV6H1000261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,991$548 Below Market
Audi Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
*AUDI OF OKLAHOMA CITY*, *QUATTRO*, LEATHER, *TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, * 405-748-8001 *, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE.Odometer is 1943 miles below market average! 23/30 City/Highway MPG**Buy with confidence from Audi of Oklahoma City! Our pre-owned vehicles are among the cleanest, most well maintained in the Oklahoma City Metro.**Shop with a family owned business with over 60 years experience in the automotive industry and find out why Bob Moore is one of the most trusted names in the business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFVXH1010663
Stock: P151802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 13,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,999
Audi Buffalo - Bowmansville / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Glacier White Metallic/Black Roof 23/30 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2017 Audi TT 2.0T Roadster quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI. Many Extras! Technology Package adds Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi Side Assist, Parking System Plus, Audi Smartphone interface! S Sport Seat Package gives you Fine Nappa Leather Interior, S Sport Seats with Diamond Stitching and Neck Level Heating System! Black Optic Package features High-gloss Black exterior, Black exterior mirror housings, Audi Sport 19" 5-double spoke wheels! Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Rearview Camera and Much More! 23/30 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation; standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability; performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy; innovative technology that delivers useful information. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV1H1000815
Stock: 202APU
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,992$1,625 Below Market
Volkswagen Boise - Boise / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV5H1013605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$33,505$311 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Technology Package Black Optic Package S Sport Seat Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Florett Silver Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV7H1010771
Stock: H1010771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 46,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$29,998$1,892 Below Market
Sunburst Auto Sales - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV6H1000538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,095
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Audi TT has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 8.5' x 18' 5-Twin Spoke Dynamic Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function. Drive Your Audi TT 2dr in Luxury with These Packages Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed S tronic Automatic -inc: Dual-clutch, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/40R18 93Y Summer Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding front center armrest, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV1H1002905
Stock: 5364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,815 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,500$622 Below Market
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUT5CFV2H1005716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
QUATTRO-S SPORT SEAT PKG-TECHNOLOGY PKG-$3K IN FACTORY OPTIONS-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-ONE OWNER-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-CLEAN CARFAX-FRESH SERVICE!!!2017 AUDI TT QUATTRO AUTOMATIC 2.0L I4 F. BEAUTIFUL BLACK (MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC) EXTERIOR WITH MATCHING BLACK DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING, QUATTRO, S SPORT SEAT PACKAGE ($1,000), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($2,950), NAVIGATION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, KEYLESS GO, BLUETOOTH, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST, 18 ALLOY RIMS, LED RUNNING LIGHTS, XENON LIGHTS, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO WITH BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, AND MUCH MUCH MORE...ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 33K MILES AND STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL NOVEMBER 2022 OR 50K MILES....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER AUDI TT QUATTRO WITH NAVIGATION AND REAR-VIEW CAMERA....FREE CARFAX REPORT!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TT 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC5AFV3H1005731
Stock: N005731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi TT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT
- 5(100%)
Related Audi TT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon