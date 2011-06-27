2005 Audi TT Review
Pros & Cons
- One-of-a-kind styling, cutting-edge interiors, sophisticated DSG transmission, strong V6 engine, available all-wheel drive.
- Confusing interior controls, roadster's hefty curb weight limits handling, useless backseat in coupe.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe or roadster, the TT may disappoint, but if you're willing to give up a little performance in the name of style, the 2005 Audi TT is a real head-turner.
Vehicle overview
Audi's TT was introduced for the 2000 model year as a coupe, followed by a roadster in 2001; both cars are based on Volkswagen's versatile Golf platform. Now several years into its model cycle, the TT is no longer among the hottest draws on the market, but from an aesthetic standpoint, it remains one of the most distinctive cars on the road. In person, the car looks just right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and, in coupe form, a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision; it is an instant classic -- a shape that will be a topic of discussion for years. Based on our experience, the TT has never been an exceptional performance car, but last year's introduction of the 250-hp 3.2 model and its innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) helped to change that perception somewhat. With more power coming from a 3.2-liter V6, standard 17-inch wheels and larger brakes, the 3.2 has more of the ingredients you would expect in a luxury performance coupe. The DSG provides an excellent accompaniment to the V6, as it provides the convenience and smoothness of an automatic, along with near-instantaneous downshifts (complete with rev matching) in its manual mode. Handling for the standard coupe is on the soft side, and in roadster form, the car feels a bit heavy for a two-seater. Certainly, it has more real-world practicality than some competitors, not to mention fantastic interior trimmings and a full load of features that we find desirable in a high-dollar roadster. Driving enthusiasts should zero in on the 3.2 version, since the standard four-cylinders tend to disappoint when pushed hard. Even with the addition of the 250-hp 3.2 model, the TT coupe and roadster have a decidedly more relaxed personality than cars like the BMW Z4, Infiniti G35, Honda S2000 or Nissan 350Z. Will this be a disappointment to you? So long as you're not of the pedal-to-the-metal ilk, probably not. If carefree days on coastal highways and year-round use are in your forecast and you dream of driving a car that's as fashionable as you are, a 2005 Audi TT could be a nice addition to your garage.
2005 Audi TT models
Coupe and roadster body styles are offered in three levels of trim based on engine output. Base 180-horsepower models come standard with a long list of features that includes automatic climate control, leather seats, a CD player, 16-inch wheels, xenon headlights and a manual top on roadster versions. Midgrade 225-hp models add 17-inch wheels and a power-operated top on roadsters. Top-of-the-line 250-hp versions add a firmer suspension, minor exterior enhancements, a modified exhaust system and an aluminum shifter cover. Options include a Bose sound system, heated seats, a navigation system and 18-inch wheels and tires.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Three engines are available on the 2005 Audi TT. Front-wheel-drive coupes and roadsters get a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four that generates 180 hp and 173 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard; a six-speed manual is optional. Quattro all-wheel-drive models come with one of two engines. The first is a 225-hp version of the 1.8-liter four; it comes with a standard six-speed manual but a six-speed automatic is optional. The other choice is a 3.2-liter V6 that delivers 250 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque; it's coupled to Audi's six-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG). This electronically controlled manual transmission provides the smoothness and convenience of an automatic along with the ability to perform quick manual shifts via steering wheel-mounted paddles.
Safety
All TTs come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and electronic stability control. Side and head airbags are standard, and Audi contends that the protection level of the roadster in a rollover is equal to that of the coupe. In government side-impact crash testing, the TT received a perfect five stars for protection of front occupants.
Driving
Driven back-to-back with its competitors, the TT's hefty curb weight and soft suspension are immediately evident, though the added horsepower and advanced transmission of the 250-hp, 3.2-liter model help the 2005 Audi TT keep up with peers like the Infiniti G35 and BMW Z4 when it comes to straight-line acceleration. The compliant suspension yields a blissfully secure ride, but pick up the pace and the TT tends to wallow through dips and turns. Overall, Audi has engineered an excellent compromise between comfort and performance, but for the most part, this is a cruiser not a bruiser.
Interior
Aluminum and leather dominate a decidedly industrial theme that blends retro and modern design elements into one enticing package. A standard power glass windblocker ensures that chilly nights along the beach are pleasant for roadster owners. Trunk capacity ranges from 6.4 cubic feet in quattro roadsters to 13.8 cubes in front-drive coupes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi TT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2005 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4