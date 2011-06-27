Vehicle overview

Audi's TT was introduced for the 2000 model year as a coupe, followed by a roadster in 2001; both cars are based on Volkswagen's versatile Golf platform. Now several years into its model cycle, the TT is no longer among the hottest draws on the market, but from an aesthetic standpoint, it remains one of the most distinctive cars on the road. In person, the car looks just right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and, in coupe form, a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision; it is an instant classic -- a shape that will be a topic of discussion for years. Based on our experience, the TT has never been an exceptional performance car, but last year's introduction of the 250-hp 3.2 model and its innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) helped to change that perception somewhat. With more power coming from a 3.2-liter V6, standard 17-inch wheels and larger brakes, the 3.2 has more of the ingredients you would expect in a luxury performance coupe. The DSG provides an excellent accompaniment to the V6, as it provides the convenience and smoothness of an automatic, along with near-instantaneous downshifts (complete with rev matching) in its manual mode. Handling for the standard coupe is on the soft side, and in roadster form, the car feels a bit heavy for a two-seater. Certainly, it has more real-world practicality than some competitors, not to mention fantastic interior trimmings and a full load of features that we find desirable in a high-dollar roadster. Driving enthusiasts should zero in on the 3.2 version, since the standard four-cylinders tend to disappoint when pushed hard. Even with the addition of the 250-hp 3.2 model, the TT coupe and roadster have a decidedly more relaxed personality than cars like the BMW Z4, Infiniti G35, Honda S2000 or Nissan 350Z. Will this be a disappointment to you? So long as you're not of the pedal-to-the-metal ilk, probably not. If carefree days on coastal highways and year-round use are in your forecast and you dream of driving a car that's as fashionable as you are, a 2005 Audi TT could be a nice addition to your garage.