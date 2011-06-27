Vehicle overview

Coming off of a full redesign last year, the latest-generation Audi TT is now sleeker and more aggressive-looking, and in some ways defies classification. The TT has the low-slung look and feel of a sports car, but its dynamic personality is closer to that of a luxury sport coupe. And although the coupe has a pair of seats in the back, they're only suitable for kids, packages or perhaps anorexic D-listers. Still, the 2009 Audi TT has a distinctive blend of good looks, able performance and impeccable build quality.

Besides styling, last year's redesign ushered in a more sophisticated chassis as well as a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This year, the Audi TT is mostly unchanged. Notably, all 2.0 T models with the S Tronic automatic transmission are now available with Quattro all-wheel drive. However, later in the year, Audi will introduce the TTS coupe and roadster, which will use a souped-up version of the inline-4 turbo that will supposedly be good for an impressive 272 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2009 TTS will also be lighter than the other TT models. With the added power and reduced weight, Audi estimates the TTS will go from zero to 60 mph somewhere between 5.2 and 5.4 seconds.

However, shoppers interested mainly in performance will find the TT's price off-putting; cars like the Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Subaru Impreza WRX STI all offer better bang-buck ratios. Meanwhile, for more sophisticated ride and handling, the BMW 135i or Z4, as well as Porsche's Boxster or Cayman, can outdo the regular TT models and should be tough competition for the forthcoming TTS. Still, for someone wanting a broad combination of performance, sophistication and style, the TT comes recommended.