2009 Audi TT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior, distinctive design, available all-wheel drive, superb sequential-shift manual transmission, coupe's hatchback utility.
  • Expensive, handling not as sharp as competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a distinctive design and respectable driving dynamics, the 2009 Audi TT coupe and roadster offers a balance of performance, sophistication and style.

Vehicle overview

Coming off of a full redesign last year, the latest-generation Audi TT is now sleeker and more aggressive-looking, and in some ways defies classification. The TT has the low-slung look and feel of a sports car, but its dynamic personality is closer to that of a luxury sport coupe. And although the coupe has a pair of seats in the back, they're only suitable for kids, packages or perhaps anorexic D-listers. Still, the 2009 Audi TT has a distinctive blend of good looks, able performance and impeccable build quality.

Besides styling, last year's redesign ushered in a more sophisticated chassis as well as a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This year, the Audi TT is mostly unchanged. Notably, all 2.0 T models with the S Tronic automatic transmission are now available with Quattro all-wheel drive. However, later in the year, Audi will introduce the TTS coupe and roadster, which will use a souped-up version of the inline-4 turbo that will supposedly be good for an impressive 272 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The 2009 TTS will also be lighter than the other TT models. With the added power and reduced weight, Audi estimates the TTS will go from zero to 60 mph somewhere between 5.2 and 5.4 seconds.

However, shoppers interested mainly in performance will find the TT's price off-putting; cars like the Ford Mustang GT, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and Subaru Impreza WRX STI all offer better bang-buck ratios. Meanwhile, for more sophisticated ride and handling, the BMW 135i or Z4, as well as Porsche's Boxster or Cayman, can outdo the regular TT models and should be tough competition for the forthcoming TTS. Still, for someone wanting a broad combination of performance, sophistication and style, the TT comes recommended.

2009 Audi TT models

The 2009 Audi TT is available as a 2+2 coupe-styled hatchback or as a two-seater convertible. Trim levels are related to engine size; the 2.0 T is available in three levels and the 3.2 Quattro is available in two. The base Premium TT 2.0 T comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, an automatic retractable spoiler, heated side mirrors and windshield washer nozzles, cruise control, a tilt/telescoping multifunction steering wheel, leather seats, full power accessories and a nine-speaker audio system that includes a single-disc CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Premium Plus trim adds automatic xenon headlights, daytime running lamps, power front seats, Bluetooth phone connectivity, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror with a compass, rain-sensing wipers and a trunk pass-through slot with a ski bag. The Prestige trim includes everything on the other trims, plus a navigation system, rear park assist and a Bose premium sound system with a six-CD changer.

Models equipped with the 3.2-liter engine come in the Premium Plus or Prestige trims only. On roadster models, the base 2.0 T trim comes standard with a manually operated soft top; a power top comes standard on all other trim levels.

Packages include an S line sport package that bumps the wheel size to 19 inches and adds special front and rear bumpers, headlight washers, napa leather sport seats and a sport steering wheel. Stand-alone options, depending on the trim level, include 18-inch wheels with high-performance tires, xenon headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable suspension dampers, satellite radio and upgraded leather upholstery.

2009 Highlights

After a redesign last year, the Audi TT receives minor changes for 2009. All trim levels get standard hill-hold assist, steering-wheel-mounted controls, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 2.0 T models are now available with Quattro all-wheel drive. For the convertible TT, a manual top is now standard on the 2.0 T; a power top is optional. Lastly, a high-performance TTS coupe and roadster will debut midway through the model year.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2.0 T model comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque, paired to Audi's six-speed dual-clutch S tronic automated manual transmission. (A traditional manual gearbox is not available.) Quattro AWD is optional. The Audi TT 3.2 comes standard with AWD and a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 250 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It is available with either the S tronic transmission or a conventional six-speed manual.

Fuel economy ratings for a base 2009 Audi TT coupe are 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined. Ordering Quattro drops the highway mileage by 2 mpg. A 3.2 coupe has a 17/25/20 rating.

Safety

Every Audi TT comes with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front chest-and-head-protecting side airbags and front knee airbags. For 2009, all Audi TTs come equipped with a hill-hold feature, which prevents the car from rolling back when stopped on a hill.

Driving

Ride quality in the 2009 Audi TT is much improved over the last generation. Steering is precise, although some drivers might find the rack devoid of feel. For most drivers, the 3.2 Quattro is a better choice, since it's faster and its standard AWD can effectively handle wet weather. But the 2.0 T is still surprisingly enjoyable, especially since it's now available with Quattro. The 2.0's torquey engine puts less weight over the front wheels and allows the car to steer nimbly around corners.

Interior

True to Audi tradition, the interior of the 2009 TT is beautifully built. The flat-bottomed wheel and supportive front seats give the interior a sporty feel, while the coupe's hatchback design and fold-down rear seats offer practicality and ample luggage space. The two-seat roadster has a lightweight fabric-trimmed top that folds down flush with the rear bodywork, which enables the car to retain clean lines with the top down. Also, the drop top's multilayer headliner and glass rear window help keep the car quiet and well-insulated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Audi TT.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New England Tourer
Golfpixel,03/08/2016
3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM)
Much better value than the Porsche/Mercedes equivalent. A real gem at good price plus the reliability of Quattro AWD. Second TT and loving it.
Sophisticated Sport
Ken,09/20/2009
This car loves corners. It is fun to drive and makes my commute to work enjoyable. I decided on the Audi over Porsche, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and have enjoyed the decision daily. Consistently surprised at how quickly I get up to traffic speed with torque to spare when I want to pass someone. Brakes are quick to engage without being too grippy. My wife and I had no plans to take our girls in it, but they love it. Lots of fun to drop off at school surrounded by monster SUVs and minivans. Booster shopping was a challenge. For as small and low as the car is, there has not been a grocery or Costco run it has not yet been able to handle. Thoroughly enjoying my mid-life crisis mobile.
First Time Audi Owner!
NewAudi,01/26/2009
Knew 2009 was my year for getting a convertible. Researched a number of different types from Miata to 350Z and finally Audi. Although I liked the Miata, wanted a little more and was deciding between the Z and Audi. Two major drawbacks to conisder on the Z: 1) Poor interior quality and look for what you are spending; 2) Horrible fuel economy. The Z seems to be perfect for brute power in a nice package. After spending the day test driving the Audi, decision was clear. For about the same price, the Audi delivers beauty, responsiveness, kuxury interior!! Top or down, awesome car to drive!! Also, there aren't as many on the road so you don't just blend into the sea of cars. Check it out.
Outstanding
Professor TK,09/18/2009
You can have the BMW's and the Cayman, this is one outstanding car. It may not have the tooth jarring aspects of a raw sports car but it is a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The build quality is typical Audi and even with the 2.0 the torque and power is more than enough. Traded an '03 FWD TT for this one and I couldn't be happier with the styling, performance and Quattro. It is a real head turner and so fun to drive especially with the paddle shifters which can be used at any time in any mode. It's just a great car.
See all 8 reviews of the 2009 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Audi TT features & specs

More about the 2009 Audi TT

Used 2009 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2009 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Hatchback, TT Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM), 3.2 quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M), 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6AM), 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0T quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 3.2 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 2.0T quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Audi TT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Audi TT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Audi TT.

Can't find a used 2009 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TT for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,203.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,761.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TT for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,443.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,621.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Audi TT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2009 Audi TT info

