Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10

2020 Audi SQ5

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
  • Generous space for passengers
  • Luxurious but restrained interior design
  • Nimble handling
  • Lack of touchscreen functionality limits smartphone integration usefulness
MSRP Starting at
$52,900
2020 Audi SQ5 Review

As you might expect from looking at them side by side in a parking lot, the Audi Q5 and the Audi SQ5 are two versions of the same small luxury crossover SUV. The SQ5 offers more power and some extra performance along with a few added luxury touches to help it feel a bit more premium.

Under the hood, the SQ5 has a turbocharged V6 that provides 349 horsepower. That's 101 hp more than the standard Q5 and plenty to get this family grocery-getter moving in a hurry. Rivals to the SQ5 include the BMW X3 M40i, the Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG 43 and the Porsche Macan S.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.7 / 10
The SQ5's name suggests it's a sporty version of the Q5 on which it's based. It delivers on that suggestion, adding a large dose of driving enjoyment to an already desirable package. The combination makes this well-rounded, stylish and highly functional SUV an easy recommendation.

How does it drive?

7.5
The SQ5 balances sporty and luxury attributes. It's a touch slower than its competition — our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds — but the SQ5 is nonetheless smooth and satisfying. Stopping power is exemplary, and around town the brakes are predictable and easy to control.

True to the S part of its name, the SQ5 is nimble and enjoyable, offering welcome agility and control. Its summer tires deliver more handling potential than you'd need for a public road, and its stability control is less intrusive than the Q5's. The steering wheel has comfortable grips and lots of assistance in the Comfort setting, which makes for easy quick steering inputs, such as when you're in a small parking lot.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
The interior delivers on the comfort you'd expect from a luxury SUV. The supportive seats and quiet ride mean you can drive all day. The side bolsters help keep you in place during cornering but aren't intrusive during the commute. Despite its sporty intentions, the SQ5 doesn't sacrifice anything when it comes to ride quality.

In the cabin, you don't hear much in the way of wind, tire or road noise. You can adjust the loudness of the engine, which in its most dynamic setting adds a low-rpm thrum under moderate acceleration. As for the climate control system, it's easy to adjust and get the air flow you want.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The SQ5 earns high marks for interior functionality. The design is minimalist, yet the cabin layout and primary physical controls make sense. A wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments make it easy for most drivers to find their ideal setting. The interior has generous interior measurements, and front and rear passengers have plenty of space.

The tall door openings make for good head clearance when getting in and out. The large windows and narrow roof pillars allow excellent outward visibility. Along with the outward view, the big sideview mirrors, crisp-looking rearview camera and proximity sensors take the guesswork out of parking.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The optional 8.3-inch display screen's graphics are clear and vibrant. The optional digital gauge cluster display (Audi's Virtual Cockpit) is cool too. But it takes some time to learn how to operate these systems. We appreciate standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, but the lack of a touchscreen makes operation clumsier than competitors' systems.

The available adaptive cruise control system takes all the frustration out of stop-and-go highway traffic, and we like how you can configure how aggressively it slows the vehicle down. The available top-view camera system makes parking easier, and the blind-spot monitoring system is effective.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The SQ5 offers 25.1 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row and 53.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is a bit less than average for this class of SUV. The decently sized door pockets and center console should accommodate most items. We like how the tray under the armrest slides back and forth, and it holds a phone or two.

With a 4,400-pound maximum tow rating, the SQ5's capability sits among the best of the segment. Models equipped with the air suspension have a trailer tow setting that activates automatically with the factory-installed hitch.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates the SQ5 will get 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway), which is average compared to other sport-oriented small SUVs. Like many SUVs in this class, the SQ5 requires premium fuel.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The SQ5 is a true standout when it comes to build quality. The interior continuously relays value to its occupants. The optional upgraded leather and stitching make this luxury vehicle feel like it's in another class entirely. The switches and interior controls have a satisfying click and weight. The price is reasonable and remains so even after adding the options you want. Warranty coverage from Audi is average.

Wildcard

7.5
An enjoyable and powerful engine combined with pleasing handling make the SQ5 hard to fault. Its stability control system is less intrusive than the standard Q5's, and its turbocharged V6 engine generates entertaining thrust and sounds.

But aside from the badges and wheels, little says the SQ5 is special, especially from the outside. And no one should be OK with the embarrassing blocked-off fake exhaust ports on the rear bumper — especially Audi.

Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?

Since all SQ5's come with the same turbocharged V6, we recommend sticking with the base Premium model. It's significantly less expensive than the topped-out Prestige model and it still comes with a long list of standard features like tri-zone automatic climate control, smartphone compatibility and adaptive suspension. We do recommend however, that you opt for the optional Convenience Package — it's worth the small upgrade cost to get blind-spot monitoring and keyless entry.

Audi SQ5 models

The 2020 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance compact SUV that comes in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The Premium is a well-equipped base model with plenty of luxury and convenience features. The Premium Plus model adds a few tech upgrades, while the top-trim Prestige doubles down on creature comforts.

Premium
Starts you off with features such as:

  • Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque)
  • Eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Adaptive suspension and selectable drive modes
  • 7-inch central display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 10-speaker sound system
  • Forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking

The Premium's Convenience package further adds:

  • Blind-spot monitor
  • Keyless entry
  • Rear collision warning sensors

Premium Plus
Adds to the above with:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • An 8.3-inch center display screen with navigation
  • Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument panel
  • Wireless charging pad and rear USB ports

Prestige
The top-of-the-line trim adds:

  • A head-up display
  • 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sounds system
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane departure warning and mitigation
  • A 360-degree parking camera with automated parallel and perpendicular parking

Additional key options to consider:

  • Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and steering wheel)
  • Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats with upgraded leather upholstery)
  • S Sport package (sport-tuned rear differential, air suspension)

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi SQ5.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$58,400
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$62,150
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$52,900
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower349 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all 2020 Audi SQ5 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite SQ5 safety features:

    Pre Sense City
    Warns you when it detects the risk of an imminent crash. Can automatically apply the brakes at speeds under 52 mph.
    Side Assist
    Alerts the driver to vehicles in the SQ5's blind spot.
    Rear Side Airbags
    Deploys torso-protecting airbags from the outboard rear seats in case of a side-impact collision. Optional on the SQ5.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.3%

    Audi SQ5 vs. the competition

    Audi SQ5 vs. Porsche Macan

    The Porsche Macan is our favorite SUV to drive in this class. The Porsche does give up some practicality, though, with less cargo space than the SQ5 and much higher prices as you work your way up the trim-level ladder. But if we were given a blank check, we'd pick the Macan.

    Compare Audi SQ5 & Porsche Macan features

    Audi SQ5 vs. BMW X3

    If you pit them against each other in a head-to-head battle, the SQ5 and the X3 (in its M40i trim) are evenly matched. Both of them offer impressive handling and power, spacious interiors and high-quality luxury equipment. The BMW, however, edges out the Audi in a few categories, such as cargo space and EPA-estimated fuel economy.

    Compare Audi SQ5 & BMW X3 features

    Audi SQ5 vs. Audi Q5

    The standard Audi Q5 is just as desirable as the SQ5, but for different reasons. It offers the same practical and well-built interior, for instance, as well as the same technology features. And you can get it all for less money. Sure, it's slower, and we like the SQ5's turbocharged V6, but the turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood of the Q5 is still pretty peppy and much more efficient.

    Compare Audi SQ5 & Audi Q5 features

    More about the 2020 Audi SQ5

