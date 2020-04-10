2020 Audi SQ5
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Impressively comfortable ride for a sport-tuned SUV
- Generous space for passengers
- Luxurious but restrained interior design
- Nimble handling
- Lack of touchscreen functionality limits smartphone integration usefulness
2020 Audi SQ5 Review
As you might expect from looking at them side by side in a parking lot, the Audi Q5 and the Audi SQ5 are two versions of the same small luxury crossover SUV. The SQ5 offers more power and some extra performance along with a few added luxury touches to help it feel a bit more premium.
Under the hood, the SQ5 has a turbocharged V6 that provides 349 horsepower. That's 101 hp more than the standard Q5 and plenty to get this family grocery-getter moving in a hurry. Rivals to the SQ5 include the BMW X3 M40i, the Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG 43 and the Porsche Macan S.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
True to the S part of its name, the SQ5 is nimble and enjoyable, offering welcome agility and control. Its summer tires deliver more handling potential than you'd need for a public road, and its stability control is less intrusive than the Q5's. The steering wheel has comfortable grips and lots of assistance in the Comfort setting, which makes for easy quick steering inputs, such as when you're in a small parking lot.
How comfortable is it?8.5
In the cabin, you don't hear much in the way of wind, tire or road noise. You can adjust the loudness of the engine, which in its most dynamic setting adds a low-rpm thrum under moderate acceleration. As for the climate control system, it's easy to adjust and get the air flow you want.
How’s the interior?8.5
The tall door openings make for good head clearance when getting in and out. The large windows and narrow roof pillars allow excellent outward visibility. Along with the outward view, the big sideview mirrors, crisp-looking rearview camera and proximity sensors take the guesswork out of parking.
How’s the tech?7.0
The available adaptive cruise control system takes all the frustration out of stop-and-go highway traffic, and we like how you can configure how aggressively it slows the vehicle down. The available top-view camera system makes parking easier, and the blind-spot monitoring system is effective.
How’s the storage?7.5
With a 4,400-pound maximum tow rating, the SQ5's capability sits among the best of the segment. Models equipped with the air suspension have a trailer tow setting that activates automatically with the factory-installed hitch.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
But aside from the badges and wheels, little says the SQ5 is special, especially from the outside. And no one should be OK with the embarrassing blocked-off fake exhaust ports on the rear bumper — especially Audi.
Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi SQ5 models
The 2020 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance compact SUV that comes in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The Premium is a well-equipped base model with plenty of luxury and convenience features. The Premium Plus model adds a few tech upgrades, while the top-trim Prestige doubles down on creature comforts.
Premium
Starts you off with features such as:
- Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque)
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- Adaptive suspension and selectable drive modes
- 7-inch central display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 10-speaker sound system
- Forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking
The Premium's Convenience package further adds:
- Blind-spot monitor
- Keyless entry
- Rear collision warning sensors
Premium Plus
Adds to the above with:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Front and rear parking sensors
- An 8.3-inch center display screen with navigation
- Audi's Virtual Cockpit instrument panel
- Wireless charging pad and rear USB ports
Prestige
The top-of-the-line trim adds:
- A head-up display
- 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sounds system
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure warning and mitigation
- A 360-degree parking camera with automated parallel and perpendicular parking
Additional key options to consider:
- Cold Weather package (heated rear seats and steering wheel)
- Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats with upgraded leather upholstery)
- S Sport package (sport-tuned rear differential, air suspension)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi SQ5.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,400
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$62,150
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,900
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite SQ5 safety features:
- Pre Sense City
- Warns you when it detects the risk of an imminent crash. Can automatically apply the brakes at speeds under 52 mph.
- Side Assist
- Alerts the driver to vehicles in the SQ5's blind spot.
- Rear Side Airbags
- Deploys torso-protecting airbags from the outboard rear seats in case of a side-impact collision. Optional on the SQ5.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.3%
Audi SQ5 vs. the competition
Audi SQ5 vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is our favorite SUV to drive in this class. The Porsche does give up some practicality, though, with less cargo space than the SQ5 and much higher prices as you work your way up the trim-level ladder. But if we were given a blank check, we'd pick the Macan.
Audi SQ5 vs. BMW X3
If you pit them against each other in a head-to-head battle, the SQ5 and the X3 (in its M40i trim) are evenly matched. Both of them offer impressive handling and power, spacious interiors and high-quality luxury equipment. The BMW, however, edges out the Audi in a few categories, such as cargo space and EPA-estimated fuel economy.
Audi SQ5 vs. Audi Q5
The standard Audi Q5 is just as desirable as the SQ5, but for different reasons. It offers the same practical and well-built interior, for instance, as well as the same technology features. And you can get it all for less money. Sure, it's slower, and we like the SQ5's turbocharged V6, but the turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood of the Q5 is still pretty peppy and much more efficient.
FAQ
Is the Audi SQ5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi SQ5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi SQ5:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Q5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Audi SQ5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi SQ5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi SQ5?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi SQ5 is the 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,400
- Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,150
- Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,900
What are the different models of Audi SQ5?
More about the 2020 Audi SQ5
2020 Audi SQ5 Overview
The 2020 Audi SQ5 is offered in the following submodels: SQ5 SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi SQ5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi SQ5 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 SQ5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi SQ5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 SQ5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi SQ5?
2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,900. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,923 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,923 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,977.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi SQ5 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,550. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,458 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,458 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,093.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,300. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,104.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi SQ5 Premium TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi SQ5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi SQ5 for sale near. There are currently 19 new 2020 SQ5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,300 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi SQ5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,500 on a used or CPO 2020 SQ5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi SQ5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi SQ5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,619.
Find a new Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,715.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi SQ5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
