2020 Audi SQ5 Review

As you might expect from looking at them side by side in a parking lot, the Audi Q5 and the Audi SQ5 are two versions of the same small luxury crossover SUV. The SQ5 offers more power and some extra performance along with a few added luxury touches to help it feel a bit more premium. Under the hood, the SQ5 has a turbocharged V6 that provides 349 horsepower. That's 101 hp more than the standard Q5 and plenty to get this family grocery-getter moving in a hurry. Rivals to the SQ5 include the BMW X3 M40i, the Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG 43 and the Porsche Macan S.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The SQ5's name suggests it's a sporty version of the Q5 on which it's based. It delivers on that suggestion, adding a large dose of driving enjoyment to an already desirable package. The combination makes this well-rounded, stylish and highly functional SUV an easy recommendation.

How does it drive? 7.5

The SQ5 balances sporty and luxury attributes. It's a touch slower than its competition — our test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds — but the SQ5 is nonetheless smooth and satisfying. Stopping power is exemplary, and around town the brakes are predictable and easy to control.



True to the S part of its name, the SQ5 is nimble and enjoyable, offering welcome agility and control. Its summer tires deliver more handling potential than you'd need for a public road, and its stability control is less intrusive than the Q5's. The steering wheel has comfortable grips and lots of assistance in the Comfort setting, which makes for easy quick steering inputs, such as when you're in a small parking lot.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

The interior delivers on the comfort you'd expect from a luxury SUV. The supportive seats and quiet ride mean you can drive all day. The side bolsters help keep you in place during cornering but aren't intrusive during the commute. Despite its sporty intentions, the SQ5 doesn't sacrifice anything when it comes to ride quality.



In the cabin, you don't hear much in the way of wind, tire or road noise. You can adjust the loudness of the engine, which in its most dynamic setting adds a low-rpm thrum under moderate acceleration. As for the climate control system, it's easy to adjust and get the air flow you want.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The SQ5 earns high marks for interior functionality. The design is minimalist, yet the cabin layout and primary physical controls make sense. A wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments make it easy for most drivers to find their ideal setting. The interior has generous interior measurements, and front and rear passengers have plenty of space.



The tall door openings make for good head clearance when getting in and out. The large windows and narrow roof pillars allow excellent outward visibility. Along with the outward view, the big sideview mirrors, crisp-looking rearview camera and proximity sensors take the guesswork out of parking.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The optional 8.3-inch display screen's graphics are clear and vibrant. The optional digital gauge cluster display (Audi's Virtual Cockpit) is cool too. But it takes some time to learn how to operate these systems. We appreciate standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, but the lack of a touchscreen makes operation clumsier than competitors' systems.



The available adaptive cruise control system takes all the frustration out of stop-and-go highway traffic, and we like how you can configure how aggressively it slows the vehicle down. The available top-view camera system makes parking easier, and the blind-spot monitoring system is effective.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The SQ5 offers 25.1 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row and 53.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, which is a bit less than average for this class of SUV. The decently sized door pockets and center console should accommodate most items. We like how the tray under the armrest slides back and forth, and it holds a phone or two.



With a 4,400-pound maximum tow rating, the SQ5's capability sits among the best of the segment. Models equipped with the air suspension have a trailer tow setting that activates automatically with the factory-installed hitch.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates the SQ5 will get 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway), which is average compared to other sport-oriented small SUVs. Like many SUVs in this class, the SQ5 requires premium fuel.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The SQ5 is a true standout when it comes to build quality. The interior continuously relays value to its occupants. The optional upgraded leather and stitching make this luxury vehicle feel like it's in another class entirely. The switches and interior controls have a satisfying click and weight. The price is reasonable and remains so even after adding the options you want. Warranty coverage from Audi is average.

Wildcard 7.5

An enjoyable and powerful engine combined with pleasing handling make the SQ5 hard to fault. Its stability control system is less intrusive than the standard Q5's, and its turbocharged V6 engine generates entertaining thrust and sounds.



But aside from the badges and wheels, little says the SQ5 is special, especially from the outside. And no one should be OK with the embarrassing blocked-off fake exhaust ports on the rear bumper — especially Audi.

Which SQ5 does Edmunds recommend?

Since all SQ5's come with the same turbocharged V6, we recommend sticking with the base Premium model. It's significantly less expensive than the topped-out Prestige model and it still comes with a long list of standard features like tri-zone automatic climate control, smartphone compatibility and adaptive suspension. We do recommend however, that you opt for the optional Convenience Package — it's worth the small upgrade cost to get blind-spot monitoring and keyless entry.

Audi SQ5 models

The 2020 Audi SQ5 is a high-performance compact SUV that comes in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The Premium is a well-equipped base model with plenty of luxury and convenience features. The Premium Plus model adds a few tech upgrades, while the top-trim Prestige doubles down on creature comforts.