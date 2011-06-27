Vehicle overview

It's hard to imagine that the basic shape of an overturned bathtub with some flashy aluminum bits on the inside could have such an impact on automotive design. But that is indeed the case with the Audi TT. One of the most original-looking vehicles to come out in the past 10 years, the TT has rightfully earned its place as a Germanic icon.

For some drivers, however, iconic style only goes so far. A redesign of this sport coupe and roadster has been sorely needed, as the original TT's Golf-derived hardware filed for official geriatric status some time ago. For the 2008 model year, the Audi TT finally receives its first full redesign since its U.S. debut eight years ago.

The new 2008 Audi TT is longer by almost 5 inches and a bit wider and taller. Wheelbase and front/rear track dimensions have grown by about 2 inches. But because of the extensive aluminum content in the TT's structure (69 percent by weight), torsional rigidity is up and overall curb weight is down.

As before, the TT relies on either a turbocharged four-cylinder or a normally aspirated V6 for power. The four-cylinder is Audi's latest direct-injection mill, but the V6 is a carryover. A new suspension design and electric-assist steering rack with speed-sensitive assistance are said to improve handling precision. Audi is also offering new adaptive "magnetic ride" dampers that automatically adjust within milliseconds to improve both ride quality and handling.

With the previous TT's interior and exterior designs being its most endearing aspects, Audi has logically chosen to keep the updates purely evolutionary, especially on the outside. The look is a little more masculine now and features Audi's latest signature single-frame grille. A retractable rear spoiler rises at highway speed to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Inside, the TT coupe is still a "2+2," which means two front seats and two rear seats that really only qualify as such for those 5 feet tall and under. Audi does say that the cockpit is roomier overall, however. The look is modern but still contains the TT's distinctive (and now oft-imitated) metallic highlights and typically high-quality materials. The roadster's top is again fabric but now folds flat, dispensing with the need for a tonneau cover.

Overall, we think the 2008 Audi TT is a pretty impressive choice for a new sport coupe or roadster. But there are factors to consider before signing up at your local Audi dealership. If you're really only interested in performance, there are cheaper ways to go about it (Mazda RX-8, Mustang GT, Nissan 350Z). Similarly, BMW's 335i or Z4 and Porsche's Boxster/Cayman can outdo the TT in terms of power or rear-drive handling excellence. Still, for someone wanting a broad combination of performance, sophistication and style, the TT comes highly recommended.