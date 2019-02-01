  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. 2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
8.2/10 Expert Rating
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
+63
(13)

2019 Audi A4
MSRP Range: $37,400 - $50,800

Select a trim

Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Plus trim gets our recommendation for its added tech features that include a virtual instrument panel, upgraded infotainment with navigation, internet integration and advanced safety features. On top of that, we'd spring for the Quattro all-wheel-drive option that comes standard with the 45 TFSI engine. It adds not only the expected surefootedness but also better performance with the more powerful engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
  • Advanced and easy-to-use safety and technology features
  • Back seat is spacious enough for adults
  • Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration in the A4 45 TFSI
Cons
  • Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
  • Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
What's new
  • The efficient Ultra trim is gone, but its engine is now standard on all trims
  • The manual transmission is no longer available
  • Revised trim level names
  • Minor adjustments to feature availability
  • Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

Since its full redesign two years ago, the Audi A4 has led the small luxury sedan class with its tech-forward personality, strong performance and high levels of refinement. In that class, those are the most important factors for people looking to buy into the luxury market.

The 2019 Audi A4 doesn't change much and remains at the top of its game. But in typical fashion, there's a challenger on the horizon, and it's a familiar foe: the BMW 3 Series, which gets a thorough overhaul this year.

Initial reports are promising, and the BMW certainly has the potential to knock the Audi off the top step. Judging by how good the A4 is, though, we don't think it'll be a decisive victory in favor of BMW. Rather, it'll likely be a close battle ultimately decided by your personal preferences. The older Mercedes-Benz C-Class follows the same progression. It's another two years older than the A4 but maintains desirability with its classic interpretation of luxury.

The good news is there's not a bad choice in this bunch. With BMW's bias toward performance and Mercedes' focus on old-school refinement, the Audi A4 finds a sweet spot between them. For that reason, we heartily endorse it as an optimal middle ground.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi A4 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.

Audi A4 models

The 2019 Audi A4 is a small entry-level luxury sedan available in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Each of these is applied to the front-wheel-drive A4 40 TFSI and the Quattro all-wheel-drive A4 45 TFSI. Front-drive 40 TFSI models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (188 horsepower, 236 pound-feet of torque) while the all-wheel-drive 45 TFSI receives a power upgrade (248 hp, 273 lb-ft). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only available transmission.

Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, forward collision warning and mitigation, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), keyless ignition, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks.

Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a CD player, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.

The optional Convenience package adds heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, a larger color driver information display, driver-seat memory functions and satellite radio.

The Premium Plus includes the Convenience package along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a virtual instrument panel, a wireless charging pad, a navigation system, handwriting-recognition input, a larger 8.3-inch infotainment display, Audi Connect telematics and Wi-Fi service, and two USB ports for the rear passengers. Audi's blind-spot and rear-facing crash mitigation systems, Side Assist and Pre Sense Rear, are also standard.

Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with all of the above as standard plus dual-pane acoustic front windows, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, interior ambient lighting, a surround-view camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, a traffic sign reader, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

Notable options include 19-inch wheels, ventilated seats, the Sport package with a performance-tuned suspension, and the Cold Weather package with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A4 2.0T Prestige Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current A4 has received only minor feature revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Prestige 45 TFSI model.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology9.0

Driving

8.5
The Audi A4 Prestige 45 TFSI's smooth and powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces excellent acceleration. Strong brakes and sharp handling also help make the A4 enjoyable to drive. But the A4's steering limits driver engagement.

Acceleration

9.0
This is an impressively quick and smooth car. The A4 45 TFSI's engine is quieter than other turbo four-cylinder engines, too. In Edmunds testing, we achieved a 0-60 mph time of 5.3 seconds.

Braking

9.5
The moderately firm pedal feel and travel length offer easy modulation in all instances. In our panic-stop test, the A4 stopped from 60 mph in an impressive 99 feet. The sticky, zero-cost optional summer tires clearly had a lot to do with that, but it's still a remarkable result.

Steering

7.0
Steering is the A4's dynamic weak point. There is a numbness to it regardless of the three available settings (Comfort, Auto and Dynamic), and it does not engage the driver as well as the best competitors do. It's linear and well-weighted, but feedback is lacking.

Handling

8.5
The A4 might not engage with the driver quite like a Cadillac ATS, but there is no denying its impressive traction — thanks to the Quattro all-wheel drive and sticky summer tires — flat cornering and stability in emergency situations.

Drivability

7.5
There's some initial delay from the automatic transmission as soon as you step on the gas, and that may irritate some drivers in traffic. The engine stop-start system is also noticeable and can further delay acceleration.

Comfort

8.0
Like many sedans in the class, the A4 has a bias toward sport over luxury. The seats and ride are on the firm side, but they also encourage support and control, respectively. The A4 is also quieter than before, with the engine emitting less of an uncouth growl as its predecessor and many rival engines.

Seat comfort

8.0
The optional sport seats are our favorite for the adjustable thigh support, but the standard seats are praiseworthy in their own right. Both are firmly padded and well-shaped for hours of comfortable touring.

Ride comfort

8.0
The standard suspension is firm with controlled body motions and no impact harshness — typical of German sedans. The optional adaptive suspension is overly stiff in Dynamic mode, and the modest gains in handling don't justify the cost.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The new engine is smoother and quieter than the one in the previous-generation A4, as well as the engines of many rivals. The interior is as quiet as those of competing sedans, with a somewhat elevated tire noise due to our test car's optional summer tires.

Interior

8.5
The stylish, functional and well-built cabin puts an emphasis on technology. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster gets most of the attention, re-creating analog gauges while also displaying navigation and entertainment information.

Ease of use

8.5
Audi's elegantly simple design translates to an easy-to-use cockpit with logically placed controls. The virtual gauge cluster takes some getting used to, but it becomes second nature in no time.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The doors are large, and the roof is not aggressively raked, reducing the chances of bonking your head. Likewise, the front seats' side bolsters aren't prominent enough to impede access.

Roominess

9.0
Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. Take a seat inside and you might think you're in a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. And even 6-footers will find enough headroom in back.

Visibility

8.5
Visibility is good all around thanks to narrow roof pillars, augmented by the standard rearview camera and collision warning system. Besides looking cool, the Virtual Cockpit instruments and head-up display also help keep the driver's eyes on the road.

Quality

9.0
Audi keeps setting new quality benchmarks for cabin materials and construction. The Mercedes C-Class might appear more luxurious, but a closer look gives the A4's better-made cabin an advantage.

Utility

8.0
In terms of size, the A4's cargo and storage are typical for the class, but the A4 gets additional consideration for the 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that allow for greater flexibility when transporting passengers and larger objects.

Small-item storage

8.0
The A4 has plenty of storage for your personal items.

Cargo space

8.0
Cargo capacity, at 13 cubic feet, is about average for the class. The trunk's opening is sufficiently wide, and cutouts on each side provide extra width for golf clubs or netted storage areas.

Technology

9.0
The revised MMI controller is now better positioned for drivers of varying size. There's a bit of a learning curve to the MMI system, but with some familiarization, it becomes easier to operate. On the bright side, the adaptive cruise control is one of the more refined systems out there.

Audio & navigation

9.0
The high-mounted infotainment screen and redundant instrument panel display keep your eyes up, reducing distraction. Sharp-looking graphics and legible text make the system even more user-friendly.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all A4s, giving users a familiar interface and the ability to receive and send texts with minimal distraction.

Voice control

8.0
Voice recognition is accurate, and in many cases it can be operated using plain English.
Save as much as $6,057 with Edmunds

2019 Audi A4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all A4 lease offers
2019 Audi A4 price drops
Shop used 2019 from $30,000

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A4.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 9%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 13 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • spaciousness
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • doors
  • value
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • cup holders
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • visibility
  • engine
  • appearance
  • emission system
  • steering wheel
  • sound system
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Still a top notch entry-level sports sedan
A4_times_2,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This is my second A4 in the current body style. I leased a very early production 2017 A4 Quattro and just replaced it with a 2019 A4 Quattro Premium Plus. I decided to lease another A4 for a few reasons. First, I really enjoyed my old A4. Second, I wasn't overwhelmed by the new S60 and BMW 3 series, and I am not quite ready to go for a Tesla. The pros of the A4 start with the Virtual Cockpit infotainment system. If you don't get it, you're missing a huge selling point for the car. Virtual Cockpit is no longer the newest system on the block, but it is still excellent. Having the large Google Earth map with traffic info right in front of me while dealing with LA rush hour traffic is a huge plus. It isn't an annoying touchscreen system, which makes it less distracting. You do have to take a little time to learn all the features offered and set it up to your liking (it's worth spending time digging through all the menus), but once you're done, it's pretty intuitive. Virtual Cockpit is fast and it appears to be a little snappier than 2017 version. The rest of the interior is well put together and high quality. I am 6'2" with a big frame (size 14 feet, broad shoulders) and I fit really well in the driver seat. The sport seat with the extendable thigh support is a must for me given my body size. Also, the extendable and height adjustable center armrest is a fantastic detail that you don't see in a lot of non-VW/Audi cars. This is actually one of the few cars where my right knee isn't squeezed by the center console and dash. This was mentioned as a problem by another reviewer, but I haven't had this issue. Even the Honda Accord, which is a bigger car overall, didn't fit me well. In terms of performance, the '45' engine has plenty of power, especially low in the rev band. This is helpful for quick starts or squirting through tight openings. It's not earth shattering, but it certainly gets the job done and is class competitive. The ride seems a little tighter and more composed than in my old A4. It may be just that the car is new or they could have tweaked the suspension, but I definitely feel it. The car feels really solid and stable, though not cushy, even on nasty LA roads. I wouldn't call it super sporty, but the ride definitely has a premium feel and cabin noise is limited. The downsides of the A4 aren't huge, but they are there. Reliability could be a question mark. My 2017, again a very early model, had some 'teething problems' that I hope don't happen with the new car. The right side mirror motor failed, a parking sensor failed and I had a defective brake pad. So far, no issues with the new one. Styling is fine, but it won't turn heads. They cleaned up the exhaust area and tweaked the front end for 2019. Other nags: The 'kick' trunk opening feature is a pain on this model. Before, it would work if you 'kicked' right under the center of the rear end. Now, it's toward the left side and very hit or miss. You can't get adaptive cruise control or a 360 camera without getting the expensive Prestige trim. This is annoying considering cars half the price now at least have adaptive cruise. Also, Audi Connect, which includes the Google Earth maps, is expensive at $49.99 a month. For me, it's worth it, but it may not be for everyone. Overall, even with the nits, this is still a fantastic car that I love driving every day. I would highly recommend it.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value and Premium Feel
Mike,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This A4 is my first Audi lease. My wife leased an A3 that has recently ended (she's since switched to a Q5) and I driving it I felt it was fine, but lacking. It felt just a little too small and the interior just a little too cheap. With the lease of my CLA250 4Matic ending I was looking initially at the new 2020 CLA (great all-around but a little too small for my needs) and the 2019/20 C300. I test drove both the C300 and the A4 and the latter nudges out the C300 mainly due the A4 offering much more at a better price. The main issue with Mercedes is the fact that there aren't set tiers like there are with Audi wherein features are standard with that tier. As such, you'll be paying a lot more for a loaded C300 than an A4 just due to the fact that there are more A4s available at the tiers you want. Another factor that led me to the A4 was comfort. Mercedes by default doesn't offer leather interior and so their seats feel a little stiffer. The C300's rear space is also lacking due to its rounded shape. Performance-wise the A4 has a much sportier feel than anticipated, especially if you spring for the Quattro config. It's not the quickest sedan in its class but it definitely gets the job done. Some may say it needs a faster engine, but I didn't feel like the current one was lacking. Overall I'm very impressed and if Audi starts standardizing a lot of the driver assistance features that are on the Prestige package going forward I'll be inclined to lease another A4 when this one is up.

5 out of 5 stars, Better than all its competitors!
Mark,
2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I test drove the Mercedes, Volvo, and Lexus that compete in this price range. I bought the A4 and am loving it! I was inclined to buy the Lexus 350, since I had been driving Lexus for 22 years. But I did not like the new grill, and the technology was worse. Using a mouse pad and cursor to navigate the screen was difficult, and seemed impossible to use while driving. Which makes a lot of things unusable. The Audi has great tech, including two screens that are digital that can be changed. For example, if you want the nav system in front of the steering wheel, you can put it there, and put something else on the middle screen. Buttons and dials make this happen -very easy, very practical, and very cool. The stereo sounds great, the acceleration is best in class, and the steering and breaking are very responsive. The four-wheel drive is a plus that I will really enjoy in winter. The car is quiet, and saves gas at stops by shutting off the engine (but not the lights, radio, AC, etc). The engine comes to life before you can move your foot from the brake to the gas. And if for some reason you have a driver who doesn’t like this, it can be disabled with the touch of the button. I’m 5’11” and feel very comfortable in the car. My legs are not cramped. I agree that the two cup holders are not well placed, and only one will hold large drinks. But this car is at least as good as the Mercedes, and costs $6,000 when similarly equipped.

5 out of 5 stars, Comfort, performance and beautiful
David,
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I owned a 2012 A4 and loved the car. Unfortunately, my fiancé bought a 2018 Allroad with the prestige package and I was done for. The virtual cockpit, lane assist and adaptive cruise control make commuting a breeze. I decided I needed to upgrade and I couldn’t be happier. Surprisingly powerful for 248 hp and very comfortable for long commutes. This car is terrific and gets great mileage.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews

Used Years for Audi A4
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996

Features & Specs

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$47,500
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$42,000
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$39,200
MPG 27 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$37,400
MPG 27 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite A4 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver, and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
Audi Connect
Use Audi Connect for a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A4 vs. the competition

Audi A4 vs. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has been the A4's most direct competitor from the get-go. The competition has gotten more significant with the introduction of a fully redesigned 3 Series this year. The BMW is bigger than ever — as big as a 5 Series from the early 2000s — but according to early reports, it's more engaging to drive than the last-generation model. At the same time, it doesn't sacrifice comfort in the name of performance.

Compare Audi A4 & BMW 3 Series features

Audi A4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The C-Class sedan is four years into its current generation, and for 2019 it receives a slight freshening. It's not quite as technologically advanced as the A4, but it's in no way outdated. The biggest difference between the two is in their interpretation of luxury. Audi has a modern take, while Mercedes has a bias toward classic refinement. Deciding between them will depend largely on your personal tastes.

Compare Audi A4 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Audi A4 vs. Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 has been making waves in the class and for good reason. You get a lot for the money compared to the German sedans, and it's backed by the most generous warranty in the industry. The G70 can also hold its own in terms of performance. It falls short when it comes to some interior materials and rear-seat space. The Hyundai-sourced infotainment screen also isn't quite up to luxury-class standards.

Compare Audi A4 & Genesis G70 features
Audi A4 for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996

FAQ

Is the Audi A4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 A4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A4 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 has 13.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi A4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A4:

  • The efficient Ultra trim is gone, but its engine is now standard on all trims
  • The manual transmission is no longer available
  • Revised trim level names
  • Minor adjustments to feature availability
  • Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Audi A4 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi A4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi A4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 A4 and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 A4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A4?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi A4 is the 2019 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,400.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $47,500
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,000
  • 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $39,200
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $37,400
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $42,900
  • 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $50,800
  • 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A4?

If you're interested in the Audi A4, the next question is, which A4 model is right for you? A4 variants include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4 Overview

The 2019 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Audi A4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A4 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A4?

Which 2019 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi A4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi A4.

Can't find a new 2019 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi A4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,432.

Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,461.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2019 Audi A4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles