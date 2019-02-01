2019 Audi A4
Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
- Advanced and easy-to-use safety and technology features
- Back seat is spacious enough for adults
- Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration in the A4 45 TFSI
- Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
- Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
- The efficient Ultra trim is gone, but its engine is now standard on all trims
- The manual transmission is no longer available
- Revised trim level names
- Minor adjustments to feature availability
- Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating8.2 / 10
Since its full redesign two years ago, the Audi A4 has led the small luxury sedan class with its tech-forward personality, strong performance and high levels of refinement. In that class, those are the most important factors for people looking to buy into the luxury market.
The 2019 Audi A4 doesn't change much and remains at the top of its game. But in typical fashion, there's a challenger on the horizon, and it's a familiar foe: the BMW 3 Series, which gets a thorough overhaul this year.
Initial reports are promising, and the BMW certainly has the potential to knock the Audi off the top step. Judging by how good the A4 is, though, we don't think it'll be a decisive victory in favor of BMW. Rather, it'll likely be a close battle ultimately decided by your personal preferences. The older Mercedes-Benz C-Class follows the same progression. It's another two years older than the A4 but maintains desirability with its classic interpretation of luxury.
The good news is there's not a bad choice in this bunch. With BMW's bias toward performance and Mercedes' focus on old-school refinement, the Audi A4 finds a sweet spot between them. For that reason, we heartily endorse it as an optimal middle ground.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi A4 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.
Audi A4 models
The 2019 Audi A4 is a small entry-level luxury sedan available in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Each of these is applied to the front-wheel-drive A4 40 TFSI and the Quattro all-wheel-drive A4 45 TFSI. Front-drive 40 TFSI models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (188 horsepower, 236 pound-feet of torque) while the all-wheel-drive 45 TFSI receives a power upgrade (248 hp, 273 lb-ft). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only available transmission.
Standard feature highlights for the A4 Premium include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, forward collision warning and mitigation, adjustable drive settings (Audi's Drive Select), keyless ignition, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks.
Standard technology features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a 7-inch central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a CD player, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.
The optional Convenience package adds heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, keyless entry, a larger color driver information display, driver-seat memory functions and satellite radio.
The Premium Plus includes the Convenience package along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a virtual instrument panel, a wireless charging pad, a navigation system, handwriting-recognition input, a larger 8.3-inch infotainment display, Audi Connect telematics and Wi-Fi service, and two USB ports for the rear passengers. Audi's blind-spot and rear-facing crash mitigation systems, Side Assist and Pre Sense Rear, are also standard.
Finally, there's the top-of-the-line A4 Prestige. It comes with all of the above as standard plus dual-pane acoustic front windows, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, interior ambient lighting, a surround-view camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, a traffic sign reader, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
Notable options include 19-inch wheels, ventilated seats, the Sport package with a performance-tuned suspension, and the Cold Weather package with a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A4 2.0T Prestige Quattro Sedan (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current A4 has received only minor feature revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Prestige 45 TFSI model.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second A4 in the current body style. I leased a very early production 2017 A4 Quattro and just replaced it with a 2019 A4 Quattro Premium Plus. I decided to lease another A4 for a few reasons. First, I really enjoyed my old A4. Second, I wasn't overwhelmed by the new S60 and BMW 3 series, and I am not quite ready to go for a Tesla. The pros of the A4 start with the Virtual Cockpit infotainment system. If you don't get it, you're missing a huge selling point for the car. Virtual Cockpit is no longer the newest system on the block, but it is still excellent. Having the large Google Earth map with traffic info right in front of me while dealing with LA rush hour traffic is a huge plus. It isn't an annoying touchscreen system, which makes it less distracting. You do have to take a little time to learn all the features offered and set it up to your liking (it's worth spending time digging through all the menus), but once you're done, it's pretty intuitive. Virtual Cockpit is fast and it appears to be a little snappier than 2017 version. The rest of the interior is well put together and high quality. I am 6'2" with a big frame (size 14 feet, broad shoulders) and I fit really well in the driver seat. The sport seat with the extendable thigh support is a must for me given my body size. Also, the extendable and height adjustable center armrest is a fantastic detail that you don't see in a lot of non-VW/Audi cars. This is actually one of the few cars where my right knee isn't squeezed by the center console and dash. This was mentioned as a problem by another reviewer, but I haven't had this issue. Even the Honda Accord, which is a bigger car overall, didn't fit me well. In terms of performance, the '45' engine has plenty of power, especially low in the rev band. This is helpful for quick starts or squirting through tight openings. It's not earth shattering, but it certainly gets the job done and is class competitive. The ride seems a little tighter and more composed than in my old A4. It may be just that the car is new or they could have tweaked the suspension, but I definitely feel it. The car feels really solid and stable, though not cushy, even on nasty LA roads. I wouldn't call it super sporty, but the ride definitely has a premium feel and cabin noise is limited. The downsides of the A4 aren't huge, but they are there. Reliability could be a question mark. My 2017, again a very early model, had some 'teething problems' that I hope don't happen with the new car. The right side mirror motor failed, a parking sensor failed and I had a defective brake pad. So far, no issues with the new one. Styling is fine, but it won't turn heads. They cleaned up the exhaust area and tweaked the front end for 2019. Other nags: The 'kick' trunk opening feature is a pain on this model. Before, it would work if you 'kicked' right under the center of the rear end. Now, it's toward the left side and very hit or miss. You can't get adaptive cruise control or a 360 camera without getting the expensive Prestige trim. This is annoying considering cars half the price now at least have adaptive cruise. Also, Audi Connect, which includes the Google Earth maps, is expensive at $49.99 a month. For me, it's worth it, but it may not be for everyone. Overall, even with the nits, this is still a fantastic car that I love driving every day. I would highly recommend it.
This A4 is my first Audi lease. My wife leased an A3 that has recently ended (she's since switched to a Q5) and I driving it I felt it was fine, but lacking. It felt just a little too small and the interior just a little too cheap. With the lease of my CLA250 4Matic ending I was looking initially at the new 2020 CLA (great all-around but a little too small for my needs) and the 2019/20 C300. I test drove both the C300 and the A4 and the latter nudges out the C300 mainly due the A4 offering much more at a better price. The main issue with Mercedes is the fact that there aren't set tiers like there are with Audi wherein features are standard with that tier. As such, you'll be paying a lot more for a loaded C300 than an A4 just due to the fact that there are more A4s available at the tiers you want. Another factor that led me to the A4 was comfort. Mercedes by default doesn't offer leather interior and so their seats feel a little stiffer. The C300's rear space is also lacking due to its rounded shape. Performance-wise the A4 has a much sportier feel than anticipated, especially if you spring for the Quattro config. It's not the quickest sedan in its class but it definitely gets the job done. Some may say it needs a faster engine, but I didn't feel like the current one was lacking. Overall I'm very impressed and if Audi starts standardizing a lot of the driver assistance features that are on the Prestige package going forward I'll be inclined to lease another A4 when this one is up.
I test drove the Mercedes, Volvo, and Lexus that compete in this price range. I bought the A4 and am loving it! I was inclined to buy the Lexus 350, since I had been driving Lexus for 22 years. But I did not like the new grill, and the technology was worse. Using a mouse pad and cursor to navigate the screen was difficult, and seemed impossible to use while driving. Which makes a lot of things unusable. The Audi has great tech, including two screens that are digital that can be changed. For example, if you want the nav system in front of the steering wheel, you can put it there, and put something else on the middle screen. Buttons and dials make this happen -very easy, very practical, and very cool. The stereo sounds great, the acceleration is best in class, and the steering and breaking are very responsive. The four-wheel drive is a plus that I will really enjoy in winter. The car is quiet, and saves gas at stops by shutting off the engine (but not the lights, radio, AC, etc). The engine comes to life before you can move your foot from the brake to the gas. And if for some reason you have a driver who doesn’t like this, it can be disabled with the touch of the button. I’m 5’11” and feel very comfortable in the car. My legs are not cramped. I agree that the two cup holders are not well placed, and only one will hold large drinks. But this car is at least as good as the Mercedes, and costs $6,000 when similarly equipped.
I owned a 2012 A4 and loved the car. Unfortunately, my fiancé bought a 2018 Allroad with the prestige package and I was done for. The virtual cockpit, lane assist and adaptive cruise control make commuting a breeze. I decided I needed to upgrade and I couldn’t be happier. Surprisingly powerful for 248 hp and very comfortable for long commutes. This car is terrific and gets great mileage.
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$47,500
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$42,000
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4200 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$37,400
|MPG
|27 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A4 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver, and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
- Audi Connect
- Use Audi Connect for a variety of services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A4 vs. the competition
Audi A4 vs. BMW 3 Series
The BMW 3 Series has been the A4's most direct competitor from the get-go. The competition has gotten more significant with the introduction of a fully redesigned 3 Series this year. The BMW is bigger than ever — as big as a 5 Series from the early 2000s — but according to early reports, it's more engaging to drive than the last-generation model. At the same time, it doesn't sacrifice comfort in the name of performance.
Audi A4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C-Class sedan is four years into its current generation, and for 2019 it receives a slight freshening. It's not quite as technologically advanced as the A4, but it's in no way outdated. The biggest difference between the two is in their interpretation of luxury. Audi has a modern take, while Mercedes has a bias toward classic refinement. Deciding between them will depend largely on your personal tastes.
Audi A4 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 has been making waves in the class and for good reason. You get a lot for the money compared to the German sedans, and it's backed by the most generous warranty in the industry. The G70 can also hold its own in terms of performance. It falls short when it comes to some interior materials and rear-seat space. The Hyundai-sourced infotainment screen also isn't quite up to luxury-class standards.
2019 Audi A4 Overview
The 2019 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi A4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A4 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
