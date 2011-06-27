2021 Audi TT
MSRP range: $49,800
|MSRP
|$50,845
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$48,969
Other years
2021 Audi TT Review
- Sporty handling instills confidence in any situation
- Standard all-wheel drive gives it all-weather capability
- Performance doesn't sacrifice fuel economy
- Comically small rear seat in the coupe
- Limited cargo capacity hurts practicality
- Premium Bang & Olufsen stereo is now standard
- More interior leather including Nappa leather seats
- Blind-spot monitoring is now standard
- Part of the third Audi TT generation introduced for 2016
FAQ
Is the Audi TT a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 TT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi TT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TT gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TT has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi TT. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Audi TT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi TT:
Is the Audi TT reliable?
To determine whether the Audi TT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Audi TT a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi TT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 TT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi TT?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi TT is the 2021 Audi TT 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,800.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,800
What are the different models of Audi TT?
If you're interested in the Audi TT, the next question is, which TT model is right for you? TT variants include 2dr Coupe AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of TT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
