Used 2011 Audi TT for Sale Near Me

**NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE** **YOU DEAL WITH ONE PERSON FROM START TO FINISH** Pristine Condition, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Very Well Cared For and Maintained, Low Low Miles, With only 35,870 miles (that's only 3,660 miles per year average) Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Cloth and Leather Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Audi Concert Radio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUBFAFK8B1015533

Stock: 10870

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020