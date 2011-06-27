Vehicle overview

One doesn't necessarily buy Louis Vuitton luggage simply for its high quality. Though such baggage is certainly well made, you'd likely find comparable quality in a good set of anything from your local Target. But for some, style is equal to function in their list of must-haves. For these buyers, there's the 2011 Audi TT, which is as much a head-turning statement-maker as it is a comfortable, reasonably athletic sporty car.

The Audi TT is available in coupe and roadster body styles, and both are fitted with Audi's sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Every TT also features all-wheel drive, a measure that gives this car not only confidence-inspiring handling in the corners but also more grip in foul weather conditions.

But for many, style is the Audi TT's top draw. The coupe has a sleek fastback roof line, while the roadster boasts nicely balanced proportions and the same artfully sculpted body. Top-grade materials are fitted inside, while the TT's design aesthetic, available two-tone color schemes and baseball-glove-style stitching add a level of flair that competitors can't quite match.

But as with Mr. V's bags, the 2011 Audi TT is pricey for what you get, particularly in regard to performance. Other appealing choices include the 2011 BMW 1 Series and 2011 BMW 3 Series, as well as the Infiniti G. And alongside those roomier, more practical choices there is also the 2011 Audi A5 coupe and convertible. It should also be noted that the 3 Series and G37 feature retractable hardtops, as does the 2011 BMW Z4 roadster, while the Audis both continue to use a soft top. In the end, though, the TT has enough substance behind its distinctive style to make it a worthwhile choice.