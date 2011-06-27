2011 Audi TT Review
Pros & Cons
- Upscale interior
- standard all-wheel drive
- brilliant automated manual transmission
- good fuel economy
- front seats accommodate passengers of all sizes.
- Expensive
- performance not as sharp as some competitors
- Oompa-Loompa-sized backseats.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those interested in a little sport coupe or convertible that offers luxury, style and all-weather traction, the 2011 Audi TT won't disappoint. Those in search of a hard-core sports car should probably look elsewhere, however.
Vehicle overview
One doesn't necessarily buy Louis Vuitton luggage simply for its high quality. Though such baggage is certainly well made, you'd likely find comparable quality in a good set of anything from your local Target. But for some, style is equal to function in their list of must-haves. For these buyers, there's the 2011 Audi TT, which is as much a head-turning statement-maker as it is a comfortable, reasonably athletic sporty car.
The Audi TT is available in coupe and roadster body styles, and both are fitted with Audi's sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Every TT also features all-wheel drive, a measure that gives this car not only confidence-inspiring handling in the corners but also more grip in foul weather conditions.
But for many, style is the Audi TT's top draw. The coupe has a sleek fastback roof line, while the roadster boasts nicely balanced proportions and the same artfully sculpted body. Top-grade materials are fitted inside, while the TT's design aesthetic, available two-tone color schemes and baseball-glove-style stitching add a level of flair that competitors can't quite match.
But as with Mr. V's bags, the 2011 Audi TT is pricey for what you get, particularly in regard to performance. Other appealing choices include the 2011 BMW 1 Series and 2011 BMW 3 Series, as well as the Infiniti G. And alongside those roomier, more practical choices there is also the 2011 Audi A5 coupe and convertible. It should also be noted that the 3 Series and G37 feature retractable hardtops, as does the 2011 BMW Z4 roadster, while the Audis both continue to use a soft top. In the end, though, the TT has enough substance behind its distinctive style to make it a worthwhile choice.
2011 Audi TT models
The 2011 Audi TT is available as a 2+2 hatchback coupe or a two-seat roadster, both of which come in one trim level known as Premium Plus.
Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, an automatic rear spoiler, foglights, adaptive xenon headlights, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming mirror, heated six-way power front seats (with power lumbar), a 50/50 split-folding rear seatback, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The roadster includes a power soft top, a power wind deflector, roll hoops and a cargo pass-through with a removable ski bag.
The Prestige package adds parking sensors, a dash-mounted MMI electronics controller, an interior ambient lighting package, a navigation system, heated front seats, an upgraded 12-speaker Bose stereo and a six-CD changer.
Other options include adaptive suspension dampers, different wheels and leather upholstery with baseball-glove-style stitching. The S line package adds different 19-inch wheels, S line bumpers, sport seats, special upholstery, a sport steering wheel and headlight washers. An iPod interface can be added to Prestige-equipped cars in place of the six-CD changer.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Audi TT comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is also standard. The only transmission available is a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission that works like a traditional automatic or through driver inputs via the shift lever on the center console or shift paddles on the steering wheel.
Estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.
Safety
Every TT comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, side airbags and front knee airbags.
Driving
The 2011 Audi TT is only available with the turbocharged four-cylinder, a version of the Audi 2.0T that's shared with Volkswagen products like the CC and GTI. This year's engine is more powerful, and you'll notice the extra boost in torque, especially when driving around town.. The S tronic transmission is beyond reproach, delivering smooth and lightning-quick gearchanges.
All-wheel drive is a rarity among luxury sport coupes and especially convertibles, so those in frosty climes will appreciate the TT's all-weather traction. Handling is commendable, but hardly anything that'll remind you of a Porsche Boxster or Cayman. The adjustable-suspension option (which also includes adjustable steering effort and even a louder exhaust note) improves the TT's capability in this area without making the already firm ride unbearable, but we doubt many buyers will feel it's worth the price premium.
Interior
True to Audi's custom, the interior of the 2011 TT is beautifully crafted. The standard controls are straightforward and easy to reach, though the navigation system's dash-mounted electronics controller is a little unintuitive in its function and placement. The flat-bottom wheel and supportive front seats give the interior a sporty feel, while the coupe's hatchback design and fold-down rear seats offer practicality plus ample luggage space to the tune of 23 cubic feet with those seats folded. However, the coupe's backseat is only usable for parcels and those shorter than 4-foot-10.
The two-seat roadster has a lightweight fabric-trimmed power top that folds down flush with the rear bodywork, enabling the car to retain its clean lines with the top down. Also, the top's multilayer headliner and glass rear window help keep the car quiet and well insulated, though it's no substitute for the retractable hardtops offered by some rivals.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi TT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2011 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4