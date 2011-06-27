Vehicle overview

The Audi TT was introduced for the 2000 model year as a coupe, followed by a roadster in 2001. Both versions are based on Volkswagen's fourth-generation (1999 to 2006) Golf platform. Now seven years into its model cycle, the TT is no longer among the hottest draws on the market, but from an aesthetic standpoint, it remains one of the most distinctive cars on the road. In person, the Audi car looks just right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and, in coupe form, a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision. The car was an instant classic, and its shape will be a topic of discussion for years.

The Audi TT has never been an exceptional performance car in a class where the G35 coupe, Z4 and Boxster set the standards, but the 2004 introduction of the 250-hp 3.2 model and its innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) helped to change that perception, at least in the acceleration department. The DSG provides an excellent accompaniment to the V6, as it provides the convenience and smoothness of an automatic, along with near instantaneous downshifts (complete with rev matching) in its manual mode. Handling for the standard coupe is on the soft side, and in roadster form, the Audi car feels a bit heavy for a two-seater. On the positive side, the smooth-riding Audi TT has more real-world practicality than some competitors, not to mention fantastic interior trimmings and a full load of standard features.

Even with the addition of the 250-hp 3.2 model, the 2006 Audi TT coupe and roadster have a decidedly more relaxed personality than cars like the Boxster, Z4, G35, S2000 and 350Z. Will this be a disappointment to you? So long as you're not of the pedal-to-the-metal ilk, probably not. If carefree days on coastal highways and year-round use are in the forecast, the 2006 Audi TT could be a nice addition to your garage. However, bear in mind that an all-new TT will be along for 2007, so if it's important to you to be on the cutting edge of automotive fashion, you may want to wait a year.