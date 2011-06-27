  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT
  4. Used 2006 Audi TT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2006 Audi TT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • One-of-a-kind styling, stylish interiors, sophisticated DSG transmission, strong V6 engine, available all-wheel drive.
  • Confusing interior controls, roadster's hefty curb weight limits handling performance, useless backseat in coupe.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Audi TT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,087 - $11,120
Used TT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

For buyers seeking the ultimate performance sport coupe or roadster, the TT may disappoint. But if you're willing to give up a little performance in the name of style, the 2006 Audi TT still remains a head-turner after all these years.

Vehicle overview

The Audi TT was introduced for the 2000 model year as a coupe, followed by a roadster in 2001. Both versions are based on Volkswagen's fourth-generation (1999 to 2006) Golf platform. Now seven years into its model cycle, the TT is no longer among the hottest draws on the market, but from an aesthetic standpoint, it remains one of the most distinctive cars on the road. In person, the Audi car looks just right, appearing aggressive and graceful at the same time. The rear boasts rounded flanks and, in coupe form, a cleanly arced roofline. Purposeful styling details are executed with ice-cold precision. The car was an instant classic, and its shape will be a topic of discussion for years.

The Audi TT has never been an exceptional performance car in a class where the G35 coupe, Z4 and Boxster set the standards, but the 2004 introduction of the 250-hp 3.2 model and its innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) helped to change that perception, at least in the acceleration department. The DSG provides an excellent accompaniment to the V6, as it provides the convenience and smoothness of an automatic, along with near instantaneous downshifts (complete with rev matching) in its manual mode. Handling for the standard coupe is on the soft side, and in roadster form, the Audi car feels a bit heavy for a two-seater. On the positive side, the smooth-riding Audi TT has more real-world practicality than some competitors, not to mention fantastic interior trimmings and a full load of standard features.

Even with the addition of the 250-hp 3.2 model, the 2006 Audi TT coupe and roadster have a decidedly more relaxed personality than cars like the Boxster, Z4, G35, S2000 and 350Z. Will this be a disappointment to you? So long as you're not of the pedal-to-the-metal ilk, probably not. If carefree days on coastal highways and year-round use are in the forecast, the 2006 Audi TT could be a nice addition to your garage. However, bear in mind that an all-new TT will be along for 2007, so if it's important to you to be on the cutting edge of automotive fashion, you may want to wait a year.

2006 Audi TT models

Coupe and roadster body styles are offered in three levels of trim based on engine output. Base 180-horsepower models come standard with a long list of features that includes automatic climate control, leather seats, a CD player, 16-inch wheels, HID headlights and a manual top on roadster versions. Midgrade 225-hp models add 17-inch wheels and a power-operated top on roadsters. Top-of-the-line 250-hp versions add a firmer suspension, minor exterior enhancements, a modified exhaust system and an aluminum shifter cover. Options on the Audi car include a Bose sound system, heated seats, a navigation system and 18-inch wheels and tires.The limited-edition SE model, introduced late in the model year, celebrates the 99th anniversary of the Tourist Trophy race, held on the Isle of Man and the inspiration for this two-seat Audi's name. Only 99 SE coupes and 99 SE roadsters will be produced and they'll all feature the 3.2 V6/DSG/quattro powertrain, unique paint treatment (black roofs on both versions), two-tone 18-inch wheels and every feature available on a TT except optional satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

To send out this generation of the TT in style, Audi brings out the Special Edition. Featuring unique paint, two-tone 18-inch wheels and the 250-hp 3.2-liter V6 running through Audi's six-speed Direct Shift Gearbox, the SE will be quite limited in supply. Only 99 SE coupes and 99 SE roadsters will be produced, marking the 99th anniversary of the Tourist Trophy race, the inspiration for this two-seat Audi's name.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the 2006 Audi TT. Front-wheel-drive coupes and roadsters get a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four that generates 180 hp and 173 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard; a six-speed manual is optional. Quattro all-wheel-drive models come with one of two engines. The first is a 225-hp version of the 1.8-liter four; it comes with a standard six-speed manual but a six-speed automatic is optional. The other choice is a 3.2-liter V6 that delivers 250 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque; it's coupled to Audi's six-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG). This electronically controlled manual transmission provides the smoothness and convenience of an automatic along with the ability to perform quick manual shifts via steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Safety

All TT models come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and electronic stability control. Side and head airbags are standard, and Audi contends that the protection level of the roadster in a rollover is equal to that of the sport coupe. In government side-impact crash testing, the 2006 Audi TT received a perfect five stars for protection of front occupants.

Driving

Driven back-to-back with its competitors, the TT's hefty curb weight and soft suspension are immediately evident, though the added horsepower and advanced transmission of the 250-hp, 3.2-liter model help the 2006 Audi TT keep up with peers like the G35 and Z4 when it comes to straight-line acceleration. The compliant suspension yields a blissfully secure ride, but pick up the pace and the TT tends to wallow through dips and turns. Overall, Audi has engineered an excellent compromise between comfort and performance, but for the most part, this is a cruiser not a bruiser.

Interior

Aluminum and leather dominate a decidedly industrial cabin design that blends retro and modern elements into one enticing package. A standard power glass wind blocker ensures that chilly nights along the beach are pleasant for roadster owners. Trunk capacity ranges from 6.4 cubic feet in quattro roadsters to 13.8 cubes in front-drive coupes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Audi TT.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I made the switch... you should too!
NewAudiLover,12/25/2005
I have owned BMWs and several Mercedes including two SLKs and I may never go back to those brands again. I was tempted to get the new SLK, but I decided to take a chance on the TT. I definitely made the right move. From interior and exterior styling that may be years old, but still ahead of the pack of newbies to comfort and handling... once you try out this car, you may never want to drive another again. I thought my Mercedes was fun, but all I want to do is just jump into this car and run to the store for nothing at all, just to be behind the wheel. Gas mileage is great as well and the meter which tells you how many miles you have left is priceless. I would recommend getting the audio pkg.
Cannot be Duplicated
Kalieb,01/25/2007
I being 6'2" find it slightly uncomfortable with an upright seating position. However, this roadster provides a thrill that is unique. The power is adequate (could use a little more HP) for an amazingly light but sturdy car. The DSG transmission zips through gears seamlessly as if it was a continously variable. The contact and firm grip of the road through Quattro gives you the best position for off-the-line starts. The paddle-shifter located on the steering wheel gives a fun sport to driving but allows you to command more power (and speed) when you take the road. In addition, the convertible can set a mood for scenic cruising or "in-car-flight."
pretty cool
david,07/22/2005
I traded in an '03 M3 for this car for a little more fun.. esp in the summer. The engine could use a little more hp but it is a blast to drive w/ great paddle shifters. Why can't BMW get it right w/ SMG?? One small problem is with the seat adjustment.. you can't get it to lean back any, as I am 6'3" so you are sitting up pretty straight up. Had a boxster S before M3 and TT is almost as much fun but can drive all year long in northeast.. big plus for me.
Fun Little Car
Ryan,08/11/2005
This car is incredible. It is fun to drive for both male and female drivers. The interior is slick and the upgrade stereo system is a must have. Do not consider this car to be more then a 2 seater. You can barely fit two small people in the back. Consider the back seat to be bonus space. It does come in very handy. For the size of the car, the trunk space is big. You'll be surprised how big it is when comparing it to a 350z or any other 2 seater cars. My girl friend took this car on a 5-hour trip and she was very comfortable and got incredible gas mileage thanks to the sixth gear overdrive. We have not run into any major problems with the car. So far it has 20,000 miles.
See all 9 reviews of the 2006 Audi TT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2006 Audi TT features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Audi TT

Used 2006 Audi TT Overview

The Used 2006 Audi TT is offered in the following submodels: TT Hatchback, TT Convertible. Available styles include 180hp 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 180hp 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 250hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 225hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 250hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 225hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Special Edition 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and Special Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Audi TT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Audi TTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Audi TT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Audi TT.

Can't find a used 2006 Audi TTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi TT for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,790.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,675.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi TT for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,602.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Audi TT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi TT lease specials

Related Used 2006 Audi TT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles