Consumer Rating
(355)
Appraise this car

2000 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid build quality, rich interior materials, loads of features, available V6 engine.
  • Cookie-cutter Euro-copy sheetmetal, bigger standard-features list means bigger base price.
List Price Estimate
$806 - $2,033
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the Jetta isn't quite the bargain it used to be, its sleek looks, spirited demeanor and quality interior materials make it one of our favorite small sedans.

Vehicle overview

The Jetta, Volkswagen's sedan version of the Golf, has always been one of our favorites. Like many cars conceived in Germany, the Jetta possesses an uncanny ability to keep the driver in touch with every undulation and irregularity on the road without sacrificing comfort. The fourth-generation of VW's best-selling Jetta rolled off the line with a completely new wrapper for 1999; this year, buyers will see minor equipment changes.

Jetta's entry-level GL model comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 115 horsepower and makes 122 foot-pounds of torque at 2,600 rpm for quick off-the-line acceleration. The GL also has standard side airbags, a cassette stereo, ABS and heated remote mirrors. The next step up the Jetta ladder is the GLS trim level, which can be ordered with an optional V6 powertrain, and offers more standard goodies like cruise control, power windows and mirrors, and a center armrest. The big news for 2000 is the availability of a turbocharged 1.8-liter four in GLS trim. Known as the 1.8T, this engine makes 150 horsepower and feels spunky throughout the rpm range -- better yet, it costs less than the V6. Additionally, a Turbocharged Direct Injection (TDI) diesel engine is optional on the GL and GLS models. When mated to a manual transmission, the TDI will achieve approximately 49 mpg.

The top-of-the-line Jetta GLX gets you that buttery-smooth, 174-horsepower VR6 engine standard and provides nifty equipment like rain-sensor wipers, automatic climate control, leather seats, self-dimming rearview mirrors and wood trim.

For 2000, Jetta buyers will receive cars with a brake-wear indicator, a sliding sun-visor extension, and an optional (dealer-installed) dashboard CD player. The cold-weather package, eight-speaker stereo system and 16-inch alloy wheels (VR6 only), which are standard on the GLX, are now optional on the GLS model. The car's exterior is sleek and curvaceous, with big bumpers and wheel arches that house 15-inch wheels. Built with high-tech bonding agents and laser-welding techniques, the Jetta is structurally rigid, which makes for crisp handling and better control.

The Jetta has always been a driver's car, providing an enjoyable experience with a modified MacPherson front-suspension strut concept that has more positive caster and a perfected strut layout for improved directional stability. An enhanced track-correcting torsion-beam rear axle, larger stabilizer bars and four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are also standard.

Due to its popularity and subsequent price increases, the Jetta is not quite the bargain it used to be. Still, Volkswagen's bread-and-butter sedan competes well with contenders like the Dodge Stratus, Ford Contour and Honda Accord, and the top-level GLX model undercuts other V6-powered German and Japanese sedans by thousands. Plus, with the introduction of the 1.8T engine to the lineup, you can essentially build yourself an entry-level Audi A4 surrogate. Sign us up.

2000 Highlights

VW's 2000 Jetta arrives with an optional turbocharged 1.8T engine on the GLS as well as minor equipment updates.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(30%)
4(31%)
3(27%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
3.8
355 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 355 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE IT OR HATED
farid3,05/27/2014
I HAVE JETTA GL 2.0 IT HAS 221000 MILES ON IT. ITS A GOOD CAR BUT VERY DELICATE CAR. IT HAS TO HAVE PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE ON IT ON A REGULAR BASES, AND BE ON THE TOP OF CAR SERVICE ALL THE TIME. IF YOU LIKE TO FLIRT AROUND WITH A CAR THAN IS GOOD BUT IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE JUST PUTS IN GAS AND CAHNGE THE OIL ONCE A WHILE THAN THIS IS NOT YOUR CAR and stick with Japanes cars. changed the timing belts, cranck sensor, changed lot of plastic connections in the engines. radiator replaced and the AC changed compressor changed with a new BEHR unit. used Mobil 1 oil. changed the transmission fluid every other year. German cars have to have preventive service done on them.
Really great car!!
ejames513,07/31/2011
I bought my 2000 Jetta GLS 5 speed manual brand new. It now has 210,000 miles on it and runs the same as it did in 2000. Never left me stranded or broke down. Only major items replaced is the timing chain, water pump and battery which is common in any other car. As long as you change your oil every 3 months and flush the fluids regularly it should last a long time. The only problems I've had with the car is the glove box hinge broke and the CD player works half the time. The car is not the fastest car but it takes off pretty quick and zooms around corners with no problem. Other than that I would recommend this car and would buy another. I'll let you guys know when it hits 300,000 miles!
This is MY car!
Marcus,07/12/2008
I've read some of the reviews here, so I have chosen to write something positive. Dealerships are Robbing you! The Idea of these Tdi's Is to maintain them properly. And knowledge is your best friend. My Tdi is amazing.. Excellent power and fun to drive. Yes there are electrical issues, but that is a far shot from getting 400 to 500 thousand miles out of your engine life. Get a mechanic that is competent and KNOWS the tdi and you are set.. I do ALL of my maintenance myself, How? Research. And these cars are easy to work on. Don't let the vw dealerships take you hard earned money.
Jetta TDI
Georgia,07/06/2009
I have owned this TDI for 6 yrs and have been very happy. It has over 300k and is running strong. Every feature still works (heated seats). We get an adverage of 51 mpg. and we just purchased a second one for my husband.
See all 355 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, GLS TDi 4dr Sedan, GLX VR6 4dr Sedan, GL TDi 4dr Sedan, GLS VR6 4dr Sedan, and GLS 1.8T Turbo 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a used 2000 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,233.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,264.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,468.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

