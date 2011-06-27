1992 Volkswagen Jetta Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$640 - $1,647
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
ECOdiesel debuts, featuring turbocharging and fewer pollutants. Two-door model dropped. GL models get new wheelcovers. Radio turns off with ignition switch.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen Jetta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mike T,03/31/2005
This is the second 92 Eco Diesel I have owned.This one has only 120,000 Klms (75,000 miles) on it and is in new condition. This 92 is naturally aspirated, otherwise no turbo, so you must adapt your driving to the power available. This car is very dependable and great fun to drive, with the good old firm VW feeling. Not a comfortable car, from a cushiony seat point of view, but overall a joy to drive and own.It loves to cruise all day.
VW's are the best,04/12/2002
With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems.
Edmund,04/22/2002
Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.
dalina,05/07/2002
10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
31 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
59 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
