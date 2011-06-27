  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ECOdiesel debuts, featuring turbocharging and fewer pollutants. Two-door model dropped. GL models get new wheelcovers. Radio turns off with ignition switch.

A "REAL" VW feel & drive experience
Mike T,03/31/2005
This is the second 92 Eco Diesel I have owned.This one has only 120,000 Klms (75,000 miles) on it and is in new condition. This 92 is naturally aspirated, otherwise no turbo, so you must adapt your driving to the power available. This car is very dependable and great fun to drive, with the good old firm VW feeling. Not a comfortable car, from a cushiony seat point of view, but overall a joy to drive and own.It loves to cruise all day.
VW
VW's are the best,04/12/2002
With 300 miles to the tank of gas who could complain. besides basic maintenace two the car it will get you from point A to B without any problems.
Everything but Electric
Edmund,04/22/2002
Overall, it has been a fairly reliable vehicle. Only minor repairs were necessary.
Best Car I Could Buy
dalina,05/07/2002
10 years and going, this car has NEVER left me on the road stranded. Never. Provided there is good maintenance, the car can run forever.
See all 16 reviews of the 1992 Volkswagen Jetta
Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
59 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

