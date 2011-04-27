Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 92,753 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
- 204,326 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 104,237 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,498
- 87,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 155,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 146,899 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$1,484
- 238,448 miles
$3,495
- 125,593 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 119,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 153,681 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 110,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 145,843 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 60,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 131,751 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,189
- 123,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 172,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499$1,045 Below Market
- 190,766 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,099$819 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Jetta searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
Write a reviewSee all 530 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6530 Reviews
Report abuse
sskk,04/27/2011
I read many of the reviews on here, and I thought that some were spot on , yet others were just people that were angry or biased, yet they did not seem to understand the car well. I am not saying that every problem experienced by others were completely false. This car does have some common issues, but all cars do. I figured that I would give my own thoughts in an objective manner. I bought a used neglected 2006 jetta 2.5, and the car turned out to be a great buy. The car had 68,000 thousands miles on it, and it had a few dents big and large scratches; so I was able to get it at a huge discount that was way below blue book value, because no one else wanted her. I found out the car was losing oil, and it had a nasty rear main seal leak. I honestly thought that all hope was last, because I was not going to spend thousands of dollars to get it fixed. As a last hope, I tried STP oil stop leak, and it actually worked. The car has 100,000 miles on it now, and it still runs great. I cannot believe how well this car runs after the abuse from previous owners. I recommend that you find a good mechanic that knows Volkswagens, and I would avoid the dealer at all costs. You just have to shop around. I also recommend to not skimp on scheduled maintenance. German cars break down too. I know a lot of people that will buy VW, because they think German cars are more reliable, then they neglect the car and have problems. Make sure that you understand this car, and the type of oil that it uses before you buy it. If you are the kind of person that plans on neglecting this car, then do not buy it. If you take care of this car, then it will take care of you by offering great fuel economy. It is not special and it still needs maintenance like all others cars. My other vehicle was a range rover, and I bought this car as my gas efficient beater. I was worried that the jetta would be too small on the inside, but it is quite roomy. The car drives very quite and smooth at high speeds. You can comfortably drive long distances in this car and not even feel uncomfortable. After all, it was built for the autobahn. The main advantage of this car, is that it balances performance with fuel quality. I am not saying that it is a sport sedan, but it is not dull and lifeless like the ford focus or some of the other competitors. The leather seats and the interior are also very nice for the price of the car. The car also handled well in the snow, and I am the kind of person that is afraid to drive in the winter without all wheel drive. The main negative with this car is the poor quality paint. The paint scratches very easily, and even when it is washed gently. I am honestly afraid to wash the car because of this issue. This complaint is seen in other reviews as well. Other euro cars that I owned did not scratch as easily. The secondary issue with this car is with the lights burning out earlier than expected. Sometimes, I think this is related to road conditions, but other times I think this has to do with the design of the bulb holder. It seems that it holds the one bulb in tight, but it allows the other one to jiggle a little bit. My tertiary compliant is with the looks of the car. I am not saying that it looks bad, it is just somewhat plain and boring. The jetta drives nice and has decent performance, so it should have some nice looks to boot. It seems that the competition is aware of this, yet VW seems completely aloof. Come on VW, make make the jetta look at little meaner and cooler. After all, sex sells right?
Related Volkswagen Jetta info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Woodbridge VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Fayetteville NC
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Oakland CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Sarasota FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Corona CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Hialeah FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Eos Naperville IL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Frederick MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2015 Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2017 Allentown PA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2013 Tampa FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect