Used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    92,753 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition

    204,326 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    95,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV

    104,237 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    87,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    155,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV in Black
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV

    146,899 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,484

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    238,448 miles

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    125,593 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    119,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    153,681 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5

    110,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition in Silver
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition

    145,843 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition in Black
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition

    60,747 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 in Black
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5

    131,751 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,189

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5

    123,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition in Silver
    used

    2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition

    172,735 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    $1,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition in Black
    used

    2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition

    190,766 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,099

    $819 Below Market
    Details

Jetta Review
sskk,04/27/2011
I read many of the reviews on here, and I thought that some were spot on , yet others were just people that were angry or biased, yet they did not seem to understand the car well. I am not saying that every problem experienced by others were completely false. This car does have some common issues, but all cars do. I figured that I would give my own thoughts in an objective manner. I bought a used neglected 2006 jetta 2.5, and the car turned out to be a great buy. The car had 68,000 thousands miles on it, and it had a few dents big and large scratches; so I was able to get it at a huge discount that was way below blue book value, because no one else wanted her. I found out the car was losing oil, and it had a nasty rear main seal leak. I honestly thought that all hope was last, because I was not going to spend thousands of dollars to get it fixed. As a last hope, I tried STP oil stop leak, and it actually worked. The car has 100,000 miles on it now, and it still runs great. I cannot believe how well this car runs after the abuse from previous owners. I recommend that you find a good mechanic that knows Volkswagens, and I would avoid the dealer at all costs. You just have to shop around. I also recommend to not skimp on scheduled maintenance. German cars break down too. I know a lot of people that will buy VW, because they think German cars are more reliable, then they neglect the car and have problems. Make sure that you understand this car, and the type of oil that it uses before you buy it. If you are the kind of person that plans on neglecting this car, then do not buy it. If you take care of this car, then it will take care of you by offering great fuel economy. It is not special and it still needs maintenance like all others cars. My other vehicle was a range rover, and I bought this car as my gas efficient beater. I was worried that the jetta would be too small on the inside, but it is quite roomy. The car drives very quite and smooth at high speeds. You can comfortably drive long distances in this car and not even feel uncomfortable. After all, it was built for the autobahn. The main advantage of this car, is that it balances performance with fuel quality. I am not saying that it is a sport sedan, but it is not dull and lifeless like the ford focus or some of the other competitors. The leather seats and the interior are also very nice for the price of the car. The car also handled well in the snow, and I am the kind of person that is afraid to drive in the winter without all wheel drive. The main negative with this car is the poor quality paint. The paint scratches very easily, and even when it is washed gently. I am honestly afraid to wash the car because of this issue. This complaint is seen in other reviews as well. Other euro cars that I owned did not scratch as easily. The secondary issue with this car is with the lights burning out earlier than expected. Sometimes, I think this is related to road conditions, but other times I think this has to do with the design of the bulb holder. It seems that it holds the one bulb in tight, but it allows the other one to jiggle a little bit. My tertiary compliant is with the looks of the car. I am not saying that it looks bad, it is just somewhat plain and boring. The jetta drives nice and has decent performance, so it should have some nice looks to boot. It seems that the competition is aware of this, yet VW seems completely aloof. Come on VW, make make the jetta look at little meaner and cooler. After all, sex sells right?
