Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Jetta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    78,093 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,499

    $2,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    65,263 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    24,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,241

    $2,374 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    73,047 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,291

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    99,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,942

    $2,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta S

    38,795 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,799

    $2,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta S

    89,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,200

    $2,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    28,980 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,888

    $2,683 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    39,926 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,842

    $1,964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE

    119,067 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,305

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta S

    74,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $2,553 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    89,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $2,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    101,544 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,550

    $2,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    48,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,991

    $2,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in White
    certified

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    38,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,840

    $1,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE

    74,562 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI in Silver
    certified

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

    32,676 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,840

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV

    109,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,975

    $1,651 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Jetta searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
Overall Consumer Rating
3.941 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (15%)
Still A Great Value
tweetconn,06/12/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I now have 57,000 miles on my Jetta. I still haven't had any major mechanical problems. The only issue was a burned out light bulb on one of the daytime running lights that occurred several thousand miles ago. That has been the only thing so far. Mileage in and around town continues to be about 32 - 33 mpg. My best highway mileage is 43 mpg. The 1.8 TSI engine still does not use any oil and has lots of power. I have used synthetic oil from the beginning and change it every 5000 miles. The interior (and trunk) is very roomy and comfortable. The ride is quiet and smooth. My wife's 2016 Jetta S has had no issues either and now has over 30,000 miles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Jetta
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Jetta info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings