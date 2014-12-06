Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
- 78,093 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,499$2,134 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 4DR SEDAN... SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY AND ALL POWER OPTIONS RUNS GREAT.... MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND LOW INTEREST-2.9%, 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. CALL 954-391-7910 FOR SALES. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ2EM244930
Stock: 244930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,263 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795$3,052 Below Market
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM363448
Stock: 363448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,241$2,374 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4D Sedan Black Uni 2.0L TDI 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM438102
Stock: PAH438102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 73,047 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,291
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SECARFAX One-Owner.Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.25/36 City/Highway MPGTan 2014 Volkswagen 4D Sedan Jetta 1.8T SE 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 DOHC 25/36 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 34494 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ7EM244695
Stock: 244695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 99,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,942$2,115 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TDI - GRAY EXTERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - 99,786 MILES - EXTENDED EMISSIONS WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - ALWAYS SERVICED AT VW DEALERSHIP - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS - SATELLITE RADIO - AUXILIARY INPUT - 2.0L CLEAN DIESEL - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7EM267173
Stock: 13690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 38,795 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,799$2,741 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 S comes to you in eye-catching Toffee Brown Metallic. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 115hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers precise handling, a smooth ride, up to 29mpg on the highway, and an understated exterior enhanced by multi-spoke wheel covers.Once you settle into our Jetta S' interior, you will appreciate the abundance of space and the quality of materials. Amenities include supportive front seats, air conditioning, a spacious trunk, and an AM/FM/CD stereo.Our Volkswagen includes multi-stage airbags, anti-lock brakes, tire-pressure monitoring, and stability control to help keep you safe and in control. Our Jetta provides a level of capability and performance that will have you looking forward to every drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM315659
Stock: 113795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 89,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,200$2,333 Below Market
Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Deep Black Pearl Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. FWD 4D Sedan 2.0L Base 2.0 24/34 City/Highway MPG www.corwintoyotaofbellevue.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Bellevue, Omaha, Council Bluffs, La Vista, Papillion, Chalco, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Atlantic, Fremont, Blair, Des Moines, Kansas City, Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3EM400702
Stock: 3400702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 28,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,888$2,683 Below Market
Orange Buick GMC - Orlando / Florida
We are Open for Sales and Service, Shop-Click-Drive. Test Drive from Home. We will bring the vehicle to you. Facilities are fully Sanitized and your safety comes first. We shop Orlando so you don't have to! Get the Best Value without having to fight for it! EXCELLENT CONDITION, Bluetooth/Hands Free, Premium Audio, MP3/USB Port, Heated Seats, PRICE REDUCTION, **Leather Seats**, VERY NICE LOOKING CAR, 16' Mambo Alloy Wheels, Radio: RCD 310 w/Single CD, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 30/42 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9384 miles below market average! Silver 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI FWD 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged Dedicated to serving all your automotive needs for 80 years! The Orange Difference! 3-Day Exchange Policy*Up to 172 point inspection report on all used vehicles* Free AutoCheck vehicle history report*We will buy your car even if you dont buy ours*First oil change FREE*Courtesy shuttle service and loaner cars available while in our service department. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: Best price the first time! We shop Orlando so you don't have to. Ask for the Internet Team when you stop by or CALL NOW 407-295-8100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ0EM260467
Stock: 43982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-11-2019
- 39,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,842$1,964 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: MP3 / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.3, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.0, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.7, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 3.50, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due / tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ1EM231036
Stock: 15435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 119,067 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,305$1,713 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Platinum Gray Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. The look is unmistakably Volkswagen, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan SE w/Connectivity/Sunroof will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta competes with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but since 2011, Volkswagen has worked to give buyers the best of all worlds-- carefully packaging features and tweaking the Jetta's price level. This means that buyers can get a premium German sedan or wagon at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Interesting features of this model are Affordability, fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, good handling and braking, excellent fit and finish, and available in two body styles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD07AJ9EM384296
Stock: EM384296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 74,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$2,553 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1EM328435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$2,639 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ1EM235068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,544 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,550$2,576 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ4EM389239
Stock: 5389239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 48,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,991$2,379 Below Market
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 2881 miles below market average!2014 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDIClean CARFAX.Family owned & operated in South Orange County for over 70 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ9EM439817
Stock: PH1490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- certified
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI38,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,840$1,900 Below Market
Kuhn Volkswagen - Tampa / Florida
**VW CERTIFIED**, **1-OWNER 2014 JETTA TDI DIESEL AUTOMATIC W/ LEATHER, BLUE-TOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS AND SO MUCH MORE!!**, ~BEST COLOR COMBO~, **GREAT MPG!!**, ~PLUS X-TRA 2YR/UNLIMITED MILES OF BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY INCLUDED!!~, **WON'T LAST!!** Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles Details: * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * 100+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle HistoryWe Save You Time and Money Utilizing Internet Value Pricing! Our goal at Kuhn is to save you thousands on any vehicle in-stock by presenting market-based Internet Value Pricing. We do not artificially inflate our vehicle prices, attempting to win a negotiation contest with our guests. In short, we never play pricing games! Kuhn Automotive Group--Proudly serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area and beyond, including Saint Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Brandon, Temple Terrace, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Largo, Lakeland, Orlando, and YOU! Call us today! (813) 872-4841.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ8EM359425
Stock: D1143
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 74,562 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$1,597 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD07AJ6EM370243
Stock: 370243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI32,676 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,840$1,656 Below Market
Kuhn Volkswagen - Tampa / Florida
**VW CERTIFIED**, **1-OWNER 2014 JETTA TDI DIESEL AUTOMATIC W/ LEATHER, BLUE-TOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS AND SO MUCH MORE!!**, ~BEST COLOR COMBO~, **GREAT MPG!!**, ~PLUS X-TRA 2YR/UNLIMITED MILES OF BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY INCLUDED!!~, **WON'T LAST!!** Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * 100+ Point InspectionWe Save You Time and Money Utilizing Internet Value Pricing! Our goal at Kuhn is to save you thousands on any vehicle in-stock by presenting market-based Internet Value Pricing. We do not artificially inflate our vehicle prices, attempting to win a negotiation contest with our guests. In short, we never play pricing games! Kuhn Automotive Group--Proudly serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area and beyond, including Saint Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Brandon, Temple Terrace, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Largo, Lakeland, Orlando, and YOU! Call us today! (813) 872-4841.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLL7AJ1EM290903
Stock: D1041
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 109,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,975$1,651 Below Market
Luther Westside Volkswagen - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
Looking for a low priced Fun to drive and reliable Pre-owned Jetta? YOU Must see and drive this 2014 Jetta SE 1.8t Sedan we just took in on trade that has PASSED our VERY STRICT Luther Advantage Standards! This Fun to drive turbo powered extremely well cared for Jetta SE now comes with the full Luther Advantage Warranty and Benefits for your total peace of mind in buying!! Gorgeous Polar Silver Metallic with Titan Black Leatherette, and it has Blue tooth Connect, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Locks and heated power mirrors! Smooth driving it..It drives like a much lower mileage car and you will love it's impressive M.P.G's too, as well as enjoying all the room of the interior and trunk...it can haul most anything!! As mentioned well cared for since new with a perfect CARFAX history, the first one to look and drive will surely buy it! Low Payment finance available too along with extended Service Contracts!! HURRY IN!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ4EM261728
Stock: P27127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
