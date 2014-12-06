Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Platinum Gray Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. This vehicle comes with an extra bonus: past service records are included. The look is unmistakably Volkswagen, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan SE w/Connectivity/Sunroof will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta competes with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but since 2011, Volkswagen has worked to give buyers the best of all worlds-- carefully packaging features and tweaking the Jetta's price level. This means that buyers can get a premium German sedan or wagon at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Interesting features of this model are Affordability, fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, good handling and braking, excellent fit and finish, and available in two body styles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWD07AJ9EM384296

Stock: EM384296

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020