1993 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All new Jetta debuts, but a strike at the assembly plant in Mexico restricts sales to Southern California and parts of New England.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jetta Fan
KendraH,02/17/2009
I bought one used from a private sale. It had 100 thousand miles on it when purchased. It had over 200K miles on it before we turned it in. The cost of the repairs were worth more than the car when we replaced it. The ride was very smooth, as you could ride the highway in third gear and not realize it. Only major repairs we needed to do was for brakes and muffler. This was the first Jetta I owned and made me a huge fan of Volkswagens. It made a great family car. Due to its size, was able to park in the school's parking lot very easily amongst all the minivans and SUVs.
It's an OK Car
Poodle,06/24/2008
I had this car over 15 years. It was built great, but would have major mechanical problems when any problems happened. I had two A/C units dropped into this vehicle and one transmission job done. Overall, it got me to work and back and was very dependable.
Consumer Rating
HUmsafar,12/16/2002
it is Excellent Vehicle in that period
my first and only
nstab,12/30/2003
really a great car, one of the most responsive i have ever driven and quick off the line. Gave great fuel economy and i really loved it.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 1993 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 1993 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volkswagen Jetta?

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

