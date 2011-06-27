1993 Volkswagen Jetta Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$641 - $1,649
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All new Jetta debuts, but a strike at the assembly plant in Mexico restricts sales to Southern California and parts of New England.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
KendraH,02/17/2009
I bought one used from a private sale. It had 100 thousand miles on it when purchased. It had over 200K miles on it before we turned it in. The cost of the repairs were worth more than the car when we replaced it. The ride was very smooth, as you could ride the highway in third gear and not realize it. Only major repairs we needed to do was for brakes and muffler. This was the first Jetta I owned and made me a huge fan of Volkswagens. It made a great family car. Due to its size, was able to park in the school's parking lot very easily amongst all the minivans and SUVs.
Poodle,06/24/2008
I had this car over 15 years. It was built great, but would have major mechanical problems when any problems happened. I had two A/C units dropped into this vehicle and one transmission job done. Overall, it got me to work and back and was very dependable.
HUmsafar,12/16/2002
it is Excellent Vehicle in that period
nstab,12/30/2003
really a great car, one of the most responsive i have ever driven and quick off the line. Gave great fuel economy and i really loved it.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
