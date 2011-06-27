  1. Home
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV Rear Badge
Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV Profile Shown
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
MSRP Range: $38,410 - $50,315

MSRP$40,010
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,747
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you
Save as much as $1,084 with Edmunds

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Shopping Tools

See all Highlander Hybrid lease offers
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$47,115
    MPG 35 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Limited 4dr SUV features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$45,165
    MPG 36 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Platinum 4dr SUV features & specs
    Platinum 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$48,365
    MPG 36 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
    LE 4dr SUV features & specs
    LE 4dr SUV
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$38,410
    MPG 36 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid features & specs
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Highlander Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Highlander Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Highlander Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg to 36 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Highlander Hybrid has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid:

    • The sporty XSE trim debuts in the Hybrid lineup
    • More advanced safety features are standard
    • LED headlights are now standard
    • Part of the fourth Highlander generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Highlander Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Highlander Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Highlander Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,410.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $47,115
    • Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,165
    • Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $48,365
    • LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,410
    • XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,210
    • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,010
    • Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,315
    • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,810
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the next question is, which Highlander Hybrid model is right for you? Highlander Hybrid variants include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Highlander Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Highlander Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Highlander Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,808. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,006 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,006 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,802.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 93 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,608. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $995 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $995 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,613.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 32 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,428. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,084 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,084 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,344.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 90 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,810. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $416 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $416 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,394.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,978. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,160 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,160 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,818.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrids are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 450 new 2021 Highlander Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,092 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,914 on a used or CPO 2021 Highlander Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,652.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,736.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Toyota lease specials

