  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

MSRP from $26,345 - $31,545
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S Sedan Exterior
+65
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Find a Dealer
vw.com
MSRP$27,340
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,340
See Out-The-Door Prices
24 for sale near you
Find a DealerAd
vw.com

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Quick acceleration and strong braking performance
  • Tidy and controlled handling for a small sedan
  • Smooth ride
  • Plenty of interior storage
  • Cabin feels a bit plasticky compared to others in the class
  • Lackluster infotainment system
  • Slight price increase on base trim and larger bump for Autobahn
  • New MIB3 infotainment system standard on Autobahn trim
  • Adaptive cruise control and other driver safety aids standard on Autobahn
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Jetta GLI
S and Autobahn

msrp 

$26,245
starting price
See All Trims
vw.com
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Jetta GLI lease offers
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Volkswagen Jetta GLI
    2014
    2013

    Features & Specs

    Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Autobahn 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$31,545
    MPG 24 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Autobahn 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$30,745
    MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$26,345
    MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$27,145
    MPG 24 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI features & specs
    Ad
    2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S
    Select Color: 

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.1%
    Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2014
    2013

    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Jetta GLI both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta GLI fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta GLI gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta GLI has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI:

    • Slight price increase on base trim and larger bump for Autobahn
    • New MIB3 infotainment system standard on Autobahn trim
    • Adaptive cruise control and other driver safety aids standard on Autobahn
    • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta GLI. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta GLI's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Jetta GLI is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,345.

    Other versions include:

    • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $31,545
    • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $30,745
    • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,345
    • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,145
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the next question is, which Jetta GLI model is right for you? Jetta GLI variants include Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Jetta GLI models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview

    The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Jetta GLI.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Jetta GLI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 14 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 9 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLIS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale near. There are currently 62 new 2021 Jetta GLIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,465 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,598 on a used or CPO 2021 Jetta GLI available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,112.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,326.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volkswagen lease specials

    Related 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles