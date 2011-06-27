  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2015 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior and trunk
  • good fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engines and available Jetta Hybrid.
  • Weak, inefficient base engine
  • high price of hybrid and diesel-powered TDI
  • middling handling and steering capabilities
  • mediocre touchscreen displays.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Volkswagen Jetta is a spaciously-sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to favorably differentiate it from the economy-car pack.

Vehicle overview

Because the Jetta's last redesign a few years back was met with underwhelming response, Volkswagen has been industriously reestablishing the Jetta as an aspirational choice for buyers in the compact-car market. In an attempt to earn back its former glory, the 2015 Jetta's exterior gets a mild restyling for a sleeker look, an upgraded cabin and, on the TDI version, a more powerful and fuel efficient diesel engine.

The 2015 Jetta also boasts a new suite of available electronic driver aids that includes blind-spot detection, forward-collision alert and parking sensors. While only available on certain trims and certainly not exclusive in the compact car segment, they do endow the Jetta with some of the same features that not long ago were available only for larger and more expensive cars. Other Jetta advantages are still intact, such as a spacious cabin that's tastefully designed, the availability of both hybrid and diesel-powered engines and excellent crash test safety scores. We also like the popular turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that provides impressively quick acceleration and also very good fuel economy.

There are some tradeoffs with the 2015 Jetta you should consider. The base 2.0-liter engine is rather lackluster with just 115 horsepower and should be avoided. We're also not very fond of the stiffer ride that comes with the available sport-tuned suspension. Overall, however, there are more positives than negatives here, and the previous 2014 Jetta earned an Edmunds.com "B" rating.

Still, the compact car segment is awash with solid choices. We think the 2015 Ford Focus and the 2015 Mazda 3 are more entertaining to drive than the VW, and their cabins are generally richer. Both the 2015 Hyundai Elantra and its Kia Forte cousin are well built, boast plenty features and provide strong value. Then there's the Honda Civic, which still might be the segment's overall standard. Given this abundance of good picks, we suggest doing your research and planning back-to-back test drives before making your decision.

2015 Volkswagen Jetta models

Gasoline-engine versions of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta are available in Base, S, SE, Sport and SEL trim levels, while the diesel-engine TDI models come in S, SE and SEL trim. There are also the Jetta Hybrid (in SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels) as well as the performance-oriented Jetta GLI (in SE and SEL trim levels).

The base model 2015 Jetta, which only can be special-ordered from the dealer, is fitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and the only available transmission is a five-speed manual. Other standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker CD sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.

The Jetta S adds power heated side mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a single-CD radio with a 4-inch screen and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a trip computer, an optional automatic transmission, power door locks, a front-seat center armrest and 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The 2015 Jetta S can be ordered with an optional Technology package that includes a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, and a premium 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with satellite radio and six speakers.

The Jetta SE brings the turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and adds to the S trim's standard equipment: 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, satellite radio and an iPod adapter cable.

A Connectivity package available for the SE (requires the six-speed automatic transmission) includes body-color side mirrors, heated windshield-washer nozzles, chrome exterior trim, special 16-inch alloy wheels, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, rearview camera, sunroof, the  6.5-inch touchscreen audio system with Volkswagen's CarNet app suite, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a rear-seat armrest and trunk pass-through.

When selecting the SE with Connectivity package, you also have access to the Navigation package that brings automatic wipers, foglights, a 5-inch touchscreen radio with voice-controlled navigation and keyless ignition and entry.

The Jetta Sport trim combines elements of the Connectivity and Navigation packages by including special 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, heated windshield-washer nozzles, upgraded six-speaker radio with navigation, rearview camera, heated front seats with two-tone leatherette upholstery and special stitching for seats, steering wheel and other interior pieces.

The Jetta's SEL trim includes the equipment of the SE and the Connectivity and Navigation packages and adds a soft-surface dashboard, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat and a nine-speaker Fender premium sound system.

The Jetta TDI models in S, SE with Connectivity and SEL trims essentially mirror the equipment levels of the gasoline-engine counterparts above (except for the TDI S's standard 16-inch steel wheels, and the TDI SE gets the soft-texture dash), but come with a 2-liter turbocharged diesel engine.

The Jetta Hybrid's SE and SEL trims also essentially mirror those of the standard Jetta in those trims. Added highlights of the Hybrid SEL Premium include 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, a rear spoiler, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning. The Fender premium sound system is also included.

The Jetta GLI SE comes with a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition and entry, and essentially all the features of the standard Jetta SE with the Connectivity package. Moving up to the GLI SEL adds xenon headlights, LED running lights, upgraded leatherette upholstery, the navigation system, the Fender premium sound system and additional safety monitoring systems.

A Safety package that includes blind-spot monitoring and forward-collision warning systems and rear parking sensors is available for the gasoline-engine Jetta SE with Connectivity and Navigation as well as the Jetta SEL.

A Lighting package that adds xenon headlights, LED running lights, interior ambient lighting and an upgraded gauge-cluster display is available for all gasoline-engine Jettas except the Base and S. For the diesel-engine Jetta SEL, the contents of the Lighting and Safety packages are combined in a single option package.

2015 Highlights

The Volkswagen Jetta receives a variety of updates for 2015. They include front and rear styling changes and new structural enhancements, the latter of which have resulted in improved frontal impact safety test scores. Inside you'll find improved materials quality, as well as several new available electronic safety features. Finally, the Jetta TDI has an updated diesel engine that's both more powerful and more fuel efficient.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta base and S trims are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 115 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/34 mpg highway) with the automatic transmission and 28 combined (25/34) with the five-speed manual gearbox.

The Jetta SE and SEL feature a substantially stronger 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that develops 170 hp and, more importantly, 184 lb-ft of torque. The SE gets the same transmission choices as the lower trims, while the SE with Convenience or Navigation packages and the SEL are automatic-only. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway) with the automatic and 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with the manual transmission.

In Edmunds testing, a Jetta SE with the automatic accelerated from zero to 60 mph in just 7.4 seconds, an impressively quick time for this class of car.

The Jetta TDI features a new-design turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 150 hp -- up 10 horses from last year -- and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a six-speed automated-manual transmission (VW's "DSG") is optional.

Coupled with the DSG automatic transmission, the TDI delivers an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 36 mpg (31/45) while the manual-transmission version also rates 36 mpg combined (31 city/46 highway). In Edmunds performance testing, a Jetta TDI fitted with the previous-generation diesel and the DSG automatic transmission accelerated from 0-to-60 mph in 8.4 seconds. Although the 2015 Jetta's diesel is slightly more powerful, we expect performance to be virtually the same.

The 2015 VW Jetta Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that works in tandem with a 20kW electric motor. Together they send 170 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

According to the EPA, the Jetta Hybrid will return 45 mpg combined (42 mpg city/48 mpg highway). During an extensive Edmunds fuel economy test consisting of city, highway and interstate driving, the Jetta Hybrid averaged 43.0 mpg overall. At our test track, the Jetta Hybrid ran from zero to 60 mph in a swift 7.8 seconds, one of the quickest times in this hybrid segment.

The 2015 Jetta GLI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 210 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while the six-speed DSG automated manual is optional.

The GLI's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) with the DSG. In Edmunds performance testing, the previous 200-hp GLI with the manual gearbox sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. We would expect the 10 hp increase in the newer GLI to quicken that time by maybe a tenth or so at best.

Safety

The 2015 VW Jetta comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is included in SEL and TDI models. VW's Car-Net telematics system, standard from SE with Connectivity on up, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

Newly available electronic safety features for the 2015 Jetta include a blind-spot monitoring system, rear-traffic alert and forward-collision warning. These are standard or optional on select trims as indicated earlier.

In government crash tests, the Jetta earned an overall score of five stars (out of five possible), with four stars for front crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2015 Jetta the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) crash tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Jetta TDI stopped from 60 to zero mph in 128 feet, which is a little longer than average for this class of car. A Jetta SE was better than average with a 118-foot stop.

Driving

Unless you have plenty of time on your hands, we'd recommend staying away from the 2015 Jetta S models and their rather woeful 115-hp four-cylinder engine. For not much more money, the move up to the Jetta SE trim not only brings a useful increase in equipment but, more importantly, the wonderfully smooth and satisfying 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It gets better fuel economy and you'll thank yourself on every freeway merge or long uphill grade.

If you can afford the TDI diesel, you'll be rewarded with surprisingly stout power in addition to the substantial fuel economy boost. The same can be said of the Jetta Hybrid. But in both cases you will have to drive for a while to see the payback.

Although some versions of the Jetta offer a sport-tuned suspension, there doesn't seem to much of an advantage over a standard Jetta. Even the GLI's steering isn't particularly sharp when turning into corners, and the car's braking ability and overall cornering grip are both fairly modest for a performance variant. If, however, you're simply looking for a livelier Jetta sedan, then the GLI is a solid upgrade. The 2.0-liter turbo engine delivers a nice wallop of torque that you'll feel around town and on fast-moving highways. The engine has a nice soundtrack, too. 

No matter what Jetta you pick, you'll likely find an affable road trip companion, as ride comfort is very good and the cabin is nicely sealed off from wind and tire noise.

Interior

With the recent trend towards edgy shapes in technology-focused interiors, the 2015 Jetta's overall interior design looks conservative in comparison, although many might find a certain sort of peace in the lack of glaring screens or a multitude of questionably-useful buttons. The Jetta's simple, functional gauges and dash could be judged either as homage to the days when German designs focused on the task of driving and little else – or as just plain behind-the-times. For those who believe simplicity is best, the view from the Jetta's driver's seat will be a delight.

Depending on trim level, there are some revised new materials and textures in the 2015 Jetta's cabin, and the stalks and buttons continue to work with a substantial heft that's sometimes lacking in other compact cars. This year, a revision to the instrument cluster better separates the two main dials and a redesign of the climate controls, which sit low in the center dash, makes them easier to see and adjust. But it's tough to judge even the optional touchscreen infotainment interface as anything but looking outdated and small in the Jetta's otherwise pleasingly uncluttered dash.

More impressive is the airiness and spacious feel of the 2015 Jetta's cabin. The backseat dwarfs just about every other one in the compact hatchback or sedan class. The Jetta's 15.7-cubic-foot trunk capacity is one of the best in the segment, too. Overall, the Jetta's interior has a welcome feel of space, there's plenty of room for both passengers and cargo and the cabin now seems properly executed for the car's price point.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(29%)
4(29%)
3(16%)
2(12%)
1(14%)
3.5
31 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MPG Star
scott,08/09/2017
TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
I use the diesel for work commute, mixed highway. 2 hours each way, 8 times a month. I average over 50 MPG on the 115 mile trip with cruise control at 70mph. That's over 800 miles per tank. My previous diesel, the 2013 averaged just under 50 on the same route, with about 700 miles per tank. There's another trip I do consistently, of 47 backroad miles, and with light traffic I average 60 mpg! I consider the interior of solid quality, the steering is firm, it likes highway cruising, and plenty of trunk space. I have a class 2 hitch for towing up to 600lb and the torque is more than adequate. The DSG shifts really well. I tried it manual, but I don't do as well as the computer. The DSG is smoother from a stop than the 2013, which seemed to lurch forward when you take foot off the brake. This one smooths forward from a stop. What makes me a little sad is that it no longer sounds and vibrates like a diesel, the turbo sound is non-existent, and engine has new anti vibration technology. They've added huge particulate filters and DPF, and 3 water cooling circuits, and that's taken away the diesel sound. The turbo and intake manifold should last much longer because they're filtering the exhaust prior to the turbo and the EGR gas is filtered too, so you're not putting dirty exhaust back into the manifold.
A near miss
LG,11/30/2016
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Overall I love this car. The new 1.8t is very quick and provides outstanding fuel economy. The ride and handling are considerably better than the Kia I traded it in for it. Where it comes up short are the cheap looking and horribly uncomfortable car seats that come standard on the 15 SE. I found a gel pad that pretty much takes care of the problem. I guess it was cost saving reasons that caused VW to go away from the nicer leatherette seats that previously came on the car but it's a real turn off.
Poor A/C System
Champagne,03/20/2017
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2015 Jetta SE, new, in October of 2015. As soon as the weather was warm enough for me to need my A/C, I noticed that every time I would travel long distance on the interstate, my A/C would stop blowing cold air. At one point, I pulled over and had someone look under the hood only to see the A/C components were frozen. Once I would let them thaw out, it would blow cold again for a few minutes, until it would freeze up again. I brought it in to the Lafayette LA dealership three times for the same issue only for them to tell me that they....CHECKED AND FOUND COMPRESSOR PRESSURE FLUCTUATING ON LOW SIDE AND COMPRESSOR PUMPED DOWN TO 20 LOW SIDE COMPRESSOR IS ACTUALLY COOLING TO WELL CAUSING FREEZE UP . REPLACED THE AC COMPRESSOR AFTER CONSULTING TECH 20. RECHARGED AND RECHECKED ALL IS OK NOW. It still continues to do the same thing, and now they are telling me that I am not running my A/C correctly and that it "states in the manual" how to properly use the A/C. I can also feel air coming out of the area where my radio and temperature controls are located. I've never needed a manual to know how to use my A/C, Ive always just used it and I have never had this problem in any other vehicle that I have owned. I also have had to add anti freeze to my car twice since I have purchased my Jetta, a year and a half ago. I was told that they checked it and there was no leak, but that it was normal for that to happen sometimes.....!!! Now I am having issues with my seat belt alert going off while I am wearing my seat belt, and since my last scheduled maintenance, my car sometimes acts like it doesn't want to start, and my sunroof doesn't always close the first time that I try to close it. VW has yet to find anything wrong with any issues that I have had with my car, and their service manager was not at all pleasant to deal with.
The Red Rocket
Termitesforhire,11/05/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I swore I'd never buy one. Too expensive, too unreliable. Well, in a pinch, a tornado red SE Jetta jumped out at me at the dealer on an evening I had gone to see a different car. Over the last 3 months and 6,000 miles I've had a mostly positive experience. This is a compact sedan with a solid build quality feel. The interior and trunk room, along with the ride, are more like a midsize sedan, but the parking and handling are more like a compact. VW found a great balance here. It's really the perfect size car. Few cars find this balance, except maybe Dodge Avenger/Chrysler 200, and I wasn't about to buy one of those! If you have a turbo you'll also see why I entitled the review, "The Red Rocket." It drives like a V6 (at minimum) and still returns 40 MPG. Visibility is great. Car is great looking, with classic, timeless VW looks inside and out. Seats are firm but comfortable, and the heated seats rock. The seat bottom and back both heat, not just the bottom like a lot of cars. I'm not without complaints, though. The worst so far is maintenance costs. Even with no true "problems," every ounce of preventative maintenance will cost more on this car because of special oil, filters, etc. - many of which are proprietary and cannot be obtained other than from VW. I do hear some squeaks and rattles from time to time. I also have issues with my stereo, the AUX will randomly shut off and I have to go in and turn it back on. This happens about once a week. Not a huge problem, but an annoyance. Display between the instrument panel gauges is hard to navigate without using the manual. Dashboard and interior door plastic reminds you that it's an economy class car also. It's more like what you'd expect in a low-end Chevrolet than anything with a German nameplate. Overall, this has surprised me and has been a great commuter car with the comfort and fuel economy. The powertrain is also amazing. At this point, longevity and reliability will be the determining factors as to whether this will go down as a great or a lousy car for me. Crossing my fingers for the best, hoping for many happy years, but if it turns into a stereotypical European money pit, it's back to Japanese cars for me!
See all 31 reviews of the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI SE, Jetta Sedan, Jetta GLI SEL, Jetta GLI SE PZEV, Jetta Hybrid, Jetta GLI SEL PZEV, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SE PZEV w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), SE w/Connectivity, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), TDI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), TDI SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TDI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S is priced between $8,995 and$13,750 with odometer readings between 24006 and92072 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV is priced between $8,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 35942 and78187 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S is priced between $6,995 and$9,486 with odometer readings between 58032 and85406 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology is priced between $5,995 and$12,335 with odometer readings between 33830 and141403 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sport is priced between $7,900 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 44197 and91586 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL is priced between $10,495 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 37959 and108300 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity is priced between $11,991 and$11,991 with odometer readings between 50801 and50801 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity is priced between $12,199 and$12,199 with odometer readings between 36756 and36756 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity, Navigation is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 107956 and107956 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity is priced between $13,900 and$13,900 with odometer readings between 14745 and14745 miles.

Which used 2015 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2015 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 14745 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a used 2015 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,987.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,217.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,614.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,574.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

