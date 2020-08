Used 2004 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

I bought my 04 Jetta gls 1.8t used with 92k miles on it. Test driving the car was AWESOME! It was fast, steering was very responsive, and the leather interior and front seats were very comfy! There is almost NO ROOM in the back seat.. good luck fitting anybody of above average height or weight back there. The day after purchase I got my first CEL... Failed ignition coil. Immediately went back to the dealership where after a little haggling they replaced it for free. Three days later, ANOTHER CEL!! ANOTHER IGNITION COIL.. After contacting the dealership again they told me the vehicle had an open recall on it's coils.. they replaced all four coils and threw in a car wash.. Now running like an absolute champ and I feel like a champ knowing the headaches are behind me.. for now! If you are interested in this car, make sure it has been properly maintained and has had all of it's recalls taken care of. If it has.. BUY IT!!

