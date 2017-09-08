Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
- 99,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,490$3,149 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Tornado Red 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE in Tornado Red vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim.25/37 City/Highway MPGPlease contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ8FM287380
Stock: R287666B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 67,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500$2,033 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJXFM269063
Stock: R7067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 81,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,200$2,488 Below Market
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
ONE OWNER, TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., THREE MONTH GOLD CHECK WARRANTY., 4D Sedan, 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Pure White, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI S Pure White CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel31/45 City/Highway MPGReviews:* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disable
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ7FM240353
Stock: VP8924A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 27,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,299$2,192 Below Market
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Rear Back up Camera, Accident Free CARFAX History, Push Button Start, GPS / Navigation System, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Heated front seats, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Platinum Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L TDI SE31/45 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 24993 miles below market average!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ5FM409947
Stock: V20004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-21-2019
- 117,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,350$1,880 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJXFM239945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,495$1,745 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.3|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.0|Rear brake diameter - 10.7|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.4|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 4|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Sun visors|Axle ratio - 3.50|Door handle color - black|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - black|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|Driver information system|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level maintenance due tire fill alert turn off headlights|Daytime running lights|Headlights - halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Automatic hazard warning lights|Body side reinforcements|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Impact sensor - door unlock fuel cut-off post-collision safety system|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat - heated|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.0|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Heated windshield washer jets|Power windows - remotely operated safety reverse
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ7FM265080
Stock: FM265080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 101,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795$1,609 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
HAIL SALE!!! VEHICLE WILL BE SOLD WITH LIGHT TO MODERATE HAIL DAMAGE.STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS AND GOOD GAS MILEAGE!!Tornado Red 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 SOHCReviews:* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead.Source: The Manufacturer SummaryBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9FM218766
Stock: SE20217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,250$2,246 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! U
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ9FM291935
Stock: SM20477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 73,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$3,280 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3FM424256
Stock: AD424256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,576 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,331$1,069 Below Market
Brown's Richmond Volkswagen - Richmond / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3010 miles below market average! 25/37 City/Highway MPG Platinum Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE 1.8L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Buy Happy, Drive Happy! Brown’s Volkswagen is your destination for a Hassle Free experience on your next pre-owned vehicle! We offer the BEST No Hassle Price from the start to save you time and money. All of our vehicles are hand picked and under go a rigorous 127 point inspection by our certified technicians. Unlike other dealers, there are NO hidden reconditioning fees! Our customer service reps are not paid commission so they can focus on helping you find the best vehicle that meets your needs and budget. Reviews: * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity, Navigation with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ8FM306915
Stock: 5017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 87,018 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,990$4,069 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L S in Reflex Silver Metallic vehicle highlights include, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **POWER SEATS**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Reflex Silver Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L S FWD23/34 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.Reviews: * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability co
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0FM215402
Stock: S658519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 32,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,665$1,216 Below Market
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta include: WAS $15,000, EPA 45 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Volkswagen Certified, GREAT MILES 32,421! Heated Seats, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Diesel, ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+ point inspection, 2-Year / Unlimited-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts OPTION PACKAGES: ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT booster cables, warning triangle, LED flashlight, multi-tool, work gloves, PVC tape, blanket, poncho, whistle, cable ties and bandages. Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI SE w/Connectivity with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ3FM233125
Stock: 6715
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 43,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,450$1,740 Below Market
Economy Auto Superstore - Chattanooga / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD07AJ9FM212965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,576$1,807 Below Market
Volkswagen of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5FM347328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,733$2,193 Below Market
Berlin City Kia - Gorham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta S w/Technology with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5FM423906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$1,930 Below Market
Team Volkswagen of Hayward - Hayward / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (31 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWLA7AJ0FM274909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,343$1,350 Below Market
Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 25/37 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV w/Connectivity, Navigation with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ3FM214465
Stock: S567716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 68,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$1,377 Below Market
Liberty Auto Plaza Volkswagen - Libertyville / Illinois
Platinum Gray Metallic 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 1 OWNER CERTIFED CARFAX**, **LEATHER HEATED SEATS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **BLUE TOOTH/ HANDS FREE**, **I POD CONNECT**, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 25/37 City/Highway MPGReviews:* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE w/Connectivity, Navigation with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD07AJ4FM229494
Stock: 229494a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
