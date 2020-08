Close

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - ** EXACT TRUE MILES UNKNOWN ** - ** BACK IN 2018 THERE WAS SOME SORT OF CLERICAL/CALLOUS ERROR BY WHICH THE MILES RECORDED WENT UP BY 76000 MILES IN 1 DAY. CLEARLY THIS CANNOT HAPPEN, BUT IT WAS REPORTED TO CARFAX NONETHELESS. SINCE THAT EVENT, THE CAR IS BY DEFINITION TRUE MILES UNKNOWN. WE SHOW 73K MILES ON THE ODOMETER, AND WE *THINK* THOSE ARE ACCURATE, BUT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO KNOW FOR SURE. PRICED ACCORDINGLY ** - IN DECENT CONDITION, NOTHING GREAT, NOTHING HORRIBLE - PUSH BUTTON START W/ SMART KEY ACCESS - REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS AND TINTED WINDOWS - THIS CAR IS ON CONSIGNMENT, READ OUR NOTES IN THE PICS ABOUT THAT. - NO FINANCING DUE TO TMU ISSUE (We do take credit cards UPTO 5K AND with ~35% cash down) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. *NO* FINANCING AVAIL ON THIS CAR! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8SN4HF5EU057641

Stock: XRD41625A

Certified Pre-Owned: No