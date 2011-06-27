Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
- $9,980Great Deal | $4,971 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited73,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - ** EXACT TRUE MILES UNKNOWN ** - ** BACK IN 2018 THERE WAS SOME SORT OF CLERICAL/CALLOUS ERROR BY WHICH THE MILES RECORDED WENT UP BY 76000 MILES IN 1 DAY. CLEARLY THIS CANNOT HAPPEN, BUT IT WAS REPORTED TO CARFAX NONETHELESS. SINCE THAT EVENT, THE CAR IS BY DEFINITION TRUE MILES UNKNOWN. WE SHOW 73K MILES ON THE ODOMETER, AND WE *THINK* THOSE ARE ACCURATE, BUT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO KNOW FOR SURE. PRICED ACCORDINGLY ** - IN DECENT CONDITION, NOTHING GREAT, NOTHING HORRIBLE - PUSH BUTTON START W/ SMART KEY ACCESS - REAR CAPTAINS CHAIRS - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS AND TINTED WINDOWS - THIS CAR IS ON CONSIGNMENT, READ OUR NOTES IN THE PICS ABOUT THAT. - NO FINANCING DUE TO TMU ISSUE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF5EU057641
Stock: XRD41625A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,989Great Deal | $3,090 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited92,535 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SUV W/ 3RD ROW SEATING, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, AWD, Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Blind Spot Sensor, Emergency communication system, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Security system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF4EU036400
Stock: BT036400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $12,990Great Deal | $2,727 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS62,796 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Platinum Motor Sports Auto Sales - La Grange / Kentucky
This is a beautiful Hyundai Santa Fe. It has all the options except the sunroof. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. This vehicle had one previous owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF0EU065971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,989Great Deal | $1,694 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS105,225 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Allen Gwynn Chevrolet - Glendale / California
Contact Allen Gwynn Chevrolet today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS. This Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a 'must have' for any family. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Santa Fe GLS is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF2EU064033
Stock: 202831A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $14,985Great Deal | $4,974 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited50,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Great Lakes GMC Buick - Ashtabula / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF0EU068082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,307Great Deal | $2,164 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS88,955 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VanDevere Chevrolet - Akron / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 25534 miles below market average! Becketts Black 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HFXEU055450
Stock: D3462A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $9,996Great Deal
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS115,989 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Mesquite - Mesquite / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF0EU038207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,499
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited89,663 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!ONE OWNER!FEATURES:-3RD ROW SEATING-SPACIOUS 7 PSG. SUV!!-HEATED LEATHER/CLOTH SEATS-2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS-BLIND SPOT MONITORS-POWER REAR TAILGATE-REAR SHADE PKG. FOR REAR SIDE WINDOWS-BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY-ECO DRIVE BUTTON-DOWNHILL DECENT CONTROL-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-BACK UP CAMERA-PREMIUM SPORT ALLOY WHEELS-3 DIFFERENT STEERING WHEEL MODES-AUTO HEADLIGHTS/FOG LIGHTS-ONLY 89 K MILES!!!!-PRIVACY GLASS-MULTIPLE 12V OUTLETS/AUX/USB/AM/FM/CD/BT-SMART KEY W/ PUSH BUTTON START-FACTORY ALARM SYSTEM!!!2014 Hyundai Santa Fe is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'The 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe has what it takes to unseat the class-leading seven-passenger crossovers, with quality, power, comfort and style.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Classy interior design- strong V6 engine- lots of standard features for the money- easy-to-use electronic interface- lengthy warranty.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHFXEU063774
Stock: 21-2790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,988Good Deal
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS71,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Hyundai Santa Fe GLS redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. The Santa Fe GLS is well maintained and has just 71,879mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe: Starting at $24,950 the Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder, and with its standard 290-horsepower V6, it offers more power than all of them. The Santa Fe Sport on the other hand features a standard 6-speed automatic, and at 71.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space, it bests competition such as the Toyota Venza and Ford Edge. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport are appealing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF4EU067418
Stock: EU067418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $16,880Good Deal | $1,431 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS63,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Trustworthy and worry-free, this Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS makes room for the whole team and the equipment. This Hyundai Santa Fe features the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, PREMIUM PACKAGE 02 (DISCONTINUED) -inc: Blind Spot Detection System, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, CleanAir Ionizer, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink/Compass, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Power Liftgate, Power Front Passenger Seat, MUDGUARDS, GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, GRAY, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS -inc: Stain-resistant, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, CARGO TRAY, CARGO NET, BECKETTS BLACK, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF4EU039244
Stock: 19096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $10,995Good Deal
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited132,713 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bosco Auto Group - Flower Mound / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF4EU037756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,987Good Deal | $1,628 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited108,617 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2014 Hyundai Santa FeBLUETOOTH, USB, CARFAX 1-OWNER, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, 3RD ROW, HEATED SEATS, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, POWER SEAT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HFXEU046215
Stock: B4035P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,000Fair Deal | $732 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited74,664 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Terry Lee Hyundai - Noblesville / Indiana
Becketts Black 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, VEHICLE DETAILED, 7 PASSENGER, USB ADAPTER, SATELLITE RADIO, RECENT TRADE IN, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, MP3- USB / I-POD READY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AWD, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHFXEU043556
Stock: 65439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $12,950Good Deal | $872 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited91,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
See the full listing at shift.com/s/1630660 Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF0EU061628
Stock: c129789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $17,255Good Deal | $1,974 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS55,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Summit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Brattleboro / Vermont
This Vehicle has less than 56k miles!! You won't find a better SUV than this sweet Hyundai. Climb into this noteworthy Vehicle, and when you roll down the street, people will definitely take notice!! Dare to compare!! This notable 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS, with its grippy AWD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you* Great MPG: 24 MPG Hwy.. Optional equipment includes: Carpeted Floor Mats, Cargo Cover/Screen, Mudguards, Cargo Net, First Aid Kit...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SRDHF6EU052226
Stock: A2534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $13,500Good Deal | $992 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited108,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
High Country Toyota - Scottsboro / Alabama
gray Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10276 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF1EU039061
Stock: 4299C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $11,695Good Deal | $1,269 below market
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS99,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF8EU070807
Stock: 070807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,495Good Deal
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS57,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS Monaco *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Fully Detailed*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, beige Cloth.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 24466 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SM4HF8EU062660
Stock: HJ289747A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020