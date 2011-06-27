  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1994 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$642 - $1,651
Used Jetta for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

GLS and GLX models arrive this year. ABS is optional on GL and GLS; standard on GLX. Dual airbags are phased in shortly after 1994 production begins. GLX features 2.8-liter V6 and traction control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(46%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
VWred-dragon,02/03/2004
I bought my 94 GLX VR6 in September of 2003 with 103,000 miles on it. The car was purchased in good condition, I had to do regular 10 year expected maintenence on it but nothing out of the ordinary (repacked wheel berrings, tune up, accessory belt, fixed a tiny coolent leak, valve cover gasket, and motor mount) the car runs great and performs excellently. (My model was made in Germany, not Mexico)
My Beloved Jetta, will be missed :(
Cory G,01/15/2009
I bought my first car which was My Beloved Jetta in 2007. I really enjoyed that car so much that I was going to hook it up with some nice stuff. It was used so I knew what I was getting. It was green, 5 speed manual, sunroof, am/fm cassette radio, what I wanted for a first car. I had to sell it because it failed inspection for emissions, sunroof leaked, gotten into a couple of fender benders :(. I miss that car. I drive a Chevy HHR now, still miss the Jetta.
Great engine
Helder,10/19/2009
I bought this car back in 2004 with 185,000 for $250. It needed timing belt, tune up (park pugs, wires, dist. Cap, belts and filters, rear shocks and brakes). The car looked in good shape no rust, interior was perfect, & the privious owner had just replaced the the muffler & tires. A close friend happens to be a master VW mechanic so all parts and labor only cost me $750. For $1000 dollars I figured the car could laet another 2 years. To my surprise it ran very good, fast, economic, & fun to drive. After 5 years I put more $$ into it: new starter, radiator, rotors & pads, muffler, & master cylinder ($880 parts & labor). It still running strong today 23, ooo miles. Oil change done every 3,000 miles
I'll miss my Dub!
Asetroz6,11/02/2009
Purchased in 1996. Over 170000 miles and still ran strong. I put all but 43000mi. Owned for 13 years. Seats very comfortable. Used to Auto Cross and even beat a few Vettes! Good stereo, enough room in the back seats for adults on a hour trip or so, ran it hard and on long trips and only the usual repairs.
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include Limited Edition 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, GLX VR6 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a used 1994 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,121.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,113.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Jetta lease specials

Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles