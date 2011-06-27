I bought my 94 GLX VR6 in September of 2003 with 103,000 miles on it. The car was purchased in good condition, I had to do regular 10 year expected maintenence on it but nothing out of the ordinary (repacked wheel berrings, tune up, accessory belt, fixed a tiny coolent leak, valve cover gasket, and motor mount) the car runs great and performs excellently. (My model

was made in Germany, not Mexico)