1994 Volkswagen Jetta Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$642 - $1,651
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
GLS and GLX models arrive this year. ABS is optional on GL and GLS; standard on GLX. Dual airbags are phased in shortly after 1994 production begins. GLX features 2.8-liter V6 and traction control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
VWred-dragon,02/03/2004
I bought my 94 GLX VR6 in September of 2003 with 103,000 miles on it. The car was purchased in good condition, I had to do regular 10 year expected maintenence on it but nothing out of the ordinary (repacked wheel berrings, tune up, accessory belt, fixed a tiny coolent leak, valve cover gasket, and motor mount) the car runs great and performs excellently. (My model was made in Germany, not Mexico)
Cory G,01/15/2009
I bought my first car which was My Beloved Jetta in 2007. I really enjoyed that car so much that I was going to hook it up with some nice stuff. It was used so I knew what I was getting. It was green, 5 speed manual, sunroof, am/fm cassette radio, what I wanted for a first car. I had to sell it because it failed inspection for emissions, sunroof leaked, gotten into a couple of fender benders :(. I miss that car. I drive a Chevy HHR now, still miss the Jetta.
Helder,10/19/2009
I bought this car back in 2004 with 185,000 for $250. It needed timing belt, tune up (park pugs, wires, dist. Cap, belts and filters, rear shocks and brakes). The car looked in good shape no rust, interior was perfect, & the privious owner had just replaced the the muffler & tires. A close friend happens to be a master VW mechanic so all parts and labor only cost me $750. For $1000 dollars I figured the car could laet another 2 years. To my surprise it ran very good, fast, economic, & fun to drive. After 5 years I put more $$ into it: new starter, radiator, rotors & pads, muffler, & master cylinder ($880 parts & labor). It still running strong today 23, ooo miles. Oil change done every 3,000 miles
Asetroz6,11/02/2009
Purchased in 1996. Over 170000 miles and still ran strong. I put all but 43000mi. Owned for 13 years. Seats very comfortable. Used to Auto Cross and even beat a few Vettes! Good stereo, enough room in the back seats for adults on a hour trip or so, ran it hard and on long trips and only the usual repairs.
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
