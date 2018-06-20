  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

What’s new

  • Fully redesigned
  • More in-car and safety tech
  • New SEL Premium trim
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Ride comfort is on par with luxury cars
  • Lots of places inside the cabin to store your stuff
  • Beats premium audio system is excellent
  • Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
  • Brakes feel grabby at low speeds
  • Steering wheel controls take some getting used to
  • Cabin feels more plasticky than others in the class
Build & price

Which Jetta does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Jetta R-Line could be the way to go. It adds a lot of desirable features to the base Jetta S such as simulated leather upholstery, heated seats, a sunroof and 17-inch wheels. We also like that the R-Line has a blacked-out front grille that's more visually appealing than the ungainly chrome piece.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Early Volkswagen Jettas placed a strong emphasis on driving precision and an upscale personality. More recently, VW gave the Jetta a more practical and comfort-oriented direction, but it came at the cost of refinement. It wasn't an approach we were particularly fond of. The redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta continues the trend toward greater size and comfort, but this time around quality hasn't been so obviously sacrificed.

The new Jetta is slightly longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs. The exterior styling is more distinctive, with sharp character lines, a larger grille, and a much larger presence on the road. There's more room and comfort for front passengers, though the trunk is slightly smaller this time around.

The interior design is certainly more modern. The Jetta's lower trim levels come with a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The more expensive trim levels get a larger 8-inch screen plus VW's Digital Cockpit, which is a fully digital and customizable gauge cluster. Almost every Jetta comes with useful driver safety aids, including forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring.

For power, the Jetta continues to come with a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four (147 horsepower) that is connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is reasonably quick for the class, and the EPA estimates you'll get 34 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is slightly better than last year. A sportier GLI variant is also available.

On the downside, interior quality still isn't all that great, and the car's grabby brake pedal makes it hard to stop smoothly. But given its improvements elsewhere, plus the smooth ride and roomy cabin, we think the Jetta is worth considering alongside other top models such as the Honda Civic, the Kia Forte and the Mazda 3.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta models

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that's available in five trims. The base S aims to undercut its competition with a lower price point without sacrificing features. The SE model adds more convenience features, while the R-Line has similar features but with different styling elements. The SEL and SEL Premium trims add enough tech to turn the Jetta into a mini luxury sedan.

All are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The base S comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with an eight-speed automatic optional. The eight-speed auto is standard on the remaining trims.

Highlights for the Jetta S include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED head- and taillights, air conditioning, a 6.5-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a USB port, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system.

An optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Jetta SE has those features as standard plus a sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

If you want a slightly different look, opt for the Jetta R-Line. It has similar equipment to the SE, but it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and replaces the chrome grille and mirror caps with gloss-black pieces. A unique rear bumper finishes the look. On the inside, contrasting stitching on the steering wheel and R-Line badges remind you of your purchase. To help improve the Jetta's traction when powering out of turns aggressively, VW's XDS, an electronic differential lock, is standard on the R-Line only.

With the Jetta SEL, buyers get a taste of luxury-car life thanks to high-end features such as adaptive cruise control, an eight-speaker BeatsAudio sound system, an upgraded infotainment system with an 8-inch display, satellite and HD radio, a fully digital gauge cluster (Digital Cockpit) and an extra USB port. Other safety items such as lane keeping assist, auto high-beam control, automatic wipers, and auto-dimming rearview mirror are standard as well. Oddly, the SEL drops back down to 16-inch alloy wheels, though you do get a 10-color adjustable ambient lighting system.

A Cold Weather package is available on SE, R-Line and SEL trims. It includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a heated windshield wiper park zone, heated windshield washer nozzles, and remote start.

The SEL Premium is the icing on the cake for the Jetta line. It has the features from the Cold Weather package plus 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, and a navigation system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Jetta R-Line (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
The Jetta feels quick around town thanks to the solid torque output from the turbocharged engine. It also handles curves well, staying controlled and stable. But the numb steering and chassis and lack of top-end power make the Jetta less engaging than it could be. It's undeniably competent in typical driving, but it lacks the character of some competitors.

Acceleration

7.5
The pint-sized turbo engine makes more torque than you'd perhaps think. The Jetta feels punchy at low rpm and accelerates eagerly from a stop. Push it to red line, however, and the engine runs out of thrust. The lack of power is telling in 0-60 mph acceleration — the Jetta's 8.4-second sprint is middling for the segment.

Braking

6.5
The brake pedal feels soft, and the response isn't linear. At low speeds, the brakes can feel grabby. Our as-tested 60-0 mph braking distance of 124 feet is on par for the segment.

Steering

6.5
The steering is light and rubbery, and there's no feedback from the road. It's basically impossible to tell what the front wheels are doing. The Jetta does have excellent on-center feel, which makes it a nice freeway cruiser.

Handling

7.5
Body roll is surprisingly well controlled, and the car is stable through turns. Unfortunately, the chassis isn't very communicative — coupled with the numb steering, the handling comes off competent but not engaging. It's a shame considering there's real potential for sportiness baked in.

Drivability

7.5
The transmission is smooth, but shifts are a bit slurred, making them more noticeable. The Jetta is eager to upshift. This characteristic, combined with the low horsepower output from the engine, results in frequent downshifts, which can make for jerky responsiveness in low-speed traffic.

Comfort

8.0
It's disappointing that only the highest trim gets adjustable lumbar because the lack of support is a real pea under an otherwise comfortable mattress. The Jetta has a good ride quality and suitable noise insulation, along with nicely cushioned seats. But your lower back will be left wanting.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seat cushions are just soft enough, and they provide enough bolstering for the car's character. The headrests aren't positioned aggressively forward, and they are likewise pleasantly soft. Unfortunately, there's no lumbar adjustment and no real support, which becomes noticeable quickly.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Jetta's ride takes the edge off square bumps and absorbs larger impacts. It can feel a little bouncy over large bumps, but overall the ride quality feels premium for the class. It's one of the car's strong points for sure.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Jetta manages cabin noise impressively around town, another one of its strengths. At freeway speeds, wind noise becomes noticeable, but overall noise levels remain relatively low for the class.

Climate control

7.5
The straightforward physical controls are clearly labeled. Some of the buttons are a bit small and close together, but overall the system is easy to use and manages temperatures well. Seat heating is effective, if a bit localized toward the back of the seat. Ventilated seats are available.

Interior

7.5
The Jetta's interior looks nice, but it's chock full of hard plastics that create some unfortunate pressure points for taller drivers. The highly adjustable driving position is a plus, but overall interior accommodations are only average. Strengths such as rear legroom balance out against weaknesses such as the front passenger's cramped footwell.

Ease of use

6.5
On lower trims, the handful of controls are generally easy to find and use. The exception is that the driver information display controls are needlessly complicated, making the steering-wheel-mounted controls less optimal than some competitors. We do appreciate the large physical buttons for navigating infotainment functions.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry and exit are easy overall, with wide door openings and good clearance. The rear doors are relatively short so they can be opened wide even in tighter spaces. The one weakness is the long stepover due to the wide doorsills and rocker panels.

Driving position

9.0
The Jetta offers an optimal driving position. It provides lots of adjustability thanks to easy seat height adjust and a steering wheel with generous telescoping range. The armrests are a little low, but otherwise most drivers should be able to find a position that accommodates them.

Roominess

7.5
The driver's seat has plenty of available space, but the center console and transmission eat into the passenger footwell quite a bit. Rear-seat legroom and toe room are very good, but rear headroom isn't anything special. Average-height adults will fit fine.

Visibility

7.5
Overall the Jetta has useful sightlines, with a clear forward view and a reasonable rear view. Windows in the rear pillars help with the over-the-shoulder view. The smallish side mirrors could provide a wider field of view, but blind-spot monitoring helps.

Quality

7.0
The Jetta's interior looks nice, and a few surfaces have soft-touch coverings, but there is a lot of hard, lightweight plastic. Taller drivers especially will notice their knees pressing against hard points.

Utility

8.0
The Jetta has plenty of room for your stuff. Small-item storage is copious, even if the Jetta doesn't offer as many organizational options as class leaders. The trunk is large and easy to load, and the folding rear seats will accommodate long items. There's also plenty of room for car seats.

Small-item storage

8.0
The door pockets on all four doors are quite large, and there's a good-sized tray in front of the shifter. The cupholders will accommodate larger containers. The console box under the center armrest isn't as big as some others, and some competitors have more options to organize your small items, but there's plenty of room around the Jetta's cabin for your stuff.

Cargo space

7.5
By the numbers, the Jetta's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk falls in the middle of the pack. But in practice it's sufficiently accommodating thanks to a large, flat load floor and generous trunk opening. The trunklid has a tendency to fall closed if it's not opened securely all the way. The folding seats create a nice, wide pass-through.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
The LATCH anchors are clearly marked and easily accessible thanks to plastic sleeves. The good backseat space means even large car seats will fit and still leave room for average-size adults in the front seats.

Technology

7.5
While you get some nice features such as smartphone integration standard, it's really in the higher trim levels that the Jetta's tech shines. Examples include the excellent upgraded stereo and flashy features such as the Digital Cockpit. Competitors give you some extras at lower trim levels, especially with driver aids.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard across the range, and the base infotainment system defaults to using your smartphone's voice assistant even over Bluetooth. Unfortunately, smartphone nav can't be displayed on higher trim levels' Digital Cockpit screens.

Driver aids

7.0
VW's blind-spot monitoring and collision alert work well, and we didn't have issues with false positives. Automatic braking intervention doesn't immediately slam on the brakes, transitioning in and giving you more time to react. Adaptive cruise is standard equipment on some competitors, but it's only featured on the higher Jetta trims.

Voice control

6.0
The base stereo has no native voice controls. On higher trim levels, we find VW's voice controls a bit finicky. You'll have to learn the system's specific phrasing to access various commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

5 star reviews: 58%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 86 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • value
  • comfort
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • handling & steering
  • warranty
  • wheels & tires
  • acceleration
  • safety
  • cup holders
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • climate control
  • sound system
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • road noise
  • doors
  • brakes
  • oil
  • towing
  • lights
  • dashboard
  • visibility
  • steering wheel

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Pleasantly suprised by this one
Bob Patterson,
1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I've been car hunting, planning to buy a small sedan when my current lease is up. I've had an opportunity to spend a few days with a 2019 Jetta R-line, and I am really surprised by how much I like it. Not that I expected it to be a bad car, but I was cross-shopping against the Mazda, Subaru, Hondas, and some higher level brands like Audi and Acura. Frankly, the Jetta provides the best bang-for-the-buck compared to the others I have tested. The interior layout is excellent, with a dashboard that puts everything exactly where you want it. Handling and stability is as good as it gets at this price point, although I think the 17" wheels are a must for this. The engine is suprisingly punchy, with plenty of jump for passing on the highway. It's also got a great selection of tech & features (Apple Carplay, drivers assist features, sun roof, LED headlights with side-turning assist, etc.) for a car in this class. The steering is tad mushy, but still responsive. It's not going to compete with the luxury cars on finishing details, but it's a great alternative at a reasonable price.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Basic Car
Bill,
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I was looking for a basic commuter car for 100 mile daily round trip to work. The new Jetta looks great, understated but with some character. It is very quiet and comfortable on the road. Acceleration and handling are adequate, but nice for a base model car. Averaging 39 mpg over the first 1,500 miles with a max of 47 mpg for a 50 mile trip to work. It's great being able to drive the 500 miles a week for commuting to work on one tank of gas. Yeah, it's the first year of a major redesign, which is usually a non-starter, but the 6 yr, 72,000 warranty puts my mind somewhat at ease.

3 out of 5 stars, Improvements are in order!
Zvi Arie,
1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This car drives very nicely. Engine is peppy and transmission shifts smoothly the most of the time. Sometimes downshifts are noticeable. Suspension is on the soft side and provides comfortable ride. All the technical features in this car command an applause. Heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are awesome. Digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit are incredible and very easy to use. Beats audio system is dissent. Ambient lighting is very nice and gives the interior a warm atmosphere. Now, there are things which I personally do not like, but other people might not notice an exception. The front passenger seat is very uncomfortable. It seats low, does not have height adjustments nor lumbar support. And this is top of the line trim. It feels like I am seating flat on the floor with no back support. Long drives are not comfortable. In my opinion, this kind of cost cutting is unacceptable. The passenger seat should be afforded the same amount of adjustments as the driver seat. The materials on rear door panels look and feel very cheap. Sometimes they squeak when the temperatures are cold. There are no air vents for the rear passengers, but rear heated seats make up for it a little. The trunk insulation materials are barely present. The trunk lid and hinges are exposed and look ugly. The trunk lid itself is heavy and require a push up in order to lock in the open position. The interior lights are not LED and they are on a dim side. The rear camera does not have a projection trajectory. Overall it is a good car with an awesome fuel economy and if the manufacturer fixes these shortcomings especially with the front passenger seat adjustments, it will be even better.

5 out of 5 stars, Great economy car - Replacement for 2017 Sentra
John,
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Our 2017 Nissan Sentra was totaled, it was a great value car. This car will eventually go to my 16 year old when he leaves for College. So we came up with a list and I threw the Jetta on their because I saw a good deal advertised. I couldn't find any Six Speeds close to me so I didn't get to test drive the '18 model. We drove the Kia Soul, Corolla Mi and lastly we decided to drive the Jetta. I was blown away by the Jetta and ended up buying one. The car has a lot to offer in performance and comfort. The fuel economy is great - I could get better but its so much fun to drive and I'm still getting in the mid 30's. This has car play which is a plus and gives us the GPS, etc. This car is a winner and the prices you can get are great!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review - I can say after 7,000 + miles we still love this car and believe its a winner. There are no complaints about this car except I will need to give this to my son at the end of the school year (he earned it by his grades) - it is a lot of fun drive. We ended up enjoying it so much we added an Atlas to our garage also.

Write a review

See all 86 reviews

2019 Volkswagen Jetta video

2019 Volkswagen Jetta First Look | Detroit Auto Show

2019 Volkswagen Jetta First Look | Detroit Auto Show

[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: So this is the new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. And one of the things you'll notice first is these hard creases on the side, the big grille up front. We definitely like that new design. We think it looks pretty upscale, classy. And also, one of the things that Volkswagen talked about today and yesterday at the reveal is the coupe-like roofline, and how that actually doesn't impinge on rear passenger headroom. You still have the same amount of headroom in this Jetta that you did in last year's model. It's longer than before. It's now 105-inch wheelbase. It's almost Passat sized. That's only about five inches shorter than the Passat. It's wider and it's taller than the last Jetta, than the outgoing Jetta. It does have the same 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with actually less power than the previous year's model. It's got 147 horsepower compared to the 150 from last year. But it retains the same 184 pound feet of torque. Now we expect this new Jetta, because it's a little bit bigger, to be a little bit heavier than the outgoing model. So that might affect acceleration a little bit. But we're definitely happy with the interior. So we want to go inside, take a look, and show you just what's changed and how nice it's become on the inside of the Jetta. For starters, you look at the center console screen and the driver display screen, and they are both much nicer than before. The first time we saw this center console or TFT screen where you've got the nav transferable to the center was in the Audi TT. It's now in a couple other Volkswagen and Audi products. And center console here, this is all pretty familiar. These are buttons that we've seen in the Jetta for a while. There are a couple of hard plastics here and there, but the feel is generally upscale compared to previous models. Also, these buttons, these are very reminiscent of things like the new Audis. The new Audi A8 has similar text and displays. And also, this is a really crisp optional eight-inch screen. It also comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, all the major smartphone connectivity. And in general, this is a nice place to be. We've known that for a while about the Jetta. We're excited to drive with this new, longer wheelbase, as well, see if it's quieted down any, and see if the comfort levels have gone up. On top of having that nice new interior, the Volkswagen Jetta also starts at a lower base price than the outgoing model. So that's nice to hear. We assume that prices of the high-end models will be a little bit higher than the outgoing model, especially with all that nice new equipment on the interior. So that's our look at the all-new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. Leave us your comments below, and be sure to subscribe for more videos from the Detroit Auto Show. [MUSIC PLAYING]

The Volkswagen Jetta has been completely redesigned for the 2019 model year, with new, sharper looks, a new platform underneath and a redesigned interior. The new Jetta is also longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs, which means a significant increase in interior volume. In the looks category it's certainly less subtle, with sharp character lines, a larger grille, and a much larger presence on the road.

Features & Specs

1.4T S 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T S 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$19,545
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T SE 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$22,395
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$23,245
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$24,695
MPG 30 city / 40 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Jetta safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alert when a front collision is likely, and primes and applies the brakes if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.1%

Volkswagen Jetta vs. the competition

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Volkswagen Passat

The Passat is an entire size class larger, with more interior room and a larger trunk. The Jetta's smaller engine is more efficient and its eight-speed automatic is quick-shifting. You get much more bang for your buck with the Jetta, and the SEL's Digital Cockpit and large 8-inch infotainment screen will wow you.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Volkswagen Passat features

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Volkswagen Golf

They're similar in width and height, but the Jetta sedan is nearly 20 inches longer, though its wheelbase is only 2 inches longer. This translates to a roomier interior for the Jetta, especially for rear-seat passengers, though the Golf has the edge in cargo volume. The Jetta also comes with better in-car infotainment and standard safety technology.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Volkswagen Golf features

Volkswagen Jetta vs. Hyundai Elantra

Although the Jetta is down on power compared to the Elantra, it gets better fuel economy and range. Both cars are great on the highway and come with a plethora of in-car and safety technology. The Jetta's eight-speed transmission is better matched to its engine than Hyundai's seven-speed automatic.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta & Hyundai Elantra features

Related Jetta Articles

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI First Look

A GTI With a Trunk. Again.

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorFebruary 7th, 2019

Savvy readers know that the GLI has been a part of the Jetta's storyline almost since the beginning. When the Jetta debuted in 1979, it was seen as a Golf with a trunk. And when the first Jetta GLI appeared in 1984, it was essentially a Golf GTI with a trunk. Practical, light, sporty, engaging and with a heaping dollop of Deutschland, the early GTIs and GLIs gained a cult following that exists to this day. But in recent years, the GLI hasn't been nearly as fun as the GTI. And for 2019, it would seem Volkswagen is determined to fix that.

Das Hardware

Under the hood sits the GTI's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That's 18 more horsepower and a healthy 41 lb-ft of torque more than the last GLI could manage. Something to keep in mind: Those numbers are achieved with premium fuel only. But they also humble the Honda Civic Si sedan, which checks in at 205 hp and 192 lb-ft.

Power gets to the front wheels — no all-wheel drive here — through Volkswagen's slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG automatic. Volkswagen's VAQ electronic limited-slip differential can apportion that power intelligently to maximize performance. Another welcome upgrade is the addition of the beefy 13.4-inch brakes from the Golf R, which should prolong your enjoyment of a good drive on a demanding road.

Volkswagen states the GLI will sit 0.6 inch lower and ride on what the company simply calls "sport suspension," with struts at the front and a multilink setup out back. Adaptive damping will be available on the special 35th Anniversary trim level. It remains to be seen if Volkswagen will carry over the adaptive damping for next year, so it might be worth the extra money to get it now. Let's hope performance summer tires are part of the equation, too, because when GTIs come equipped with dumpy all-season tires, their handling and braking performance are subpar.

Das Trims

In addition to the 35th Anniversary package, there are two other trim levels: base and Autobahn. Standard features include unique 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a rear spoiler, and a unique rear bumper with two chrome exhaust pipes, one for each side. Interiors are black with red accents and red stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Cloth sport seats with gray piping are standard, while the Autobahn trim gets black perforated leather with red stitching. The 35th Anniversary models sport special tags on the seats, floor mats and sill plates. Other 35th Anniversary touches include special black 18-inch wheels, black mirrors, a black roof, a black spoiler and 35th Anniversary badging, of course.

The GLI doesn't skimp on standard creature comforts either, providing heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 10-color ambient lighting. Optional stuff does exist, such as a sunroof, a fully digital instrument panel, a power driver's seat, ventilated front seats and a 400-watt BeatsAudio system. A second USB port is listed, unbelievably, as an option. It's 2019, guys.

There's also a fair number of driver aids in the new GLI, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automatic post-collision braking system. It's also worth mentioning the warranty, which is a strong six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper plan.

Pricing and Release Date

Although specific pricing has not been announced, we expect the GLI to be priced somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000, with the 35th Anniversary topping that price range. The sheet metal will hit the showrooms in late spring of this year, but we're hoping to get one in our hands before then for instrumented testing and expert assessment. Stay tuned to Edmunds for more news about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, along with everything else happening at the Chicago Auto Show.

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Jetta both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta gets an EPA-estimated 34 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta:

  • Fully redesigned
  • More in-car and safety tech
  • New SEL Premium trim
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Jetta reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Jetta and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Jetta is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,745.

Other versions include:

  • 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,545
  • 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,395
  • 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,245
  • 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,695
  • 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $18,745
  • 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,545
  • 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,395
  • 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,245
  • 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,195
  • 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,695
  • 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,695
  • 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,695
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta, the next question is, which Jetta model is right for you? Jetta variants include 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Jetta models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Ever since the last Jetta redesign in 2011, we've had trouble accepting its new mission in life. Jettas of the past represented the best of European cars, more refined and better to drive than competing compact sedans. The good news is that this redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta gets the car back closer to its roots while still offering the size and value that today's shoppers expect.

Volkswagen has made a lot of changes to the Jetta, refining the interior and replacing some of the low-cost mechanical bits with more sophisticated hardware. And when it comes to passenger and trunk space, the current Jetta trounces its predecessors, not to mention a few midsize sedans. Backseat comfort is excellent, and trunk space is generous. Now, there's modern design, excellent build quality and the latest in in-car electronics. Thanks to VW's Digital Cockpit and safety technology, the Jetta rivals luxury sedans that cost twice as much.

All Jettas come with an efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower matched to a modern eight-speed automatic transmission. Base S models do come with a six-speed manual, though we anticipate most buyers will opt for the automatic.

As a group, Jettas are comfortable and reasonably engaging to drive, though they no longer stand head and shoulders above the competition the way the previous-generation Jettas did. We blame the torsion-beam rear suspension for that, although it's rumored that an upcoming GLI model will feature a sportier independent rear suspension.

Volkswagen has simplified the Jetta lineup by reducing the number of available options; equipment is now largely determined by trim level. The S model takes up the price leader end of the spectrum, while the R-Line gives the Jetta a more aggressive look. The SE is a good middle-of-the-roader, and the SEL is the luxury version of the Jetta, with the top-line SEL Premium offering luxury-sedan amenities at compact-car prices. Which is the best one to buy? Edmunds can help you find the perfect 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Jetta 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Jetta.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Jetta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?

Which 2019 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,450.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,274.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

