2019 Volkswagen Jetta
What’s new
- Fully redesigned
- More in-car and safety tech
- New SEL Premium trim
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Ride comfort is on par with luxury cars
- Lots of places inside the cabin to store your stuff
- Beats premium audio system is excellent
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Brakes feel grabby at low speeds
- Steering wheel controls take some getting used to
- Cabin feels more plasticky than others in the class
Which Jetta does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Early Volkswagen Jettas placed a strong emphasis on driving precision and an upscale personality. More recently, VW gave the Jetta a more practical and comfort-oriented direction, but it came at the cost of refinement. It wasn't an approach we were particularly fond of. The redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta continues the trend toward greater size and comfort, but this time around quality hasn't been so obviously sacrificed.
The new Jetta is slightly longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs. The exterior styling is more distinctive, with sharp character lines, a larger grille, and a much larger presence on the road. There's more room and comfort for front passengers, though the trunk is slightly smaller this time around.
The interior design is certainly more modern. The Jetta's lower trim levels come with a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The more expensive trim levels get a larger 8-inch screen plus VW's Digital Cockpit, which is a fully digital and customizable gauge cluster. Almost every Jetta comes with useful driver safety aids, including forward collision mitigation and blind-spot monitoring.
For power, the Jetta continues to come with a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four (147 horsepower) that is connected to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is reasonably quick for the class, and the EPA estimates you'll get 34 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is slightly better than last year. A sportier GLI variant is also available.
On the downside, interior quality still isn't all that great, and the car's grabby brake pedal makes it hard to stop smoothly. But given its improvements elsewhere, plus the smooth ride and roomy cabin, we think the Jetta is worth considering alongside other top models such as the Honda Civic, the Kia Forte and the Mazda 3.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta models
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that's available in five trims. The base S aims to undercut its competition with a lower price point without sacrificing features. The SE model adds more convenience features, while the R-Line has similar features but with different styling elements. The SEL and SEL Premium trims add enough tech to turn the Jetta into a mini luxury sedan.
All are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The base S comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, with an eight-speed automatic optional. The eight-speed auto is standard on the remaining trims.
Highlights for the Jetta S include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED head- and taillights, air conditioning, a 6.5-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system, a rearview camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a USB port, Bluetooth and a four-speaker sound system.
An optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The Jetta SE has those features as standard plus a sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start.
If you want a slightly different look, opt for the Jetta R-Line. It has similar equipment to the SE, but it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and replaces the chrome grille and mirror caps with gloss-black pieces. A unique rear bumper finishes the look. On the inside, contrasting stitching on the steering wheel and R-Line badges remind you of your purchase. To help improve the Jetta's traction when powering out of turns aggressively, VW's XDS, an electronic differential lock, is standard on the R-Line only.
With the Jetta SEL, buyers get a taste of luxury-car life thanks to high-end features such as adaptive cruise control, an eight-speaker BeatsAudio sound system, an upgraded infotainment system with an 8-inch display, satellite and HD radio, a fully digital gauge cluster (Digital Cockpit) and an extra USB port. Other safety items such as lane keeping assist, auto high-beam control, automatic wipers, and auto-dimming rearview mirror are standard as well. Oddly, the SEL drops back down to 16-inch alloy wheels, though you do get a 10-color adjustable ambient lighting system.
A Cold Weather package is available on SE, R-Line and SEL trims. It includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a heated windshield wiper park zone, heated windshield washer nozzles, and remote start.
The SEL Premium is the icing on the cake for the Jetta line. It has the features from the Cold Weather package plus 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, and a navigation system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.5
Steering6.5
Handling7.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've been car hunting, planning to buy a small sedan when my current lease is up. I've had an opportunity to spend a few days with a 2019 Jetta R-line, and I am really surprised by how much I like it. Not that I expected it to be a bad car, but I was cross-shopping against the Mazda, Subaru, Hondas, and some higher level brands like Audi and Acura. Frankly, the Jetta provides the best bang-for-the-buck compared to the others I have tested. The interior layout is excellent, with a dashboard that puts everything exactly where you want it. Handling and stability is as good as it gets at this price point, although I think the 17" wheels are a must for this. The engine is suprisingly punchy, with plenty of jump for passing on the highway. It's also got a great selection of tech & features (Apple Carplay, drivers assist features, sun roof, LED headlights with side-turning assist, etc.) for a car in this class. The steering is tad mushy, but still responsive. It's not going to compete with the luxury cars on finishing details, but it's a great alternative at a reasonable price.
I was looking for a basic commuter car for 100 mile daily round trip to work. The new Jetta looks great, understated but with some character. It is very quiet and comfortable on the road. Acceleration and handling are adequate, but nice for a base model car. Averaging 39 mpg over the first 1,500 miles with a max of 47 mpg for a 50 mile trip to work. It's great being able to drive the 500 miles a week for commuting to work on one tank of gas. Yeah, it's the first year of a major redesign, which is usually a non-starter, but the 6 yr, 72,000 warranty puts my mind somewhat at ease.
This car drives very nicely. Engine is peppy and transmission shifts smoothly the most of the time. Sometimes downshifts are noticeable. Suspension is on the soft side and provides comfortable ride. All the technical features in this car command an applause. Heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are awesome. Digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit are incredible and very easy to use. Beats audio system is dissent. Ambient lighting is very nice and gives the interior a warm atmosphere. Now, there are things which I personally do not like, but other people might not notice an exception. The front passenger seat is very uncomfortable. It seats low, does not have height adjustments nor lumbar support. And this is top of the line trim. It feels like I am seating flat on the floor with no back support. Long drives are not comfortable. In my opinion, this kind of cost cutting is unacceptable. The passenger seat should be afforded the same amount of adjustments as the driver seat. The materials on rear door panels look and feel very cheap. Sometimes they squeak when the temperatures are cold. There are no air vents for the rear passengers, but rear heated seats make up for it a little. The trunk insulation materials are barely present. The trunk lid and hinges are exposed and look ugly. The trunk lid itself is heavy and require a push up in order to lock in the open position. The interior lights are not LED and they are on a dim side. The rear camera does not have a projection trajectory. Overall it is a good car with an awesome fuel economy and if the manufacturer fixes these shortcomings especially with the front passenger seat adjustments, it will be even better.
Our 2017 Nissan Sentra was totaled, it was a great value car. This car will eventually go to my 16 year old when he leaves for College. So we came up with a list and I threw the Jetta on their because I saw a good deal advertised. I couldn't find any Six Speeds close to me so I didn't get to test drive the '18 model. We drove the Kia Soul, Corolla Mi and lastly we decided to drive the Jetta. I was blown away by the Jetta and ended up buying one. The car has a lot to offer in performance and comfort. The fuel economy is great - I could get better but its so much fun to drive and I'm still getting in the mid 30's. This has car play which is a plus and gives us the GPS, etc. This car is a winner and the prices you can get are great!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review - I can say after 7,000 + miles we still love this car and believe its a winner. There are no complaints about this car except I will need to give this to my son at the end of the school year (he earned it by his grades) - it is a lot of fun drive. We ended up enjoying it so much we added an Atlas to our garage also.
The Volkswagen Jetta has been completely redesigned for the 2019 model year, with new, sharper looks, a new platform underneath and a redesigned interior. The new Jetta is also longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs, which means a significant increase in interior volume. In the looks category it's certainly less subtle, with sharp character lines, a larger grille, and a much larger presence on the road.
Features & Specs
|1.4T S 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$19,545
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T SE 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$22,395
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$23,245
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$24,695
|MPG
|30 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Jetta safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert when a front collision is likely, and primes and applies the brakes if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.1%
Volkswagen Jetta vs. the competition
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Volkswagen Passat
The Passat is an entire size class larger, with more interior room and a larger trunk. The Jetta's smaller engine is more efficient and its eight-speed automatic is quick-shifting. You get much more bang for your buck with the Jetta, and the SEL's Digital Cockpit and large 8-inch infotainment screen will wow you.
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Volkswagen Golf
They're similar in width and height, but the Jetta sedan is nearly 20 inches longer, though its wheelbase is only 2 inches longer. This translates to a roomier interior for the Jetta, especially for rear-seat passengers, though the Golf has the edge in cargo volume. The Jetta also comes with better in-car infotainment and standard safety technology.
Volkswagen Jetta vs. Hyundai Elantra
Although the Jetta is down on power compared to the Elantra, it gets better fuel economy and range. Both cars are great on the highway and come with a plethora of in-car and safety technology. The Jetta's eight-speed transmission is better matched to its engine than Hyundai's seven-speed automatic.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta:
- Fully redesigned
- More in-car and safety tech
- New SEL Premium trim
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volkswagen Jetta reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,745.
Other versions include:
- 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,545
- 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,395
- 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,245
- 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,695
- 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $18,745
- 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,545
- 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,395
- 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,245
- 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,195
- 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $24,695
- 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,695
- 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,695
What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Ever since the last Jetta redesign in 2011, we've had trouble accepting its new mission in life. Jettas of the past represented the best of European cars, more refined and better to drive than competing compact sedans. The good news is that this redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Jetta gets the car back closer to its roots while still offering the size and value that today's shoppers expect.
Volkswagen has made a lot of changes to the Jetta, refining the interior and replacing some of the low-cost mechanical bits with more sophisticated hardware. And when it comes to passenger and trunk space, the current Jetta trounces its predecessors, not to mention a few midsize sedans. Backseat comfort is excellent, and trunk space is generous. Now, there's modern design, excellent build quality and the latest in in-car electronics. Thanks to VW's Digital Cockpit and safety technology, the Jetta rivals luxury sedans that cost twice as much.
All Jettas come with an efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower matched to a modern eight-speed automatic transmission. Base S models do come with a six-speed manual, though we anticipate most buyers will opt for the automatic.
As a group, Jettas are comfortable and reasonably engaging to drive, though they no longer stand head and shoulders above the competition the way the previous-generation Jettas did. We blame the torsion-beam rear suspension for that, although it's rumored that an upcoming GLI model will feature a sportier independent rear suspension.
Volkswagen has simplified the Jetta lineup by reducing the number of available options; equipment is now largely determined by trim level. The S model takes up the price leader end of the spectrum, while the R-Line gives the Jetta a more aggressive look. The SE is a good middle-of-the-roader, and the SEL is the luxury version of the Jetta, with the top-line SEL Premium offering luxury-sedan amenities at compact-car prices. Which is the best one to buy? Edmunds can help you find the perfect 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Jetta 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Jetta.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Jetta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?
Which 2019 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,450.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,274.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
