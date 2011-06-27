  1. Home
MSRP from $18,995 - $28,045
2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV Sedan Exterior
+50
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2020 Volkswagen Jetta S
MSRP$19,990
Edmunds suggests you pay$19,990
129 for sale near you
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Volkswagen Jetta pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Jetta S
1.4T S ULEV, 1.4T SE ULEV, 1.4T SE SULEV, 1.4T R-Line SULEV, 1.4T R-Line ULEV, 1.4T SEL ULEV, 1.4T SEL SULEV, 1.4T SEL Premium ULEV and 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV

msrp 

$18,895
starting price
See All Trims
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Jetta lease offers
2021 Volkswagen Jetta price drops
Shop used 2021 from $19,138

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
    1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$19,795
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
    1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$22,795
    MPG 30 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
    1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$22,895
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan features & specs
    1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$25,745
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2021 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs
    2020 Volkswagen Jetta SEL
    Select Color: 

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Jetta both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta gets an EPA-estimated 33 mpg to 34 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta:

    • Volkswagen's new MIB3 infotainment system standard on SEL and up
    • SE model adds six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
    • Base Jetta S gets two-tone wheels
    • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Jetta reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Jetta is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,995.

    Other versions include:

    • 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $19,795
    • 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $22,795
    • 1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $22,895
    • 1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,745
    • 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $18,995
    • 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $23,595
    • 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,045
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta, the next question is, which Jetta model is right for you? Jetta variants include 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Jetta models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

    The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Jetta.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Jetta featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Jetta?

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 20 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 28 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 66 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 13 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SEL Premium SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 11 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T R-Line SULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 369 new 2021 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,225 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,485 on a used or CPO 2021 Jetta available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,607.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,942.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volkswagen lease specials

