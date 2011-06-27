Vehicle overview

The Volkswagen Jetta once presented a good middle ground between Japanese compact sedans and entry-level German luxury. It offered a sturdy chassis, tasteful interior materials and enough sport to make the package lively around town. Most buyers felt the premium quality was worth the extra price of admission. But Volkswagen thought the premium price discouraged an even greater amount of shoppers. So last year it made its redesigned Jetta a centerpiece of an aggressive new pricing strategy.

The 2012 Volkswagen Jetta carries on the work of its redesigned predecessor largely unchanged. No longer simply a Golf with a traditional trunk, the Jetta offers a longer wheelbase and more rear seat room than VW's compact hatchback. And indeed, the Jetta is very roomy for its class, particularly in the backseat. Standard features are generous and the top trim level and diesel variants get the premium Fender audio system with a touchscreen interface.

Mostly, though, there's price. The Jetta is now fully competitive with other small sedans in terms of price and feature content, and on top of that you still get the VW image. But the new sedan's obvious cost-cutting comes at the expense of details that used to give the Jetta an edge. For example, soft-touch interior materials have been replaced with a harder, more industrial-grade finish on all but the priciest SEL Premium model. There are no more rear-seat air vents and the front armrest is no longer adjustable. Rear drum brakes supplant rear discs on lower trims, and the rear suspension now features a less sophisticated design.

How much this matters depends on your perspective. Although Volkswagen might have forsaken its core buyers, the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta is still a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. Its spacious interior, standard features, comfortable ride and optional fuel-efficient diesel engine keep it competitive with other top choices like the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Mazda 3 and Suzuki Kizashi. We certainly suggest taking some test-drives to find out whether this latest VW Jetta is right for you.