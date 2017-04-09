Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Jetta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    25,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,544

    $3,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    12,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,250

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    49,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,988

    $3,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    15,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,744

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    42,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,988

    $3,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    20,197 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,287

    $2,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    46,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,720

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    43,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,944

    $2,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    57,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,999

    $2,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL

    14,184 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    22,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,544

    $1,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    37,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,185

    $2,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    33,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,844

    $1,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    20,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,757

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S

    41,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,891

    $2,834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    15,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,500

    $1,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    26,449 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,250

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE

    32,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,788

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Jetta searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.355 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Small (1.4) turbocharged VW sedan with a 5M
Buck,09/04/2017
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
This is the bottom of the VW line......but the top of the line for MPG. VW purchased (buyback program) my immensely competent (but EPA says incompetent) TDI. The Jetta S 5M seems a very good value - noting the end of the model year discounting. Test drive was positive. Purchased late August 2017 for less than my 1988 cost for an Acura Integra 4- cyl hatch. First refueling calc's 477.5 mostly city miles on about 12 gallons of RON 87. UPDATE: (08 March 2018). Odometer now reads 5509 and Fuelly dot com reports an average of 39.9 in 70/30 City/Highway use. Brakes, clutch and 5M shift synchros make for very smooth operation. I like the LED daytime running lights, the USB enables a small flash drive to store all the 6 CD music leftover following JSW TDI 6M buyback. Incidentally this 1.4 turbo out of door price was almost exactly one-half the new car OTD price of my 2013 TDI wagon. ADDITIONAL (Requested) UPDATE 08 September 2018..........Odometer now 12355. Fuelly now says 39.4 (40.1 last 10 fill-ups)........ No issues thus far. Update during virus: Odometer: 33779.Fuelly: 40.8. No, none, nada, nil issues since purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Jetta
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Jetta info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings