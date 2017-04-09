Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York

Autocheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7HM279187

Stock: U6381P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020