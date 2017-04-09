Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
- 25,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,544$3,440 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Silk Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 5-Speed Manual transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Multi-Function Display. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW167AJ1HM357325
Stock: P4366
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 12,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,250$2,320 Below Market
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! 1.4T!! S!! 2 YR/24,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ7HM376056
Stock: CP824
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,988$3,412 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. Autocheck 1-Owner, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. KBB Fair Market Range High: $15,543 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7HM279187
Stock: U6381P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 15,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,744$1,855 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJXHM410538
Stock: P4371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 42,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,988$3,073 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, Titan Black/Palladium Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Front Seats, Heater Washer Nozzles, Jetta S 16" Alloy Wheels, Jetta S Cold Weather Package, Wheels: 16" Atlanta Alloy. KBB Fair Market Range High: $16,503 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9HM377354
Stock: U6505P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 20,197 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,287$2,201 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. KBB Fair Market Range High: $17,013 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJXHM414081
Stock: U6516P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 46,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,720$2,513 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ5HM212868
Stock: 5212868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 43,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,944$2,468 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Silk Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ2HM387983
Stock: P4390
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 57,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,999$2,908 Below Market
Hillside Auto Mall - Jamaica / New York
No Credit, Bad Credit, Poor Credit, No Problem, We have No Hassle Financing with little or no money down! You Work You Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0HM342730
Stock: 342730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,184 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$1,850 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this agile, ONE-OWNER, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NONSMOKER 2017 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEL (FWD). This Jetta serves as an economical commuter car, a safe family four-door, and a lively performance-focused sedan. With its odometer now reading 14,184, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until August 2020 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this compact car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2022 or 60,000 miles! It comes finely equipped with: - TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION - A POWER SUNROOF - APP-CONNECT (SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION & INTERFACE) - CLIMATRONIC DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - AN INTELLIGENT CRASH RESPONSE SYSTEM - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - RAIN-SENSING WIPERS with HEATED WASHER NOZZLES - HEATED FRONT SEATS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - TRUNK LID SPOILER - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that when this vehicle was returned to VW Credit at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the left C pillar (the roof support structure located just behind the left rear door, on the edge of the rear window). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a rear door / rear window pillar is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEL! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWL17AJ3HM370696
Stock: 24319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 22,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,544$1,800 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Platinum Gray Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9HM370114
Stock: P4365
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 37,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,185$2,571 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ3HM301872
Stock: 6118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 33,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,844$1,984 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Platinum Gray Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Color 5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ7HM281108
Stock: P4343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 20,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,757$1,499 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9HM332883
Stock: PVE2883A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 41,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,891$2,834 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr S SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1HM319755
Stock: 996021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE15,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$1,862 Below Market
Reydel Volkswagen of Linden - Roselle / New Jersey
0% for 36 month subject to Tier 1 Credit approval by Volkswagen Credit. Inc and on VW CPO and Up to 2 years Warranty (1 year on 2018-2021) included free on Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Call us for all information. Open for In-Person Appointment or Sales Online at your VW NJ dealer. Near Jersey City, Union & Bridgewater, NJ. All Certified VW Pre-Owned have been marked down for August 2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ3HM385927
Stock: 2499NA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 26,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,250$2,332 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.4T SE Manual features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Titan Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media with 6.3 Touchscreen, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Passenger door bin Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWB67AJ0HM341136
Stock: 341136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 32,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,788$2,155 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. KBB Fair Market Range High: $16,503 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ2HM270672
Stock: U6457P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
