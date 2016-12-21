Used 2017 GMC Terrain for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Open Road Package Driver Alert Package I Sunroof; Power And Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Graphite Gray Metallic Lpo; Gmc Interior Protection Package Lpo; Cargo Area Close-Out Panel Lpo; All-Weather Rear Cargo Mat; Black Bluetooth Connection Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Engine; 2.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) Liftgate; Rear Power Programmable With Fixed Glass Light Titanium; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Rear Park Assist Seats; Front Bucket Side Blind Zone Alert Slt Preferred Equipment Group Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4 - 18" X 7.0" (45.7 Cm X 17.8 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. This GMC includes: ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this GMC Terrain. On almost any road condition, this GMC Terrain SLT offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. With less than 23,527mi on this GMC Terrain, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Terrain SLT. This GMC Terrain is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. A vehicle as well-maintained as this GMC Terrain almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the GMC factory warranty. This GMC is equipped with some of the most amazing wheels the market has to offer! More information about the 2017 GMC Terrain: Starting about $24,100, the 2017 GMC Terrain is one of the most affordable crossover vehicles in its class -- a class that also includes the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The interior features a dual-cockpit design with ice-blue ambient lighting and sophisticated, classy appearance touches that make it look much more expensive than it is. This model sets itself apart with sharp styling inside and out, Powerful engine selections, and available all-wheel drive. Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The GMC Terrain SLT redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 GMC Terrain. The Terrain SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 23,527mi put on this GMC. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Terrain SLT. AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GKALPEK0H6224956

Stock: H6224956

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020