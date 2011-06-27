Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Enjoy the fantastic performance of our 2018 Volkswagen Jetta S Sedan that looks great in Black! Powered by an impressive TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 150hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive helps you score you near 40mpg on the open road. We guarantee you will be looking for reasons to get out and drive in this Jetta! Roll up in style behind the wheel of our Jetta S that's perfectly accented by LED daytime running lights and distinctive wheels. Jump inside the masterfully crafted Jetta S cabin to find everything you need and more with cloth seating surfaces, a multi-function steering wheel, and a rearview camera. Sync up your compatible device through Bluetooth to our incredible touchscreen audio system and listen to whatever tunes suit your mood. This is first-class travel! Our Volkswagen has been engineered to protect you with advanced safety features and has received a 5-Star safety rating. Confidence comes standard with ABS, stability/traction control, a reinforced safety cage construction, advanced airbags, intelligent crash response system, and more! Boasting stand-out style, efficient performance and great amenities, our Jetta S is a compelling package you'll love for years to come! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1JM239748

Stock: M239748

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2019