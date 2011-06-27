Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,305 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S11,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1JM260454
Stock: U30320A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $11,444Great Deal | $3,369 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE50,467 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Jetta SE for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.4L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. Composition Media 6.3" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Power Tilting and Sliding Sunroof. Volkswagen Certified with a 1-year 12,000-mile warranty available. Only one previous owner. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report. Alloy wheels. Chrome Exhaust tips. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel. Climatic Climate Control. Key-less access with a push-button engine Start/Stop. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0JM252807
Stock: P4361
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $11,499Great Deal | $1,359 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S21,869 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3499 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ4JM235015
Stock: B294367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- $8,991Great Deal | $2,748 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S47,133 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 1.4T S SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ4JM228887
Stock: 996063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $13,397Great Deal | $1,875 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S13,120 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Buy from the Safety and Comfort of Your Home!Volkswagen of Downtown LA is going the extra mile for our customers...Your Health and Safety are Our Top Priority!Buy Online!Talk, Text or Chat with us, our goal is to provide you a remarkable experience while keeping you safe.We Offer:Online Credit ApplicationProvide a Virtual Vehicle PresentationWe Can Complete Your Transaction RemotelyComplimentary Safe Delivery of Your Vehicle to Your Front Door and Pick-Up Your Trade-InAsk About Our Peace of Mind Payment Relief Program with 0% APR for up to 60 Months Plus No Payments for 90 Days!!!Call Us for Details!Volkswagen of Downtown LA presents for sale this 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Platinum Gray exterior paint and Grey Black interior. Other added factory options include: Certified. Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed By Certified Technician, Fresh Oil Change, Detailed Interior and Exterior for Delivery, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned, Bluetooth Hands Free, Very Low Miles, Tire Rotation Performed, App Connect - three innovative technologies that let you display your smartphone apps on the touc. 1.4L TSI FWD 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicCARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21363 miles below market average! 28/38 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX."Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge." "Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/"Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ9JM242204
Stock: ZV7505
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- New Listing$14,999Great Deal | $1,887 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE12,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Jetta features the following options: LUGGAGE NET -inc: For securing items in the cargo area, Wheels: 16' Sedona Black Alloy, V-Tex leatherette seat trim, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 16' All-Season, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Steel Spare Wheel. Stop by and visit us at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ3JM250565
Stock: TJM250565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $16,499Great Deal | $1,653 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport22,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Volkswagen Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
CERTIFIED LIMITED WARRANTY UP TO 7 YEARS OR 84,000 MILES. APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT, REAR TRAFFIC, HEATED SEATS.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Black 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and Certified, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Media w/6.3" Touchscreen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4478 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ2JM254299
Stock: STK254299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$12,100Great Deal | $1,869 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S51,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
White 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Jetta 1.4T S, 4D Sedan, 1.4L TSI, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Palladium Gray & Black Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ3JM263744
Stock: S34362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $14,977Great Deal | $1,850 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition26,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg 1.4L TSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Beige, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.28/38 City/Highway MPGCALL USED CAR SALES FOR INFORMATION AND IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE 954-590-3760.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ0JM207849
Stock: U201533A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $10,695Great Deal | $2,146 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S47,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Enjoy the fantastic performance of our 2018 Volkswagen Jetta S Sedan that looks great in Black! Powered by an impressive TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 150hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive helps you score you near 40mpg on the open road. We guarantee you will be looking for reasons to get out and drive in this Jetta! Roll up in style behind the wheel of our Jetta S that's perfectly accented by LED daytime running lights and distinctive wheels. Jump inside the masterfully crafted Jetta S cabin to find everything you need and more with cloth seating surfaces, a multi-function steering wheel, and a rearview camera. Sync up your compatible device through Bluetooth to our incredible touchscreen audio system and listen to whatever tunes suit your mood. This is first-class travel! Our Volkswagen has been engineered to protect you with advanced safety features and has received a 5-Star safety rating. Confidence comes standard with ABS, stability/traction control, a reinforced safety cage construction, advanced airbags, intelligent crash response system, and more! Boasting stand-out style, efficient performance and great amenities, our Jetta S is a compelling package you'll love for years to come! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1JM239748
Stock: M239748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- $13,919Great Deal | $2,717 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE17,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Autobarn Volkswagen of Mt Prospect - Mount Prospect / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJXJM263684
Stock: 990195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,949Great Deal | $1,837 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S47,856 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S looks great in Pure White. Motivated by a Turbocharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 150hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan offers superb handling, a smooth ride, up to 38mpg on the highway, and attractive styling enhanced by split-spoke alloy wheels.Once you settle into our Jetta S' interior, you will appreciate the abundance of space and the quality of materials. Amenities include supportive front seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, and a full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs. Additionally, the rear seats fold down to expand the already spacious trunk.Our Volkswagen includes a back-up camera, multi-stage airbags, anti-lock brakes, tire-pressure monitoring, and stability control to help keep you safe and in control. Our Jetta provides a level of capability and performance that will have you looking forward to every drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ8JM216063
Stock: 115184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- Price Drop$19,595Great Deal
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI25,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Charles Maund Toyota - Austin / Texas
Tornado Red 2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2.0 FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged CLEAN CARFAX, 4D Sedan, FWD, Tornado Red, Titan Black w/Black Headliner w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyPlease call ahead to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJXJM239477
Stock: T113788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $14,694Great Deal | $1,769 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE32,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cowles Nissan - Woodbridge / Virginia
Deep Black Pearl Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE FWD FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI LEATHER, NON-Smoker, One Owner, HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Ask about our Special Rates this month! Recent Arrival! 28/38 City/Highway MPGCowles Nissan of Woodbridge has been family owned and operated for over 37 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWDB7AJ7JM241853
Stock: 200071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $16,199Great Deal | $2,054 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport21,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eich Motor Company - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Jetta 1.8T SE Sport 1.8L TSI Black Uni VW Certified, Purchased Brand New at Eich, Heated Leatherette Seating, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Rear-View Back-Up Camera, 17 Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM & Bluetooth, Blind Spot Sensors w/Rear Traffic Alert, Power Windows & Locks w/Remote Keyelss Entry, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Radio: Composition Media w/6.3 Touchscreen, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9678 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyBuy with confidence at Eich Motor Company. A Locally Owned dealership serving Central Minnesota since 1898. We keep your driving needs and budget in mind by providing a large inventory of New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We offer upfront competitive pricing whether you are buying or leasing. Eich Motor Company Love the experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ4JM249721
Stock: 156492
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $13,990Great Deal | $1,809 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S26,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Highland Volkswagen - Highland / Indiana
Stop in to see our large selection of CPO's. This car comes with an extra 1 year or 12k miles after the factory warranty expires!2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S, Pure White in color. This vehicle is equipped with Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, USB Port, Best Color & Interior Combo, Steering Wheel Controls, Hands Free Calling.Certified. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details:* Vehicle History* 100+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for DetailsAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyWe have an impressive used inventory and every one of these vehicles has been carefully inspected to ensure that you always get a great vehicle from us. Our dealership is amazing, but it's our staff that really shines. They have enabled us to receive DealerRater Dealer of the Year awards and entry into the Customer First Club, which is awarded based on customer surveys. We are located south of I-80, just 25 minutes away from downtown Chicago..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ6JM224890
Stock: V2028
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$14,595Great Deal | $812 below market
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition20,037 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
GREAT MILES 20,037! EPA 40 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats Volkswagen 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition with BLACK exterior and BLACK LEATHERETTE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 5000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT booster cables, warning triangle, LED flashlight, multi-tool, work gloves, PVC tape, blanket, poncho, whistle, cable ties and bandages. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS RAVE: "If you desire a sporty fuel-efficient sedan with European flair and a comfortable, high-quality interior you'll like the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta." -KBB.com. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Jetta is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: As the largest volume Toyota dealer in the New York region in 2013, Prestige Toyota has turned thousands of Toyota buyers into long-standing, loyal customers since 1997. We strive to provide superior customer service, and our professional staff is committed to fulfilling each customer's needs – not only at the point of purchase, but throughout their entire experience. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWB67AJ9JM211359
Stock: T20783P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $12,721Great Deal | $1,755 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S27,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Bay Volkswagen - National City / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cloth. 1.4L TSI Odometer is 25769 miles below market average! 28/38 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyCall us today to schedule your VIP test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW2B7AJ2JM257157
Stock: 300398A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020