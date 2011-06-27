  1. Home
2001 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid build quality, rich interior materials, loads of features, available turbo and V6 engines.
  • Cookie-cutter Euro-copy sheet metal, bigger standard-features list means bigger base price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the Jetta isn't quite the bargain it used to be, its sleek looks, spirited demeanor and quality interior materials make it one of our top recommendations to small sedan and wagon buyers.

Vehicle overview

The Jetta, Volkswagen's sedan version of the Golf, has always been one of our favorites. Like many cars conceived in Germany, the Jetta possesses an uncanny ability to keep the driver in touch with every undulation and irregularity on the road without sacrificing comfort. For 2001, the fourth-generation of VW's best-selling Jetta sedans will see only minor equipment changes. The wagons, however, offer a new way to enjoy the Jetta.

Jetta sedans are available in GL, GLS and GLX trim, while wagons are either GLS or GLX. GL and GLS models come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 115 horsepower and makes 122 foot-pounds of torque at 2,600 rpm for decent off-the-line acceleration. Standard features on the GL sedan include side airbags, a cassette stereo and ABS. GLS models offer more standard goodies like cruise control, power windows and mirrors, and a center armrest.

A turbocharged direct injection (TDI) diesel engine is optional on the GL and GLS sedans. When mated to a manual transmission, the TDI will achieve approximately 49 mpg. A gas-powered, turbocharged 1.8-liter engine, sourced from Audi and good for 150 horsepower, is also available for GLS sedans and wagons and imbues them with a spirited ride. We feel the 1.8T is the powerplant to get if you're shopping for either the sedan or the wagon. Wagon buyers will have to wait until the summer of 2001, though.

Optional on all GLS models and standard on the top-of-the-line GLX is a buttery-smooth 174-horsepower VR6 engine. GLX also provides nifty equipment like rain-sensor wipers, automatic climate control, leather seats, self-dimming rearview mirrors and wood trim.

For 2001, all Jettas get a side curtain protection system that provides head airbags for front and rear passengers. GLS and GLX models can now be had with multi-function steering wheel controls and 17-inch wheels. A new-for-2001 sport suspension is available for GLX models and GLS models with the 1.8T or VR6 engine.

Volkswagen will send 20,000 Wolfsburg Edition Jetta sedans to the United States in 2001. Besides their sporty suspension, seats and wheels, these models come with the 1.8T powerplant; a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and brake handle; and Wolfsburg Edition exterior badging.

The Jetta's exterior is sleek and curvaceous; built with high-tech bonding agents and laser-welding techniques, the Jetta is structurally rigid, which makes for crisp handling and a solid feel. The Jetta has always been a driver's car, providing an enjoyable experience despite a simple MacPherson-strut front suspension and a torsion-beam rear axle. Accented by stabilizer bars and four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, Jetta's underpinnings provide decent handling and braking qualities.

Due to its popularity and subsequent price increases, the Jetta is not quite the bargain it used to be. Still, Volkswagen's bread-and-butter sedan offers upscale interior components, and the top-level GLX model feels downright luxurious. And the wagon, with its additional cargo space, arrives just in time for the sport wagon movement. If cost is not your primary concern in selecting a compact sedan or wagon, you should give the Jetta a look.

2001 Highlights

For 2001, improved cloth and velour interior materials come standard in the GL and GLS trim. Side curtain airbags that offer head protection for front and rear passengers are introduced this year, and steering wheel controls for the audio and cruise systems are available on GLS/GLX trim models. Optional 17-inch wheels and a sport suspension can be had on GLX models and GLS models with the 1.8T or VR6 engine. The Wolfsburg Edition returns as a limited-edition model in early 2001 -- standard features include sport suspension, bolstered sport seats and 16-inch BBS wheels. All models get redesigned cupholders and a trunk entrapment release button. A wagon arrives in the spring of 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Wagon rocks!
MarkAS,02/27/2002
Bought a 2002 Jetta wagon in Oct 2001 and I love the car. I got the 2.0 liter 5-speed manual transmission and this car has no problems accelerating with one person. The cornering is excellent and the ride feels like a sports car. The interior looks and feels great (esp. at night). Small size makes parking easy. The wagon gives you almost as much cargo space as a small SUV with much better gas mileage.
Can't get a better Drivers' car for the money.
matthew32,02/23/2013
Have owned this car for about three years. It had 94k mi when I bought it and now has 118k. Have done a lot of repairs, but not any more than for the multitude of 100+ k mi vehicles I have owned in the past. The car came with service records and is in excellent condition for the age and mileage. I have done brakes, alternator, clutch, suspension, front susp bushings and ball joints. Unexpected repairs were: Fan Control Module, PS Pressure hose, timing chain. The TC broke at 117K, causing damage to 5 valves and an injector. Cost of repairs were around $4500, but still worth it considering that I have a 12 yr old car with 118k mi that looks, runs and drives like a new car.
The real review on a jetta
jarren1,04/25/2011
Germans use nothing but quality when it comes to their cars. VW are a well designed machine you have to do regular maintenance. I had my jetta for well over a year and a half No problems. I even went to basic and ait, the car sat for 8 mnths. got back jumped the battery and she was still in good condition. Oh and when it come to quality. They took the time have the mirrors self adjust when u put the car in reverse, a safe fail feature on ur windows if anything obstucts the window from going up. Not to mention i got stuck in the snow and no choce but to floor it at over 8,000 rpms for over 5 mins to get free. It makes me mad when someone talks down on a perfectly good car. The jetta is a Go.
Throttle body problems
Dawn,12/05/2004
Problems with throttle body within months of purchase. Car on third throttle body. Extreme loss of power on freeways and uphills. Two near accidents. In last 4 months, it has been in an authorized repair shop 5/6 times with thousands of dollars worth of repairs. Contacted VW corporate 5 times. Never asked for new car or rental for inconveniences, just requesting a safe reliable car (like mine). V. disappointed with VW customer service more so than vehicle.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan, Jetta Wagon, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A), GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A), GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A), GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M), GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A), GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A), GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M), and GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta.

