Overall my little Diesel Jetta GL was wonderful to me. I drove it, and drove it and drove it and it just kept on truckin. Gas mielage is out of this world and so is the heat it can pump out. I did have to replace two door handles. Aside for those and the glow plugs once I really didn't have any trouble with it. When I did I always had a heart attack, expecting the worst and it was always just a fuse! I'm serious people- fuses were the number one problem I had with that car. It was always groovy though because I don't mind twelve dollar repair bills. VW's rock and the diesels are rocks!

