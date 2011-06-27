  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1991 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

GLI 16V gets standard BBS alloys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(53%)
4(31%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 1.6TD Jetta Great for Work
bioscan,05/25/2011
This car runs superbly. Changed the head gasket at 330K and it was still in excellent shape internally, also changed the clutch in 2010. Good get up and go and gets 1000 km per 50 litre tank on the highway (20km/litre), 17km/litre in the city. Parts are still readily available. Good for another 10 years.
the diesel is a winner
Mr. Green,03/22/2004
I have owned four or five VW diesels, all were/are impressive. Though the 91 Jetta has required more attention than the 84 I owned (starter rebuilt twice, alternator rebuilt once), the engine is mighty fine, the clutch is tight and the transmission has always shifted with minimal effort. I can load the car mercilessly and head off on vacation and get 45 mpg. I've only put about 100K on this car, but that's because I own too many cars. The VW will remain in the stable for years to come. I really like the car.
Always got 'er done
Ramblin Rose,04/29/2004
Overall my little Diesel Jetta GL was wonderful to me. I drove it, and drove it and drove it and it just kept on truckin. Gas mielage is out of this world and so is the heat it can pump out. I did have to replace two door handles. Aside for those and the glow plugs once I really didn't have any trouble with it. When I did I always had a heart attack, expecting the worst and it was always just a fuse! I'm serious people- fuses were the number one problem I had with that car. It was always groovy though because I don't mind twelve dollar repair bills. VW's rock and the diesels are rocks!
great car with typical VW issues
tmr,01/12/2009
I was inspired to write this review for the simple fact that the page says 22 mpg. That's impossible, I owned this car for 5 years and only once got below 24 mpg, usually more like 29 mpg, best I ever got was 41 mpg for a tank! Beyond that the car is fun to drive (I had manual GLi 16V), but has typical VW issues like the doors not working (they can be fixed), windshield wipers with mind of their own, and other electrical issues.
See all 19 reviews of the 1991 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan, Jetta Coupe, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, Carat 4dr Sedan, GL Diesel 2dr Coupe, GL Diesel 4dr Sedan, GLI 16V 4dr Sedan, and GL 2dr Coupe.

