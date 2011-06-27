Bought this used with about 160k miles about two years ago as a gas saver / daily driver. I was honestly looking for a used Honda Civic / Acura Integra but against my better judgment and the fact that it is almost impossible to find a used (1999-2006) Honda Civic, Integra, RSX that hasn't been abused and molested, a couple VW enthusiast friends talked me into buying an Mk4 1.8t Jetta with a 5 speed manual Trans. It wasn't without distress, I've had German cars in the past and it has never been a good experience. But, with a lot of research and reading, browsing and talking I came to this conclusion: The 2004-2005 AWD 1.8 turbo with the 5/6 speed manual Trans. and a couple of the original equipment parts changed out makes for a Very Solid Vehicle! So.. After a couple of months searching for the perfect set up on a 04-05 GLS / GLI Jetta, I bought a 2004 GLS and went to work immediately. I changed; The Timing Belt, water pump (Metal turbines), cam sensor, fuel pump and filter, Vacuum lines, Coolant Flush with the correct Coolant fill... and lots more. And now, I have a very dependable, very reliable, fast and Extremely Fun to Drive Mk4. This is one car I think I will hold onto, Its rare that you find a car like this, one that you cant wait to get into... I used to own a 98 Integra GSR, I loved that car, I ended up selling it and buying a 02 Mercedes C230 kompressor (Complete Junk) that GSR was one of those cars and I regretted selling it from day one. But not this time, I will keep and drive this Jetta till the Wheels fall off. Of course, there are those issues a lot of people write about on here, and it is absolutely true, the Arm rest is flimsy, Glove box latch is cheap, Window switches, Radio switches fall off, Head liner is cheap and will slowly fall But all of this is no more than a $20-$40 fix, nothing you cant find on ebay or amazon. It will have nothing to do with whether my car starts in the morning or if its going to drive off from the stop light. This has been an Incredible Car for me.

Read more