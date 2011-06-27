2004 Volkswagen Jetta Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful 1.8T and VR6 engines, fuel-efficient TDI power plant, fun to drive, comfortable ride, rich interior materials, loads of standard safety features, solid build quality.
- More expensive than most small sedans and wagons, tight rear-seat legroom, weak base four-cylinder.
Other years
List Price
$3,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Jetta is no longer priced like an economy car; yet its powerful engine lineup, near ideal balance between ride and handling and premium cabin materials make it one of our top recommendations to small car buyers.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, all Jetta models get an updated look, optional telematics and a new and more powerful 1.9-liter TDI engine (GL and GLS models only). The 2.0-liter engine is now PZEV-rated, and the GLX trim is no longer available. Also note that you can no longer get the 1.8T engine in GL trim. Besides that, the GLI sedan sports new 17-inch alloy wheels and the Cold Weather Package items (heated seats and washer nozzles) as standard, while the GLS features a standard Monsoon stereo. The wagons get a revised instrument cluster late in the model year, and the sedans get new metallic trim rings around the gauges.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Alexander Lester,12/26/2015
GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought my 04 Jetta gls 1.8t used with 92k miles on it. Test driving the car was AWESOME! It was fast, steering was very responsive, and the leather interior and front seats were very comfy! There is almost NO ROOM in the back seat.. good luck fitting anybody of above average height or weight back there. The day after purchase I got my first CEL... Failed ignition coil. Immediately went back to the dealership where after a little haggling they replaced it for free. Three days later, ANOTHER CEL!! ANOTHER IGNITION COIL.. After contacting the dealership again they told me the vehicle had an open recall on it's coils.. they replaced all four coils and threw in a car wash.. Now running like an absolute champ and I feel like a champ knowing the headaches are behind me.. for now! If you are interested in this car, make sure it has been properly maintained and has had all of it's recalls taken care of. If it has.. BUY IT!!
Danny Wilson,05/04/2016
GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
I bought this car new from the VW dealership in 2004. I drove it for 120,000 miles and then gave it to my college aged son who has put another 130,000 miles on it. I loved the car and he still loves the car. The car has always been quick and it still runs just as well now with over 250k miles as it did when I drove it off the lot new. We have always used Pennzoil full synthetic oil and have changed it at about 7-9k intervals. At around 200k we changed the timing belt. This has been a really good car. I keep telling my son to put back some $$ for another car as this one is getting some miles on it. I've been telling him that for 3 years now. He doesn't want to trade it, it just is too good of a car, still.
MikeR,03/01/2016
GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
Bought this used with about 160k miles about two years ago as a gas saver / daily driver. I was honestly looking for a used Honda Civic / Acura Integra but against my better judgment and the fact that it is almost impossible to find a used (1999-2006) Honda Civic, Integra, RSX that hasn't been abused and molested, a couple VW enthusiast friends talked me into buying an Mk4 1.8t Jetta with a 5 speed manual Trans. It wasn't without distress, I've had German cars in the past and it has never been a good experience. But, with a lot of research and reading, browsing and talking I came to this conclusion: The 2004-2005 AWD 1.8 turbo with the 5/6 speed manual Trans. and a couple of the original equipment parts changed out makes for a Very Solid Vehicle! So.. After a couple of months searching for the perfect set up on a 04-05 GLS / GLI Jetta, I bought a 2004 GLS and went to work immediately. I changed; The Timing Belt, water pump (Metal turbines), cam sensor, fuel pump and filter, Vacuum lines, Coolant Flush with the correct Coolant fill... and lots more. And now, I have a very dependable, very reliable, fast and Extremely Fun to Drive Mk4. This is one car I think I will hold onto, Its rare that you find a car like this, one that you cant wait to get into... I used to own a 98 Integra GSR, I loved that car, I ended up selling it and buying a 02 Mercedes C230 kompressor (Complete Junk) that GSR was one of those cars and I regretted selling it from day one. But not this time, I will keep and drive this Jetta till the Wheels fall off. Of course, there are those issues a lot of people write about on here, and it is absolutely true, the Arm rest is flimsy, Glove box latch is cheap, Window switches, Radio switches fall off, Head liner is cheap and will slowly fall But all of this is no more than a $20-$40 fix, nothing you cant find on ebay or amazon. It will have nothing to do with whether my car starts in the morning or if its going to drive off from the stop light. This has been an Incredible Car for me.
Scott,12/13/2015
GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
I bought my '04 Jetta TDI as a commuter car and to keep the miles off my F250. Purchased it with 136,000 off Craigslist from original owner who had documentation of all routine maintenance from dealership in Milwaukee. Since purchase I'm currently at 222,000 miles. Since my purchase I've had some minor issues. Heater blower motor. Did the work myself with YouTube. Took a half hour and I believe $30. Front wheel bearing a few thousand miles ago. Awesome local mechanic did the bearing and full brake job and a pesty new thermostat for $400. Approx 500 miles ago I blew an intercooler hose connection putting the car into limp mode. I brought the car to Jim's Bug Center in Waukesha. For $250 he replaced the hose along with a few other worn hoses he located and a pulley bearing that would squeak when turning at slow speeds. The doozy was I opted for the dreaded timing belt replacement which was $750. Car drives almost as good as my wife's 2012 Jetta TDI still. Needless to say I'm a happy TDI owner.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
