Consumer Rating
(141)
2007 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful turbo engine, comfortable ride, Jetta GLI's tight handling, rich interior materials, many safety features, solid build quality.
  • Bland exterior styling contradicts nameplate's youthful image, so-so fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not possessing as much European character as one might hope, the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta is nonetheless an impressive small sedan that delivers in the key areas of comfort, performance and equipment.

Vehicle overview

For most of the new millennium, the Volkswagen Jetta has been a popular choice of consumers wanting an upscale small economy car. With its European styling, precision road manners, powerful engines and well crafted interior, the Jetta has provided a step up in prestige and character compared to other economy sedans from Japan and Korea. The historical tradeoff has been a higher price and, on the previous-generation Jetta, a lackluster reputation for reliability.

A rather interesting bit of news has cropped up for the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, however. In light of stiff competition, VW has dropped the price of the car considerably without making any dramatic cuts in content. Though the Jetta's higher trim levels are still more expensive than average, the overall drop in price has largely eliminated one of the car's greater drawbacks.

The current Jetta was last redesigned midway through the 2005 model year. It's noticeably larger than the previous version and is about the same size as a Toyota Corolla. It's decently roomy as small sedans go and should impress owners with its attention to detail and meticulous build quality. Many editors on our staff are particularly smitten with the performance-oriented Jetta GLI. The GLI is the most entertaining model of the range and goes a long way toward adding some extra personality to the car.

Overall, the 2007 VW Jetta is a very enticing vehicle. It's true that the car lacks the distinctiveness or "cool factor" that made earlier Jettas popular. Having driven it, our editors typically say it's "nice," which may or may not be a good thing. But there's no denying that the Jetta betters almost all other cars in its segment in terms of cabin design, powertrain performance and feature content. Consumers shopping for a small sedan should give it serious consideration.

2007 Volkswagen Jetta models

The 2007 Volkswagen Jetta is a small sedan offered in four trim levels: base, 2.5, Wolfsburg Edition, 2.0T and GLI. The base Jetta comes standard with 15-inch wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, power heated mirrors, power windows and locks, a 60/40-split rear seat, keyless entry and an eight-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary input jack. The Jetta 2.5 is pretty much identical other than having 16-inch wheels, some chrome exterior trim, a rear center armrest and access to more optional features.

On the 2.5, VW offers two pricey packages. Package #1 adds alloy wheels, leatherette trim, power recline for the driver seat, additional interior storage and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio. Going with Package #2 gets you most of the features from #1 plus leather seating, a power driver seat with memory positioning, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Homelink, a trip computer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a 115-volt rear power outlet. As stand-alone options, VW offers 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and a navigation system with iPod connectivity.

The Jetta Wolfsburg Edition is equipped in a fashion similar to the 2.5 model but essentially has Package #1 as standard equipment, save for the upgraded audio system. Opting for the Jetta 2.0T nets you the CD changer, along with a more powerful turbocharged engine. The top-shelf GLI has some exclusive features such as bi-xenon headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels or optional 18s, a sport-tuned suspension, color-keyed body cladding, metallic interior trim, sport-oriented front seats and sport fabric upholstery.

2007 Highlights

A few changes occur on the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta. Good news for consumers: VW has lowered the car's price by an average of $1,400 without making any significant cuts in feature content. The company says the change is to foster increased competitiveness against Asian-brand sedans. On the downside, the popular diesel-fueled Jetta TDI has been discontinued due to its inability to pass new 2007 government emissions tests. Look for it to return next year. Other updates for the '07 Jetta include the return of the Wolfsburg Edition sedan (which has the 2.5-liter engine and standard leatherette upholstery), a new Apple iPod adapter, simplified cruise control actuation, a standard tire-pressure monitor and, as options, a 115-volt power outlet and Homelink transmitter. Finally, VW has renamed the base-level Value Edition trim level just "Jetta."

Performance & mpg

Base, 2.5 and Wolfsburg Edition models come with a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine capable of 150 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. The 2.0T and GLI feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual is standard on the base and 2.5 trims, while the 2.0T and GLI feature a six-speed manual. A traditional six-speed automatic is available on the 2.5. For the 2.0T and GLI, VW offers its slick six-speed DSG sequential-shift transmission that can be shifted manually or placed in an auto mode. All Jettas are front-wheel-drive.

For the turbocharged cars, expect a 0-60-mph time of about 8 seconds flat. Fuel economy isn't so great on the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, especially now that the diesel engine has been discontinued. EPA ratings for an automatic-equipped 2.5 stand at 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, while the 2.0T with an automatic is rated 25 city/31 highway.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, full-length head curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitor are standard across the line. Stability control is either standard or optional, depending on the model. Seat-mounted side airbags for rear passengers are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta received four out of five stars for protection of front-seat occupants in head-on collisions and five stars for front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS gave the VW Jetta its "Top Safety Pick" silver award after the sedan earned top ratings in the agency's frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

On the road, the Jetta manages to provide both comfortable ride quality and agile handling. Though not as edgy as the previous model, the current VW Jetta has a rock-solid feel with a surprisingly quiet ride. Acceleration is acceptable with all of the engines, but our favorite is the smooth and potent turbo four. This engine is most enjoyable in the Jetta GLI model, which has a taut suspension to back it up.

Interior

The Volkswagen Jetta's cabin is filled with high-quality materials and assembled with care. Even the base model has an upscale flair with comfortable seating and tasteful trim. A tall roof line gives the front seats a spacious feel. Headroom is a little tight in the rear, but there's ample legroom for adults. Trunk capacity measures an impressive 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(70%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
141 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love this Car!
Sarah,12/26/2006
This is really a great car - it is fun to drive, has a very smooth ride, and handles turns and corners very well. It picks up speed very fast and the Tiptronic transmission is great for people who like to drive. I am very impressed that Volkswagen has taken the initiative to make so many safety features standard and my insurance went DOWN after purchasing a brand new car. It is great - I love the styling and it's just a lot of fun.
Would be better in Germany
lefuulei,06/13/2013
I bought my Jetta Brand New of the lot. Everything on this car is decent to good but not stellar. It's a nice, sporty vehicle, great sound system, handles well and I loved it while I leased it. But even during that time frame there were recalls on the vehicle for small things like Light adjustments. Another recall was for the sunroof but they charge you $150 to fix it. Third recall was for fixing the wiper blades which threaten to cut the fuel line. The spedometer is off and the clock runs fast. But be warned: If the EPC light comes on you won't have any idea WHAT it is! Recently just spent $400 to repair the speed sensor. As with any foreign car: Expect expensive parts and limited service.
Nice Solid Compact Car
Bob,09/14/2006
This car drives and handles well. It's fun to drive and is nicely appointed, but it's the most expensive Jetta package, costs over $25,000. Trading in a '01 V6 fully loaded Passat, I didn't want to give up any extras. The new styling is great, and the upgraded 17" wheels make the car stand out. I did not test drive the car on the interstate before buying...big mistake. The road noise is very noticable, much louder than what I'm used to. I keep turning up the radio to compensate. If I had it to do over, I probably would have looked more at a midsize car and checked for a quieter ride. If you're looking for a small car and can get past the road noise, it's a nice car.
My First Jetta or VW for that Matter
TripVWowner,10/06/2006
I really like this car, I think the exterior styling which is considered bland by some is sort of sporty and elegant and it shares the same large chrome grille feature as VW's luxury counterpart, Audi. The car handles very well and I have the base 2.5L 5-cylinder engine which may not be race car fast but does the job. I notice that the car is very heavy for its class and I like this as it helps keep the car feeling more stable at highway speeds.
See all 141 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), Fahrenheit GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition is priced between $5,994 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 82214 and119803 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T is priced between $4,981 and$4,981 with odometer readings between 98721 and98721 miles.

