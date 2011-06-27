Vehicle overview

For most of the new millennium, the Volkswagen Jetta has been a popular choice of consumers wanting an upscale small economy car. With its European styling, precision road manners, powerful engines and well crafted interior, the Jetta has provided a step up in prestige and character compared to other economy sedans from Japan and Korea. The historical tradeoff has been a higher price and, on the previous-generation Jetta, a lackluster reputation for reliability.

A rather interesting bit of news has cropped up for the 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, however. In light of stiff competition, VW has dropped the price of the car considerably without making any dramatic cuts in content. Though the Jetta's higher trim levels are still more expensive than average, the overall drop in price has largely eliminated one of the car's greater drawbacks.

The current Jetta was last redesigned midway through the 2005 model year. It's noticeably larger than the previous version and is about the same size as a Toyota Corolla. It's decently roomy as small sedans go and should impress owners with its attention to detail and meticulous build quality. Many editors on our staff are particularly smitten with the performance-oriented Jetta GLI. The GLI is the most entertaining model of the range and goes a long way toward adding some extra personality to the car.

Overall, the 2007 VW Jetta is a very enticing vehicle. It's true that the car lacks the distinctiveness or "cool factor" that made earlier Jettas popular. Having driven it, our editors typically say it's "nice," which may or may not be a good thing. But there's no denying that the Jetta betters almost all other cars in its segment in terms of cabin design, powertrain performance and feature content. Consumers shopping for a small sedan should give it serious consideration.