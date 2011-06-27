  1. Home
1990 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Jetta.

4.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jetta Diesel
Diesel Dan,04/19/2002
After owning over 30 cars in various condition and age this has been my favorite. Acceleration is not a strong point. The car rides great but cornering could be better. Any Jetta/Golf from 86-92 has these woes: The outside door handles WILL break but they are very easy to replace (1 screw). If you don't properly seal the antenna at the fender rain water WILL LEAK ONTO the FUSE BOX causing electrical problems. (SEE OTHER REVIEW). The diesel engine is famous for longevity. The engine noise and diesel smell will grow on you after awhile...Regular oil and coolant changes are essential for the diesel engine.
Keeps going and going
ratman,09/28/2003
Got the car with 135k on it. Now its got 165k. It has got me threw highschool and now i'm starting college and it is still going. Its burning a little oil and the tranny leaks out a quart every 1000 miles and it only holds 2 quarts. I ran it dri before i figured out this and it started sounding like a space ship but it lived. It does pretty good off road for fwd. She look preety bad but I don't care. Ran over a ciderblock once and nothing broke except my exhaust spring clamp. No rust under the vehicle and shes been threw lots of PA and NJ winters. Also it has a truck bed for a trunk. For such a small car the trunk is huge.
Good reliable car
Yes-Jessica,04/20/2002
Hi VW owners, I've had my Jetta for 12 years now. It has almost 150,000 miles on it and I've never had any problem with it. Very cheap on maintenance costs. Had to replace the air conditioner on it about 4 years ago and muffler & tires. Its been a very reliable car and now I'm going to get another VW. Moving up to the Passat!
Ultimate commuter
tuck,06/11/2009
I bought mine with 130k on the clock and I now have 180k. I have driven the snot out of this car and it just keeps coming back for more. I redline it, corner it hard, shift hard, brake hard, etc. and it loves it. The Recaro seats are great, the motor's powerband is fun and it is quite economical despite the way that I drive it. A/C has not worked since I bought it. Heater core also went out. Headliner sagged so I cut it out. I average 26 - 29 mpg (calculated by hand). The MFA registers 32 mpg.
Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Diesel
52 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan, Jetta Coupe, Jetta Diesel. Available styles include Diesel 4dr Sedan, GL 2dr Coupe, GLI 16V 4dr Sedan, Carat 4dr Sedan, and GL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,987.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,723.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,439.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,865.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

