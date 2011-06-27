Vehicle overview

For decades now, the Volkswagen Jetta has existed in its own special niche. It may seem like an oxymoron, but this compact VW has made a name for itself by being an upscale economy car. Although roughly the same size as econoboxes from the United States and Japan, the Jetta has long exuded a sense of solidity and refinement in line with illustrious fellow Germans sporting fancier badges.

The latest-generation Volkswagen Jetta, which debuted four years ago, carries on this tradition. It's a little deficient in the "cool factor" that earlier Jettas had, but from an all-purpose standpoint, there's little to complain about. For 2009, the wagon body style -- cutely dubbed the Sportwagen -- returns to the Jetta lineup. Compared to the old boxy Jetta wagon, the new Sportwagen features a more tapered roof line, but retains an impressive amount of utility. In fact, this Jetta actually boasts significantly more cargo space than VW's new Tiguan compact SUV -- 18 more cubic feet with the seats up, 10 more with them folded.

Also notable this year is the new 2009 Jetta TDI. The popular diesel-fueled TDI trim level has been MIA the past few years due to new government emissions regulations, but implementation of "clean diesel" technology has allowed VW to bring back the TDI. The new model is 50-state-certified and returns an impressive 34 mpg combined on the EPA testing cycle. A significant boost in power makes this fuel-efficient model even more attractive, although the rising price of diesel doesn't help the TDI's value equation.

The 2009 Volkswagen Jetta may dwell in its own niche, but it competes indirectly against a wide variety of models. Lower trims may be cross-shopped with economy cars like the Mazda 3 or Saturn Astra, while higher trims can be compared with midsize sedans like the Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. The Sportwagen is worthy of strong consideration if you're contemplating a compact crossover, while the TDI makes for an interesting alternative to hybrids. On its own merits, any Jetta is a serviceable substitute for those who want a premium German sedan but don't have the bankroll needed to bring one home.