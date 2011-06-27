Close

Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California

One Owner Carfax, 4 Speaker Audio System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/TechnologyIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW267AJ6GM331936

Stock: V5566A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-27-2020