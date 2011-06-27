Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta for Sale Near Me
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S38,438 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Miami Car Credit - Miami Gardens / Florida
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S Silk Blue Metallic 4D Sedan I4Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, BLUETOOTH PHONE CONNECTIVITY, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/39 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at Miami Car Credit has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.miamicarcredit.com Here, at Miami Car Credit, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Miami Car Credit sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ9GM238621
Stock: 238621C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $12,950Great Deal | $1,715 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology9,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elgin Volkswagen - Elgin / Illinois
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology Reflex Silver Metallic *ONE OWNER*, *VW CERTIFIED*, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33488 miles below market average!Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ6GM254551
Stock: P1195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $11,994Great Deal | $2,070 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S20,344 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Volkswagen - San Jose / California
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned *2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, I4) with only 20,344 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 2-Year/24,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2017 model year vehicles and earlier and a 1-Year/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty on 2018 model year vehicles and newer, with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Bluetooth * 4 Speaker Audio System * 4-Wheel Disc Brakes * ABS brakes * AM/FM radio * CD player * Front Bucket Seats * Heated door mirrors * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * MP3 decoder * Power door mirrors * Remote keyless entry * Split folding rear seat * Steering wheel mounted audio controls.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ7GM363343
Stock: UV6848
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $10,495Great Deal | $3,017 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology45,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Oakland - Oakland / California
One Owner Carfax, 4 Speaker Audio System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/TechnologyIncludes 2 Years, 24,000 miles, Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty - Think of it as peace of mind on four wheels - Get two years of 24-hour Roadside Assistance on your vehicle - We put our pre-owned vehicles through a comprehensive, painstakingly detailed 100-point inspection - Every car is put on the lift, every engine is tested on the road, and every inch is inspected - If a car isn’t working perfectly, we won’t let you drive away in it. And if any VW elements fail to pass muster, they will be repaired or replaced with genuine Volkswagen parts.Terms and Conditions: Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Subject to prior sale. * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Volkswagen of Oakland.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ6GM331936
Stock: V5566A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- Price Drop$10,199Great Deal | $2,483 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S21,119 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
California Motor Trade - Azusa - Azusa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ7GM389148
Stock: 389148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,499Great Deal | $2,277 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV25,769 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.CARFAX One-Owner.2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport Pure White 4D Sedan Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AJ0GM341269
Stock: 4488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $10,888Great Deal | $2,641 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S39,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** 0% FINANCING AVAILABLE **, **VW CERTIFIED **, **, ** JETTA S **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** 2 YEAR OR 24K WARRANTY INCLUDED **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 0% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ1GM418045
Stock: AP6232
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $10,997Great Deal | $2,357 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV40,264 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr Man 1.8T Sport PZEV..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWB17AJ9GM352357
Stock: X352357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $10,998Great Deal | $2,082 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE33,798 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sacramento Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sacramento / California
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE CARFAX One-Owner. Cardinal Red Metallic 28/39 City/Highway MPG I4 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Titan Black Cloth. 28/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD67AJ0GM399349
Stock: PC399349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $5,991Great Deal | $2,716 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE97,613 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oryx White Pearl with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD67AJXGM257817
Stock: 334945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $15,977Great Deal | $3,283 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV36,289 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Tornado Red 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Black, 18" Mallory Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.24/33 City/Highway MPGCALL USED CAR SALES FOR INFORMATION AND IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE 954-590-3760.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ0GM246592
Stock: U17613
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $7,495Great Deal | $2,054 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S105,713 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SPORTY AND PRICED TO GO..............................2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TURBO SEDAN, SILK BLUE WITH A TITAN BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, AEM INTAKE, 18 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS WITH 2 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJXGM243777
Stock: MAX18412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $15,498Great Deal | $2,459 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV20,402 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Discover Media w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Speed-sensing steering. Black Uni 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 2.0 FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L I4 TSI TurbochargedOdometer is 14984 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJXGM391283
Stock: 108619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
- $9,442Great Deal | $1,802 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S67,471 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2016 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 1.4T S - 67,471 MILES - CARDINAL RED EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth connectivity,Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Cruise control, 16 Alloy wheels, 1.4L Turbo, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ5GM246831
Stock: 14028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$11,395Great Deal | $1,802 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S27,762 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sahara DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJXGM389290
Stock: 1070075566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,797Great Deal | $2,444 below market
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S39,494 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speaker Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Odometer is 5959 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM219327
Stock: 705171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- $12,498Great Deal | $2,235 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV53,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
***CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX, 1-OWNER! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/37 City/Highway MPG***Certification Program Details: *Limited Warranty: 2 year/24,000 mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty (whichever occurs later) *2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Assistance Transferability (see dealer for details) *100+ Point Inspection *Vehicle History Report *Warranty Deductible: $50Awards: *2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+This 1.8T Sport features: Bluetooth, Touchscreen Radio, Push Button Start, VW App-Connect, Emergency communication system, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Parking Camera, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Wheels: 17" Joda Black Alloy.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWB17AJXGM385982
Stock: GM385982
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $11,997Great Deal | $1,883 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE17,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orlando Volkswagen South - Orlando / Florida
Certified. **VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED**, **VEHICLE FULLY SERVICED WITHOUT ANY ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE CUSTOMER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, Jetta 1.4T SE, 4D Sedan, I4, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Platinum Gray Metallic, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 16 Sedona Black Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certification Program Details: Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 2-Years 24-Hour Roadside Assistance * CARFAX Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/24,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty coverage and Volkswagen Credit Options * 100+ Point Dealer Inspection * 3-month SiriusXM All-Access Trial Subscription 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Platinum Gray Metallic 1.4T SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic I4Family appeal with a sporty feel ! Odometer is 29515 miles below market average! 28/39 City/Highway MPGOrlando VW South proudly serving the following communities: Orlando, Kissimmee, Clermont, Melbourne, The Villages, Windermere, Davenport, St Cloud, Longwood, Sanford, Lake Mary, Lakeland, Oviedo, Cocoa, Titusville, Daytona Beach.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD67AJ8GM382220
Stock: S20036A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020