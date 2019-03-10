2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
What’s new
- Fully redesigned
- More powerful engine and new transmissions
- More in-car and safety tech
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Genuine GTI performance hardware in a Jetta body
- Plenty of interior storage
- Premium BeatsAudio system is excellent
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Cabin feels a bit plasticky compared to others in the class
- Adaptive suspension only available on the 35th Anniversary trim
- Not enough USB ports
Which Jetta GLI does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When the original Jetta GLI debuted way back in 1984, it quickly became a favorite with driving enthusiasts. It offered the practicality of a sedan but the fun of a sporty hatchback. Subsequent generations tried, and mostly failed, to recapture the fun and engagement of the early GLIs. But Volkswagen has decided to refocus its efforts for the 2019 Jetta GLI, and the results look to be very positive.
On the performance side of things, Volkswagen lifted the engine and transmission options straight from the much-liked GTI. The GLI has 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, up 14 hp and 51 lb-ft from last year's model, as well as the option of a six-speed manual, a rarity in the small-sedan ranks. The GLI also benefits from the new Jetta's upgraded interior, with the options of leather seats, an 8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument panel.
A few other automakers still make affordable sport sedans. The Honda Civic Si is lighter and a bit less expensive than the Jetta, while the Subaru WRX, though dated in terms of design, still packs a punch. Among them, the revitalized 2019 GLI rightfully takes its place as a top model to consider.
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI models
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in three trims: S, 35th Anniversary and Autobahn. All three trim levels come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The S keeps things simple while the 35th Anniversary adds different styling touches and a unique adaptive suspension. The Autobahn piles on the technology and luxury features.
The S comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, LED lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and adjustable interior ambient lighting. Also standard are keyless entry with push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and automatic wipers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.
Stepping up to the 35th Anniversary adds dark gray 18-inch wheels with a unique design and blacked-out exterior trim. There's various 35th Anniversary badging inside and out as well. But the biggest difference is the DCC adaptive suspension, which is unique to the 35th Anniversary trim.
The top-of-the-line Autobahn trim adds a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start (when equipped with the DSG automatic transmission), an eight-speaker BeatsAudio system, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and a digital instrument panel.
All Jetta GLIs come standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automatic post-collision braking system. All-season tires are standard, but summer performance tires are a no-cost option on every trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta GLI
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- value
- handling & steering
- comfort
- engine
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- safety
- acceleration
- transmission
- infotainment system
- ride quality
- climate control
- brakes
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- road noise
- sound system
- emission system
- seats
- warranty
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this as a 2nd family car in case I need to haul my 3 kids. It has plenty of room for them. I'm 6'2 and I can fit in the backseat without rubbing my head on the roof. I like it because of the fun factor. It handles great and has plenty of power to get you in and out of traffic. The acceleration isn't bad. Cabin noise is minimal but you do notice when you're going around 60 with the radio off. The interior is not bad but it could be better. It is a bit plasticky. The instrument cluster is kind of bland. If you can afford it get the autobahn edition, it has the virtual cockpit. I got the 35th anniversary edition because of the transmission. I do like the android auto and the voice control commands. One thing I have against it is the front seat isn't that comfortable. Not sure I would want to take a long trip in it. The ride quality is pretty good, better than the mustang I had. I use premium non-ethanol gas and I'm averaging 28 mpg which is mostly in town. Took it on a 2 hour trip, all interstate and was averaging 38 mpg in comfort mode. One big selling point was the 6 year/72,000 mile warranty and oil changes every 10k miles or once per year whichever comes first. Anyway, if you're a good negotiator you can get a new one for 24k, maybe less. Test drive a few of the competitors. If you want to drive what everyone else does get a Honda or Toyota but if you want to stand out get the Jetta GLI. Update 5/14/20 - As of this post, I've had the car 9 months. I've put 5400 miles on it. No problems to report. Just had an oil change. I did notice the oil was about a quart low before I took it in. This is normal for new engines as they tend to burn a little oil when they're being broken in. Anyway, the car is still fine. The handling is nice, acceleration is good, infotainment is great when paired with android auto. One major concern, for me at least, is the resale value. Not much I can do about that. Also, just want to add that I typically drive less than 9k miles per year. I use the car for short commutes, errands and the occasional trip out of town. Would I buy the car again? Probably not. I don't hate the car but I'm not in love with it either. Hindsight is 20/20 and no one can predict the future. With this pandemic going on and working from home, I would have just kept my old car. Trading the car in now makes little financial sense as I would lose $5k or $6k. And since we're not driving much, there's no point in getting something else.
At 25-29k this vehicle serves as an affordable and responsible family car that can also serve as a sporty daily driver. All new for 2019 on a better chassis, better suspension and handling hardware, upgraded disk brakes, and increased horse power and torque in the 2.0 turbo, this Jetta GLI S, has just the right amount of everything for the price; passenger space, cargo capacity, horse power, manuvering, MPGs. I opted for the 6 speed manual and am enjoying it with better than reported MPGs. This vehicle has a satisfying, yet not overwhelming amount of tech and safety features. My GLI S base model has cloth seats and frankly after two leather seat vehicles, I dont miss the leather or sport bolsters as with these cloth seats I don't slide on the curvy mountain our roads I commute daily. Many reviews complain about some harder plastic surfaces, but I see an elegant, just enough interior design with a classy VW look to it, that will be easy to maintain. The trunk shelf is too reflective and shows in rear window sometimes however. When comparing this with other cars one has to be careful that the comparisons are fair by remembering the price, it's tempting to compare it to mid sized sedans or luxury cars because it offers as much in many ways. I need a car that can excellerate well uphill to merge onto mountain interstates this GLI does it well. The steering and handling are nice and crisp and can be tweaked with several drive modes including a user defined custom setting. Not a gutless wonder by any means however with proper technique this car can be responsibly green (or blue), and includes a feedback display to help increase/optimize MPGs, a nice feature in a car that can carry five comfortably with luggage. The Cargo Mat system is wonderful. My 2011 Tiguan has it and so does this GLI. My groceries don't get flung about and take home boxes arrive home well. Flower pots and arrangements as well as tool boxes and such are all orderly passengers with the cargo mat and dividers. The exterior styling to my eyes is a bit more mature and sophisticated than the competition, many of which appear to be marketed to teenagers, yet at the same time the styling is modern and assertive. This is especially apparent in the hood and grills as well as the lines that make their way to the rear. The LED head lamps are wonderful. If you want even more look at the middle and upper trim levels which offer many more luxuries for not much more cost making then great values as well.
Easy to live with, good mpg, suspension DCC upgrade from Audi gives you a range of different driving modes that dramatically change from comfort to sport mode. Design inside and out is very minimalist but also gorgeous lines mistaking people that take it for an Audi. New generation has more leg room in the front and back seat than previous generation. Has great safety and entertainment features. Apple car play...etc... It also has launch control mode when you want to launch the car... The rims and blacked out rims, roof, mirror caps, and spoiler is gorgeous. Great sports car for the money.
I love this car. I've been driving it for 4 months now, and I still get that new car buzz when I take off. Roomy (for a small sedan) and uncluttered cabin with nice tech touches. Sporty and nimble as hell performance. Quick acceleration and smooth ride, even at higher speeds. Almost a GTI in those regards. Looks like a serious, sophisticated sedan in the European tradition, but with just a hint of American muscle-car-style flair. A wolf in sheep's clothing.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,995
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$26,795
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,195
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$29,995
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Jetta GLI safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert when a front collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. the competition
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic
Perhaps the Jetta GLI's closest competitor is the slightly less expensive Civic Si. Like the GLI, the Civic comes with a slick-shifting manual transmission and is genuinely fun to drive as hard as you like. But the Si lacks the horsepower and massive torque of the GLI. It's also not quite as spacious on the inside as the VW.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Subaru WRX
The WRX might not seem like the most natural competitor for the Jetta GLI on paper, what with the WRX having all-wheel drive and a huge horsepower advantage. But when driven back to back, they come out closer than expected. The GLI is significantly more polished with better fit and finish, and it can still be hustled down a back road with ease.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Mazda 3
What the Mazda 3 lacks in horsepower compared to the Jetta GLI it makes up for with style, both inside and out. Like the GLI, the Mazda 3 has crisp handling and doesn't shy away from tackling a curvy road. But it's inside where the 3 really shines — it looks and feels much more expensive than the GLI. However, the GLI has the Mazda beat when it comes to rear legroom.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI:
- Fully redesigned
- More powerful engine and new transmissions
- More in-car and safety tech
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI reliable?
Is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,995.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,995
- S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,795
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,195
- Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,995
- 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,995
- 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,795
What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
More about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Jetta GLI 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Jetta GLI.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Jetta GLI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
Which 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLIS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,713.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,611.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- Volkswagen Passat 2019
- 2019 Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX