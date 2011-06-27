  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(170)
Appraise this car

2008 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant ride, high-end interior materials, long list of safety features, meticulous build quality.
  • Dull exterior styling contradicts nameplate's youthful image, unspectacular fuel economy.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,995 - $4,999
Used Jetta for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its polished interior and comfortable ride, the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta is one of the more refined players in its class, and is the only choice to consider if you're in search of a small sedan that delivers European elegance at a very reasonable price.

Vehicle overview

"Upscale economy car" sounds like an oxymoron, but it's a feat Volkswagen has been managing to pull off for years. The proof is in its much-loved Jetta -- a small sedan that offers a tremendous amount of polish, all for a sub-$20,000 starting price.

With unassuming stealth, the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta sneaks up and surprises shoppers by giving them more than they'd likely expect from a car in this segment. Styling cues reflect discreet European elegance; the sedan's handsome cabin comes decked with rich materials and exceptional fit and finish. Road manners are pleasantly precise, and the VW Jetta also offers a bevy of standard safety features.

In past incarnations, the Jetta's Achilles' heel was its poor reliability; this issue was largely addressed with the 2005 redesign. Unfortunately, the redesign also revamped the angular, character-filled appearance of the previous-generation Jetta, leaving this model with a tame exterior at odds with the youthful image Volkswagen so clearly wishes to cultivate for the sedan. Another shortcoming concerns fuel economy. The car's mediocre mileage will likely prove disappointing for shoppers with frugality on the mind.

The 2008 VW Jetta isn't short on appeal, but there are other economy cars that merit a look. The Mazda 3 will give you a more engaging driving experience, and the Honda Civic's wide range of engines offer greater opportunity for fuel economy. But none in this segment can touch the Jetta when it comes to sheer refinement. If this trait matters to you, put the Volkswagen Jetta at the top of your shopping list.

2008 Volkswagen Jetta models

2008 Volkswagen Jetta buyers get to choose among three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, heated side mirrors, a 60/40-split rear seat, keyless entry and an eight-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary input jack. The SE adds 16-inch alloys, a sunroof, a 10-speaker stereo with a six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, heated front seats, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a center armrest and pass-through for the folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and leatherette upholstery. The revamped Wolfsburg Edition features the more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine as well as 17-inch alloy wheels and exclusive badging. Step up to the SEL and you get 17-inch alloys, a multifunction trip computer, a premium sound system and auxiliary steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Volkswagen Jetta sees a few changes. Most notably, the sedan gets a bump up in power, thanks to a revised 2.5-liter standard engine good for 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. Trim levels get new names: S, SE and SEL. The 2.0T engine is available only on the newly revised limited-edition Wolfsburg Edition model and the Volkswagen GLI. (Volkswagen has dropped the "Jetta" name in a move to make the GLI similar to the GTI. The GLI is reviewed separately.) A power two-way recline feature for the driver seat is now standard across all trims.

Performance & mpg

S, SE and SEL models come with a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine good for 170 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. The Wolfsburg Edition is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. Both S and SE Jettas offer a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic, while the Wolfsburg Edition boasts a standard six-speed manual. VW's slick six-speed DSG sequential-shift transmission -- which can be shifted manually or placed in auto mode -- is available as an option on the Wolfsburg Edition only. With SEL Jettas, only the six-speed automatic is offered. All Jettas are front-wheel drive.

Jettas sold in California-emissions states have reduced tailpipe emissions and receive a squeaky-clean PZEV rating. No matter the model, however, fuel economy is a bit below average for a compact car. Revised EPA ratings for both manual and automatic models stand at 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway with the 2.5-liter engine. The Wolfsburg Edition's 2.0-liter engine achieves the same numbers when paired with the manual transmission, while DSG-equipped Wolfsburgs manage a marginally better 22 mpg in the city.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are standard across the line. Stability control is optional on the Jetta S, but standard on the other two models. Seat-mounted side airbags for rear passengers are optional. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta received four out of five stars for protection of front seat occupants in head-on collisions and five stars for front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Jetta a top score of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta manages to provide both comfortable ride quality and agile handling. Like its more expensive German counterparts, the sedan offers a rock-solid feel and a quiet ride. There's adequate power on tap to handle most situations; the Jetta's revised base engine is a welcome addition, as it endows the car with a bit more pep than was offered by last year's model. For maximum acceleration, however, you'll want to check out either the turbocharged Wolfsburg Edition or the identically powered Volkswagen GLI.

Interior

The Volkswagen Jetta's cabin is loaded with high-quality materials and put together with care. Even the base model has high-end flair, with comfortable seating and elegant trim. A tall roof line lends a sense of spaciousness to the front seats. Headroom is a little tight in the rear, but there's ample legroom for adults. Trunk capacity measures an impressive 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(71%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
170 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 170 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 VW Jetta SE Auto
carnut1973,01/31/2011
We purchased our 2008 Jetta SE (auto) brand new. My wife was the primary driver on our Jetta and we could not have been more pleased with the Jetta. In fact, 7 months later I bought a 2007 Jetta GLI for myself. We considered an Accord Coupe but the Jetta was $3,000 less and had more features. The car now has over 50,000 miles on it and still has not had any repairs--just regular maintenace...still on original brakes and tires, even. City driving returned around 22 mpg and highway driving would return up to 35 mpg...usually averaged 32-33 mpg on road trips. Quiet and comfortable to drive, cavernouse trunk and loaded with features.
third times a charm??
5peedornospeed,10/12/2011
my mom has had Jettas as her past two cars (a 1997 with 170,000 and a 2002 currantly with 100000 on it) both cars have never given any problems out of the normal range of expected maintanence so i decided on the 2008 jetta s as my next car. so far im very impressed, i got it with 54000 miles on it and it now has 62000. i have only owned the car a month. the first week i had it i took it from RI, to NC to CO(phish) and back to RI. the car isnt old enough for me to judge reliability but so far everything seems solid and the car seems very well built. i will update this review once i have put some real milage on the car.
2008 Jetta Wolfsberg Edition
ilchqb11,08/18/2013
I bought my Jetta brand new at 0 miles and just yesterday I passed 100,000 miles and I have to say this is by far the best car I have ever owned; however, some people don't realize that owning and maintaining a VW takes a little bit of work. In order to make sure your vehicle lasts a long time it is vital that you stay up-to-date with recommended maintenance and NEVER get work done at a location other then a licensed Volkswagen dealership. If you follow those 2 simple rules you will be more than happy. I've heard horror stories about people buying a Jetta and having terrible experiences with it; yet they never really took the effort to take care of it or take it in for routine maintenance.
Used 2008 Jetta, fell in love on a Sunday!
geekygirl,10/02/2012
I drove a smart car for three long years. Sunday morning I started searching the Internet, for maybe a new car I was looking for something different but I haven't had before. I ran a cross at 2008 white Jetta, it had no pictures but I ended up going to the dealership before it even opened. The door was unlocked and I fell in love instantly so I traded my 2008 Smart car for the pretty white Jetta. To date I have had 87 cars in the last 15 years mostly high-end I love the ride of the Jetta and the super large trunk which I didn't have with the smart. I am looking forward to many more years and yes cars are cars they all have problems no matter what.
See all 170 reviews of the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta S is priced between $4,999 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 133785 and133785 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE is priced between $4,500 and$4,500 with odometer readings between 158088 and158088 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 173463 and173463 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volkswagen Jettas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volkswagen Jetta for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Jettas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 133785 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

Can't find a used 2008 Volkswagen Jettas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,317.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,407.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Jetta lease specials

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles