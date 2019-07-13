Used 2018 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

CTS Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    25,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,250

    $5,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS

    11,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,595

    $5,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury

    27,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,495

    $6,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    22,232 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,699

    $4,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    29,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,900

    $4,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    17,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,900

    $1,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    32,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,729

    $4,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS

    30,966 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $22,999

    $1,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    7,502 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,955

    $3,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    4,290 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    24,039 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    6,107 miles
    Good Deal

    $34,990

    $5,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    6,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,223

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    3,168 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,325

    $2,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    17,535 miles
    Good Deal

    $28,200

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    7,501 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,175

    $2,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    20,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $29,875

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury in Red
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury

    20,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $35,999

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

  • 5
    (100%)
Outstanding Value for the $$
Jeffrey Gilmore,07/13/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is the fourth Cadillac I have purchased. I traded in my 2014 XTS because I needed AWD in the climate I live in now. I compared the Audi A6 to the Cadillac CTS. While the A6 had a little more interior room, the CTS has more standard features for less money. Stay away from the turbo 4. It is noisy, unrefined and weak. The 3.0 V6 is quick and smoooooth. The ride and handling is decidedly sporty. Part of this is due to the AWD system and run-flat tires. Ditch the run-flats for some all season radials and a "donut" spare. Tire noise goes away and your ride will be much smoother. Even still, it rides smoother than the A6. I LOVE throwing this car through the curves. Confident precise steering keeps the tires planted, well balanced, thanks to the 50/50 weight distribution. Inside, quality materials abound: a standard feature on all the Cadillacs I've owned. Seats are comfortable for extended periods of time. Front leg room abounds (I'm 6'4) although rear legroom is less than my larger XTS. Touch sensitive controls work great, but are great as a finger-print capturing device. I HIGHLY reccomend you purchase a CTS. The few gripes I have are outweighed by the quality, handling, smoothness and satisfying luxury experience that comes from owning this car. This CTS is the best balance of luxury, sportiness, and value for the $$ of any Cadillac I have owned. If possible, purchase a low mileage CPO. You will save tons of $$ for the same experience as a new model.
