Used 2018 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

Crestmont Cadillac - Beachwood / Ohio

2018 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Premium 12.3' Color Reconfigurable Gauge Cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Parking Assist, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation, Color Head-Up Display, Driver Awareness Package,110V Power Receptacle, Driver Seat Adjusters, Exterior Parking Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Full Leather Seating Surfaces, Genuine wood console, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated Front Door Sill Plates, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Luxury Package, Magnetic Ride Control, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Performance Seat & Cluster Package, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SR, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, Sport Aluminum Alloy Pedals, Sport Suspension, Tri-Zone Climate Control, UltraView Power Sunroof, V-Sport Badged Steering Wheel, V-Sport Brake Package, V-Sport Package, Wheels: 18' V-Sport Ultra-Bright Machined Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection 19/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AY5SS3J0100087

Stock: 200106C

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-24-2020