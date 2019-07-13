Used 2018 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 25,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,250$5,821 Below Market
Lockhart Cadillac Greenwood - Greenwood / Indiana
To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Jet Black/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" 15-Spoke Premium Painted Alloy.Odometer is 5206 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX6J0138227
Stock: 20S473
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CTS11,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,595$5,733 Below Market
Fields Cadillac Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Odometer is 13601 miles below market average!22/30 City/Highway MPGFields Matters Because You Matter!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AP5SX1J0184263
Stock: 9161207A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury27,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,495$6,244 Below Market
Crestmont Cadillac - Beachwood / Ohio
2018 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Premium 12.3' Color Reconfigurable Gauge Cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Parking Assist, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation, Color Head-Up Display, Driver Awareness Package,110V Power Receptacle, Driver Seat Adjusters, Exterior Parking Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Full Leather Seating Surfaces, Genuine wood console, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated Front Door Sill Plates, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Luxury Package, Magnetic Ride Control, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Performance Seat & Cluster Package, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SR, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, Sport Aluminum Alloy Pedals, Sport Suspension, Tri-Zone Climate Control, UltraView Power Sunroof, V-Sport Badged Steering Wheel, V-Sport Brake Package, V-Sport Package, Wheels: 18' V-Sport Ultra-Bright Machined Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 172 Point Inspection 19/27 City/Highway MPG We are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY *Restrictions Apply, call for details. Fully serviced with a multi point inspection process ! Home of Live Market Pricing ! See why our Pre-Owned vehicles have the most competitive prices on the Internet. We offer a streamlined sales process, factory trained sales and service personnel, body shop and parts department. A good car, a great value and an outstanding dealership. That's the Crestmont Difference! ***Please check vehicle to ensure accuracy of listed equipment***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AY5SS3J0100087
Stock: 200106C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 22,232 milesGreat Deal
$23,699$4,865 Below Market
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
AWD.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.21/29 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX0J0129884
Stock: 31615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 29,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,900$4,620 Below Market
Hudson Cadillac Buick GMC - Poughkeepsie / New York
CTS LUXURY, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, AWARD WINNING 3.6L V6 ENGINE You've done your research, so stop by Hudson Cadillac Buick GMC at 2023 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 today to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SS5J0130002
Stock: 28407
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,900$1,862 Below Market
Suburban Cadillac Of Plymouth - Plymouth / Michigan
**KEYLESS ENTRY**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **ONSTAR**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, ***BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM***, **WELL MAINTAINED**, **CLEAN**, **REMOTE START**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, AWD. Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2018 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTRecent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX8J0129163
Stock: CPL0813A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 32,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,729$4,187 Below Market
Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida
This 2018 CADILLAC CTS SEDAN 4DR SDN 2.0L TURBO LUXURY RWD with 32,379 miles in RED is available now. It Features: automatic transmission and a 4 Cylinder Engine . The Highway MPG is: 30 and the City MPG is: 22 . This CTS SEDAN is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Family of Dealerships monitors market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price for all of the vehicles we sell. Located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston, Florida, we are Central Florida's largest Auto Network. We service and recondition every vehicle we sell and we stand behind them all with a minimum of 3,000 miles and thirty days coverage. Most of our vehicles still have remaining factory warranty, or, are Manufacturer Certified. All of our vehicles have supplemental warranties available for added peace of mind. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - WE DELIVER anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability, or to 'HOLD' a vehicle while you travel to our dealership. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX2J0129038
Stock: F602421A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 30,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$22,999$1,871 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $10386 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AW5SX2J0143577
Stock: C297630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 7,502 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,955$3,013 Below Market
Riverside Genesis - Rome / Georgia
Grand and graceful, this 2018 Cadillac CTS Sedan practically sings Puccini. With a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you'll take joy in the astounding ease with which you commandeer the road. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) 10-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH ALLOY WITH DARK PAINTED POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P245/45R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, RUN-FLAT (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), REAR CAMERA MIRROR, PHANTOM GRAY METALLIC, LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, JET BLACK WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (with Natural Sapele wood trim.), ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT with Active Fuel Management and Automatic Stop/Start (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 285 lb-ft of torque [386 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), and CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with connected navigation providing real-time traffic, 8" diagonal color information display, two USB ports, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver (STD) . Visit Riverside Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai at 100 Highway 411 Se, Rome, GA 30161 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS7J0142730
Stock: C5764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 4,290 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999
AutoSource Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 14057 miles below market average!21/29 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX5J0185240
Stock: 30790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 24,039 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,000
NW Group - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS5J0105515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,107 milesGood Deal
$34,990$5,570 Below Market
Carl Cannon Cadillac - Jasper / Alabama
Only 5,906 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Cadillac CTS Sedan delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. V-SPORT PACKAGE includes (RIP) 18' V-Sport Ultra-Bright machined finish wheels with After Midnight painted pockets, (RMO) P245/40R18 summer-only, run-flat tires, (FE3) sport suspension, (F55) Magnetic Ride Control, (J56) V-Sport Brake Package and (NK4) V-Sport badged steering wheel., TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUSPENSION, PERFORMANCE.* This Cadillac CTS Sedan Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), PHANTOM GRAY METALLIC, P245/40R18 SUMMER-ONLY RUN-FLAT TIRES, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, REAR SPOILER, JET BLACK WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (with Natural Sapele wood trim.), ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (268 hp [200 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with connected navigation providing real-time traffic, 8' diagonal color information display, two USB ports, personalized profiles for each driver's settings, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver (STD), 18' V-SPORT ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH WHEELS with After Midnight painted pockets.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Cadillac CTS Sedan come see us at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, 299 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper, AL 35501. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX4J0185577
Stock: GM20146
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 6,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,223$2,620 Below Market
Hutchinson Buick GMC - Macon / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Shop 100% Online, We Can Come To You!, **GM CERTIFIED, **1 OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **SERVICES UP TO DATE, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **NAVIGATION, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **BACKUP CAMERA, **BOSE AUDIO, **BLUETOOTH, **REMOTE START, **PUSH-BUTTON-START, **BLIND SPOT, **LANE KEEP ASSIST, **HEATED & COOLED SEATS, **CRUISE CONTROL, **CHROME WHEELS, **POWER DRIVER SEAT, **POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. Driver Awareness Package (Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Rainsense Wipers, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert), Preferred Equipment Group 1SE (Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, and UltraView Power Sunroof), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System and SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio), Seating Package (Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, and Split-Folding Rear Seat), Navigation System, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX7J0157143
Stock: J0157143P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 3,168 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,325$2,182 Below Market
Landmark Of Taylorville - Taylorville / Illinois
Get behind the wheel of this fun-to-drive 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury Sedan brought to you in Radiant Silver Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 268hp while connected to a responsive paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing performance. With just one drive, you'll see this Rear Wheel Drive serves up a thrill with class-leading handling and braking capabilities, a smooth ride, and near 30mpg on the highway. Hit the road with confidence, sprinting to 60mph in under 6 seconds, and turn heads along the way! Take note of the sweeping lines, low stance, signature tail lamps, and distinctive grille that announce the powerful presence of our fresh-faced CTS. The cabin in our Luxury is equally stunning with a sunroof, ambient lighting, adaptive remote start, keyless entry/ignition, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Feel rewarded in heated/ventilated front leather seats and grip the heated steering wheel as you take in the upscale elements and sophisticated technology. Get acquainted with our Cadillac User Experience infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, voice commands, full-color navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, 3 USB ports, Bose audio, wireless charging, and even available WiFi. Our Cadillac received solid safety scores with advanced systems such as forward collision alert, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, a rear camera, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and OnStar communications. Abundant in style and amenities, our CTS Luxury is poised to exceed your expectations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! COME IN AND SEE OUR INTERNET SALES STAFF TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX8J0109537
Stock: CD12505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-09-2020
- 17,535 milesGood Deal
$28,200$2,102 Below Market
Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick GMC - Pauls Valley / Oklahoma
2018 Red Obsession Tintcoat Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT This Cadillac CTS has many features and is well equipped including, Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Lifetime Oil Changes, Accident Free Carfax, Bluetooth, Non-Smoker, Carfax One-Owner, Great Fuel Economy, Heated Mirrors, Heated / Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather, Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, New Car Trade, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Backup Camera, Rear Backup Sensors, Remote Start, USB, Bluetooth Hands Free, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Four wheel independent suspension, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Accent Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Split-Folding Rear Seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17' x 8.5' 10-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14092 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG The Seth Wadley Promise is a Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Lifetime Oil Changes, Lifetime Multi-point Inspections, Lifetime Pre-Vacation Vehicle Check-Up, Identity Theft Protection for 1 year, Road Hazard Tire & Wheel Coverage for 1 year, Dent & Ding Coverage for 1 year, Windshield Coverage for 1 year, Towing for 1 year, Enrollment in our Difference Rewards Program. All at NO COST to you! Come Experience the Seth Wadley Difference!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS7J0127208
Stock: K138035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 7,501 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,175$2,793 Below Market
Riverside Genesis - Rome / Georgia
Only 7,501 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Cadillac CTS Sedan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. *Options:* CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with connected navigation providing real-time traffic 8" diagonal color information display two USB ports personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone Collection and Teen Driver (STD), REAR CAMERA MIRROR, TIRES P245/45R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL RUN-FLAT (STD), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), WHEELS 17" X 8.5" (43.2 CM X 21.6 CM) 10-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH ALLOY WITH DARK PAINTED POCKETS (STD), DARK ADRIATIC BLUE METALLIC, VERY LIGHT CASHMERE WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (With Black Olive Ash wood trim.), SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD), LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT with Active Fuel Management and Automatic Stop/Start (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 285 lb-ft of torque [386 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Leather Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Keyless Start, Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, HID headlights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, Navigation System, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Seats, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Parking Aid, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor *Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase * Riverside Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. This vehicle has never been smoked in! *Visit Us Today * A short visit to Riverside Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai located at 100 Highway 411 Se, Rome, GA 30161 can get you a reliable CTS Sedan today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS3J0169004
Stock: C5765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 20,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$29,875$1,443 Below Market
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Get behind the wheel of this fun-to-drive ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, FULLY LOADED, SUPER CLEA, JUST SHOW-ROOM BEAUTY 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury Sedan brought to you in Phantom Gray Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 268hp while connected to a responsive paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing performance. With just one drive, you'll see this Rear Wheel Drive serves up a thrill with class-leading handling and braking capabilities, a smooth ride, and near 30mpg. Hit the road with confidence, sprinting to 60mph in under 6 seconds, and turn heads along the way! Take note of the sweeping lines, low stance, signature tail lamps, and distinctive grille that announce the powerful presence of our fresh-faced CTS. The cabin in our Luxury is equally stunning with a sunroof, ambient lighting, adaptive remote start, keyless entry/ignition, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Feel rewarded in heated/ventilated front leather seats and grip the heated steering wheel as you take in the upscale elements and sophisticated technology. Get acquainted with our Cadillac User Experience infotainment system featuring a touchscreen display, voice commands, full-color navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, 3 USB ports, Bose audio, wireless charging, and even available WiFi. Our Cadillac received solid safety scores with advanced systems such as forward collision alert, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, a rear camera, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and OnStar communications. Abundant in style and amenities, our CTS is poised to exceed your expectations. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX1J0148504
Stock: 11211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury20,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$35,999$2,446 Below Market
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, and AWD. -Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. -Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System. -Exterior Parking Camera Rear. -Heated/Ventilated Front Seats. -Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav. -UltraView Power Sunroof / Moonroof. Luxury Package (110V Power Receptacle, Color Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated Front Door Sill Plates, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power Rear Window Sunshade, and Tri-Zone Climate Control) Driver Awareness Package (Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Rainsense Wipers, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert) Seating Package (Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column, and Split-Folding Rear Seat) Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AY5SS8J0151620
Stock: X10423
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
