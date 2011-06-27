  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(68)
1995 Volkswagen Jetta Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Volkswagen Jetta for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The GL gets air conditioning, cruise control, power mirrors and a split-folding rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta.

5(46%)
4(32%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.1
68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my VW
meowsuz,04/02/2002
I have had my car for a little over 4 years now and absoutely love it. I know many people who have bought new VW's and I still want to keep my 1995 model. It has had little or no problems and handles well. It is still running strong with 120,000 miles on it.
DON'T buy this car
pakelly,04/16/2002
Problems from day 1 with auto transmission (computer chip), which eventually needed a total replacing at 52K, window crank broke after 3 month's ownership, timing belt went prematurely (53K), suspension is as stiff as a board, lots of torque steer, brakes and struts needed replacing at every 30K, was beginning to have electrical problems at 60K. Was in the shop every 4 to 6 weeks beginning at 52K. NOT ALL problems mentioned above were covered by the 10/100 warranty. Got rid of it at 60K and bought Japanese. See many of these cars in used car lots (new car and mom and pop) - RED FLAG.
Jetta.
Jacob Burrows,04/01/2009
Car is a lot of fun to drive. It has it's share of problems just like any other 14 year old car. I love it.
Great Car!
RebaC,05/23/2002
I originally leased the car in sept. of '95 and bought it at the end of the 4yr lease. The car now has 90,000 miles and is going strong. I still get good gas mileage and the pick-up is still great (better than my niece's BMW!). I have the manual transmission and I've never had to replace anything on the car except the brakes and the battery. The trunk space is huge and four adults fit very comfortably. The interior still looks great, and the paint also. Definately a great choice.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta

Used 1995 Volkswagen Jetta Overview

The Used 1995 Volkswagen Jetta is offered in the following submodels: Jetta Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, Celebration 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, City 4dr Sedan, and GLX VR6 4dr Sedan.

