I bought this car with less than 20 miles on it when I traded in my 2002 1.8T Jetta GLS with a 5 speed manual. I just passed the the 73,000 mark, and haven't had any reliability. Unlike my old one, my current Jetta does have plastic trim on the doors and trunk hinges that rob trunk space, neither are the end of the world. It also isn't quite as fun to drive. It does, however, have a great build quality and provides a better overall driving experience. The seats are more comfortable, and there is little more refinement in handling which more than makes up for the slightly less sporty feel. Both mean I can drive longer without feeling fatigued. The manual gearbox feels just like my old one, but with one extra gear. It is still fun to drive and more so than any other hybrid or diesel in its class (according to car magazine reviews). Before I had the emissions fix, which only had a slight impact on my fuel economy, I was averaging close to 50 miles per gallon in warm weather with mostly highway driving without even trying. If it was pure highway driving in warm weather I could get above 50. The cabin and trunk are larger than my old Jetta, and it looks and feels more like a mid-sized car than a compact. On the occasions when I carry more than one other person, there is a lot less complaining about space. At $25,000, what other car is as fun to drive, spacious and fuel efficient my Jetta? The interior and exterior styling has been criticized by many, but I actually like it better than its competitors. It is understated and doesn't scream "look at me" like a narcissistic teenager. As for creature comforts, it still has an impressive Fender audio system, Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, rear view camera, heated outside mirrors, and a soft touch dashboard. I don't need all of the other "techy" stuff. If I were to do it again, I'd by the same car. I'm sold on VW for life. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is because of two slight, intermittent noises: a squeaky noise when the air conditioning fan is set to "2" and a rattle in the dashboard. The latter may or may not have arisen after I hit a deer a few years ago.

